Grasim posts 85% rise in June quarter profit

Aditya Birla group company Grasim Industries on Tuesday reported an 85% year-on-year increase in the company’s standalone net profit for April-June 2018 on the back of a robust growth in volumes in vicose fibre and chemical business.

The company’s standalone revenue at Rs 4,789 crore was up by 75% y-o-y, while the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew a sharp 89% y-o-y to Rs 1,176 crore.

The company said in a statement that the results of the current quarter are not comparable with that of the last year’s, as previous year’s results do not include the results of the erstwhile Aditya Birla Nuvo (ABNL) which was merged with the company with effect from July 1, 2017.

On a consolidated level, revenues increased by 71% y-o-y to Rs 16,857 crore and Ebitda at Rs 3,212 crore was up by 33%.

The VSF business reported its highest ever quarterly production and sales volume of 1,34,000 tonnes and 1,32,000 tonnes, respectively. The share of the domestic sales in the overall sales rose to 82% during the quarter vis-à-vis 69% last year. Sushil Agarwal, CFO, Grasim, said this was primarily driven by expansion of the domestic market, aided by the brand LIVA initiative.

Additionally, the debottlenecking of the VSF capacity at multiple plant locations is almost complete and is reflected in the production volumes of Q1FY19, he said.

As for the chemical business, the caustic soda prices in India moderated during the quarter led by a temporary softening in the global caustic soda prices. The underlying demand from the user industry (alumina and textile) continues to remain buoyant, he said. The 146 KTPA Brownfield expansion of caustic soda at Vilayat was commissioned during the quarter. “Better realisation and higher sales volume were the main drivers for the business. Our focus on increasing the volume of speciality products continues,” Agarwal said.

The company’s board has approved the expansion plans for caustic soda and speciality chemicals at the existing locations entailing a total capex of Rs 1,112 crore.