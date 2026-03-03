Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Graphisads Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRAPHISADS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Graphisads along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.50 Closed
-3.17₹ -1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Graphisads Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.95₹31.50
₹30.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.50₹56.00
₹30.50
Open Price
₹31.50
Prev. Close
₹31.50
Volume
26,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Graphisads has declined 22.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.45%.

Graphisads’s current P/E of 8.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Graphisads Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Graphisads		-8.68-29.64-6.15-14.33-39.42-33.97-22.05
R K Swamy		0.09-10.20-11.77-34.96-50.05-27.56-17.59
Pramara Promotions		-2.112.131.5536.95145.2645.2425.10
Vertoz		-3.27-18.67-37.73-43.00-49.99-26.68-21.12
Cash Ur Drive Marketing		-13.59-25.00-38.66-35.09-39.03-15.20-9.42
Digicontent		-2.965.29-16.50-28.55-45.4819.2525.60
Crayons Advertising		0.380.38-6.82-26.87-26.46-25.17-15.97
Next Mediaworks		-11.692.92-9.73-16.56-13.28-0.995.23
Cyber Media Research & Services		5.61-4.91-12.52-18.31-17.32-20.67-23.42
Aspire & Innovative Advertising		-7.80-14.19-27.98-44.21-51.40-39.70-26.18
Veritaas Advertising		-4.9420.934.08-17.51-16.45-39.22-25.83

Over the last one year, Graphisads has declined 39.42% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Vertoz (-49.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Graphisads has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).

Graphisads Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Graphisads Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.4932.87
1038.335.99
2042.1539.64
5045.3542.03
10040.0841.53
20039.9342.55

Graphisads Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Graphisads saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Graphisads Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Graphisads fact sheet for more information

About Graphisads

Graphisads Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999DL1987PLC029334 and registration number is 029334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising and market research. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Gupta
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Bahuguna
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Tapdiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parveen Ahuja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Graphisads Share Price

What is the share price of Graphisads?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Graphisads is ₹30.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Graphisads?

The Graphisads is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Graphisads?

The market cap of Graphisads is ₹55.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Graphisads?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Graphisads are ₹31.50 and ₹29.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Graphisads?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Graphisads stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Graphisads is ₹56.00 and 52-week low of Graphisads is ₹29.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Graphisads performed historically in terms of returns?

The Graphisads has shown returns of -3.17% over the past day, -36.13% for the past month, -9.76% over 3 months, -42.45% over 1 year, -33.97% across 3 years, and -22.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Graphisads?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Graphisads are 8.62 and 0.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Graphisads News

More Graphisads News
icon
Market Pulse