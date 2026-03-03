Here's the live share price of Graphisads along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Graphisads has declined 22.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.45%.
Graphisads’s current P/E of 8.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Graphisads
|-8.68
|-29.64
|-6.15
|-14.33
|-39.42
|-33.97
|-22.05
|R K Swamy
|0.09
|-10.20
|-11.77
|-34.96
|-50.05
|-27.56
|-17.59
|Pramara Promotions
|-2.11
|2.13
|1.55
|36.95
|145.26
|45.24
|25.10
|Vertoz
|-3.27
|-18.67
|-37.73
|-43.00
|-49.99
|-26.68
|-21.12
|Cash Ur Drive Marketing
|-13.59
|-25.00
|-38.66
|-35.09
|-39.03
|-15.20
|-9.42
|Digicontent
|-2.96
|5.29
|-16.50
|-28.55
|-45.48
|19.25
|25.60
|Crayons Advertising
|0.38
|0.38
|-6.82
|-26.87
|-26.46
|-25.17
|-15.97
|Next Mediaworks
|-11.69
|2.92
|-9.73
|-16.56
|-13.28
|-0.99
|5.23
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|5.61
|-4.91
|-12.52
|-18.31
|-17.32
|-20.67
|-23.42
|Aspire & Innovative Advertising
|-7.80
|-14.19
|-27.98
|-44.21
|-51.40
|-39.70
|-26.18
|Veritaas Advertising
|-4.94
|20.93
|4.08
|-17.51
|-16.45
|-39.22
|-25.83
Over the last one year, Graphisads has declined 39.42% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Vertoz (-49.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Graphisads has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.49
|32.87
|10
|38.3
|35.99
|20
|42.15
|39.64
|50
|45.35
|42.03
|100
|40.08
|41.53
|200
|39.93
|42.55
In the latest quarter, Graphisads saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Graphisads fact sheet for more information
Graphisads Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999DL1987PLC029334 and registration number is 029334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising and market research. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Graphisads is ₹30.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Graphisads is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Graphisads is ₹55.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Graphisads are ₹31.50 and ₹29.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Graphisads stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Graphisads is ₹56.00 and 52-week low of Graphisads is ₹29.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Graphisads has shown returns of -3.17% over the past day, -36.13% for the past month, -9.76% over 3 months, -42.45% over 1 year, -33.97% across 3 years, and -22.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Graphisads are 8.62 and 0.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.