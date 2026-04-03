Emkay Global initiated coverage on Granules India with a ‘Buy’ rating, with a target price of Rs 800, implying an upside of 29% from the current market price. The brokerage identified Granules India as a high-conviction small-cap pick after it cracked the highly regulated US market, with new growth verticals.

Dominant execution in US-controlled substances

The company has successfully pivoted to the highly regulated and shortage-prone US-controlled substances market, which is characterised by high margins and sticky business. Despite being a newcomer, the company has rapidly gained significant market share in products like Lisdexamfetamine (generic Vyvanse) and established its Virginia facility as a reliable supplier.

Margin-accretive strategic transition

The company is undergoing a transition on three fronts: shifting from API or PFI to Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF), moving from a B2B to a B2C model, and from legacy products to complex generics. These shifts are expected to significantly enhance margins, with the FDF revenue share expected to reach 78% by FY28.

Unique resilience to regulatory challenges

Despite facing remediation-linked challenges at its flagship Gagillapur facility, Granules India has shown a rare ability to grow its US base and expand margins (270 basis points over FY24-26). This resilience persisted even under the pressure of increased R&D spending and remediation expenses that typically negatively impact the margins of its peers.

New growth vertical in peptides

Through the acquisition of Switzerland-based Senn Chemicals, the company has gained immediate entry into the advanced peptide CDMO market. This provides exposure to high-growth areas like GLP-1 receptor agonists and offers a differentiated platform for non-linear growth in the medium term.

Strong financial visibility and optionalities

Emkay Global expects a strong EPS CAGR of 20-25% over FY26-28. Additionally, several “optionalities” could provide further upside, including potential regulatory clearance for the Gagillapur facility in FY27, non-linear growth in the peptide business, and inorganic opportunities supported by a recent capital raise.

Granules India share price performance

In the last five trading sessions, the Granules India share price has fallen 2.2%. However, the stock has moved up 10% in the past one month and 9.5% in the last six months. Granules India’s share has given a return of 24.2% over the last 12 months.