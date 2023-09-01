What is the Market Cap of Grand Foundry Ltd.? The market cap of Grand Foundry Ltd. is ₹21.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Grand Foundry Ltd.? P/E ratio of Grand Foundry Ltd. is -20.06 and PB ratio of Grand Foundry Ltd. is -4.79 as on .

What is the share price of Grand Foundry Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grand Foundry Ltd. is ₹6.90 as on .