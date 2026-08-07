Here's the live share price of Grand Foundry along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Grand Foundry
|0
|0
|10.16
|21.32
|40.22
|17.26
|26.10
|Kamdhenu
|2.13
|10.16
|37.97
|53.78
|18.99
|5.27
|14.72
|India Homes
|-0.45
|-1.89
|3.43
|64.87
|90.19
|129.25
|65.23
|Azad India Mobility
|3.07
|-0.53
|-10.87
|-8.67
|-26.87
|73.58
|39.97
|Rathi Bars
|4.22
|-3.57
|-20.71
|-21.05
|-35.24
|-7.12
|-8.05
|Aditya Ispat
|4.25
|3.76
|-15.66
|-15.90
|-5.66
|0.92
|-2.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Grand Foundry has gained 40.22% compared to peers like Kamdhenu (18.99%), India Homes (90.19%), Azad India Mobility (-26.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Grand Foundry has outperformed peers relative to Kamdhenu (14.72%) and India Homes (65.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.45
|12.44
|10
|11.99
|12.03
|20
|11.23
|11.36
|50
|9.76
|10.31
|100
|9.53
|9.53
|200
|8.2
|8.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Grand Foundry remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Grand Foundry - NOTICE OF EGM TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 13,2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Grand Foundry - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting As On July 20,2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Grand Foundry - Board Meeting Intimation for Please Find Attached The Board Meeting Notice For Un-Audited Financials For The
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Grand Foundry - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management Control
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Grand Foundry - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Grand Foundry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1974PLC017655 and registration number is 017655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grand Foundry is ₹12.69 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Grand Foundry is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Grand Foundry is ₹38.62 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Grand Foundry are ₹12.69 and ₹12.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grand Foundry stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grand Foundry is ₹12.69 and 52-week low of Grand Foundry is ₹9.05 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Grand Foundry has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 10.16% over 3 months, 40.22% over 1 year, 17.26% across 3 years, and 26.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grand Foundry are 15.84 and -7.08 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global