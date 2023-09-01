Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|15.00
|25.45
|105.97
|155.56
|430.77
|-3.64
|-2.42
|-2.96
|-8.14
|5.52
|295.11
|41.38
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Grand Foundry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1974PLC017655 and registration number is 017655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Grand Foundry Ltd. is ₹21.00 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Grand Foundry Ltd. is -20.06 and PB ratio of Grand Foundry Ltd. is -4.79 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grand Foundry Ltd. is ₹6.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grand Foundry Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grand Foundry Ltd. is ₹6.90 and 52-week low of Grand Foundry Ltd. is ₹2.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.