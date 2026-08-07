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Grand Foundry Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRAND FOUNDRY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Grand Foundry along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.69 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Grand Foundry Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.69₹12.69
₹12.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.05₹12.69
₹12.69
Open Price
₹12.69
Prev. Close
₹12.69
Volume
2,150

Source: Dion Global

Grand Foundry Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Grand Foundry		0010.1621.3240.2217.2626.10
Kamdhenu		2.1310.1637.9753.7818.995.2714.72
India Homes		-0.45-1.893.4364.8790.19129.2565.23
Azad India Mobility		3.07-0.53-10.87-8.67-26.8773.5839.97
Rathi Bars		4.22-3.57-20.71-21.05-35.24-7.12-8.05
Aditya Ispat		4.253.76-15.66-15.90-5.660.92-2.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Grand Foundry has gained 40.22% compared to peers like Kamdhenu (18.99%), India Homes (90.19%), Azad India Mobility (-26.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Grand Foundry has outperformed peers relative to Kamdhenu (14.72%) and India Homes (65.23%).

Grand Foundry Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Grand Foundry Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.4512.44
1011.9912.03
2011.2311.36
509.7610.31
1009.539.53
2008.28.33

Source: Dion Global

Grand Foundry Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Grand Foundry remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Grand Foundry Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTGrand Foundry - NOTICE OF EGM TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 13,2026
Jul 20, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTGrand Foundry - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting As On July 20,2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTGrand Foundry - Board Meeting Intimation for Please Find Attached The Board Meeting Notice For Un-Audited Financials For The
Jul 09, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTGrand Foundry - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management Control
Jul 09, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTGrand Foundry - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Grand Foundry

Grand Foundry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1974PLC017655 and registration number is 017655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shilpi Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aishwarya Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Reena Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Grand Foundry Share Price

What is the share price of Grand Foundry?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grand Foundry is ₹12.69 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Grand Foundry?

The Grand Foundry is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grand Foundry?

The market cap of Grand Foundry is ₹38.62 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Grand Foundry?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Grand Foundry are ₹12.69 and ₹12.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grand Foundry?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grand Foundry stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grand Foundry is ₹12.69 and 52-week low of Grand Foundry is ₹9.05 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Grand Foundry performed historically in terms of returns?

The Grand Foundry has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 10.16% over 3 months, 40.22% over 1 year, 17.26% across 3 years, and 26.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grand Foundry?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grand Foundry are 15.84 and -7.08 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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