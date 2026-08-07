What is the share price of Grand Foundry? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grand Foundry is ₹12.69 as on .

What kind of stock is Grand Foundry? The Grand Foundry is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grand Foundry? The market cap of Grand Foundry is ₹38.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Grand Foundry? Today’s highest and lowest price of Grand Foundry are ₹12.69 and ₹12.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grand Foundry? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grand Foundry stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grand Foundry is ₹12.69 and 52-week low of Grand Foundry is ₹9.05 as on .

How has the Grand Foundry performed historically in terms of returns? The Grand Foundry has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 10.16% over 3 months, 40.22% over 1 year, 17.26% across 3 years, and 26.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grand Foundry? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grand Foundry are 15.84 and -7.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global