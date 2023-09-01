Follow Us

Grand Foundry Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GRAND FOUNDRY LTD.

Sector : Steel - Bright Bars | Smallcap | NSE
₹6.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Grand Foundry Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.90₹6.90
₹6.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.85₹6.90
₹6.90
Open Price
₹6.90
Prev. Close
₹6.90
Volume
5,814

Grand Foundry Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.9
  • R26.9
  • R36.9
  • Pivot
    6.9
  • S16.9
  • S26.9
  • S36.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.46.79
  • 104.046.62
  • 204.046.32
  • 503.595.61
  • 1003.714.96
  • 2003.894.39

Grand Foundry Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0015.0025.45105.97155.56430.77
-3.64-2.42-2.96-8.145.52295.1141.38

Grand Foundry Ltd. Share Holdings

Grand Foundry Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Grand Foundry Ltd.

Grand Foundry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1974PLC017655 and registration number is 017655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Minal Kiran Jangla
    Woman Director & Chief Executive Officer
  • Mr. Kersi Pavri
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana P Dakhale
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Taroon Vaswani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Garodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketan Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Grand Foundry Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Grand Foundry Ltd.?

The market cap of Grand Foundry Ltd. is ₹21.00 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Grand Foundry Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Grand Foundry Ltd. is -20.06 and PB ratio of Grand Foundry Ltd. is -4.79 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Grand Foundry Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grand Foundry Ltd. is ₹6.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grand Foundry Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grand Foundry Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grand Foundry Ltd. is ₹6.90 and 52-week low of Grand Foundry Ltd. is ₹2.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.

