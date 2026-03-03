Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Grand Continent Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRAND CONTINENT HOTELS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Grand Continent Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹105.15 Closed
-5.18₹ -5.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Grand Continent Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.05₹109.00
₹105.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.90₹255.00
₹105.15
Open Price
₹104.70
Prev. Close
₹110.90
Volume
35,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Grand Continent Hotels has declined 0.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.96%.

Grand Continent Hotels’s current P/E of 41.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Grand Continent Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Grand Continent Hotels		-9.70-26.75-30.82-47.45-1.96-0.66-0.39
Indian Hotels Company		-3.72-4.48-11.38-15.89-10.4226.9739.95
ITC Hotels		-3.96-7.28-16.93-31.176.820.130.08
Jubilant Foodworks		-2.55-0.17-14.18-20.35-20.164.64-4.25
EIH		-2.47-5.96-17.47-24.23-2.7824.8624.70
Chalet Hotels		-7.02-12.41-13.90-23.384.6729.5535.17
Ventive Hospitality		-0.34-7.51-0.41-4.5527.180.330.20
Travel Food Services		-4.346.99-10.44-8.369.463.061.82
Devyani International		-5.355.61-10.50-30.06-26.63-6.94-0.15
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		1.06-1.179.347.231.580.530.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		0.26-13.79-30.02-32.84-9.4513.2822.60
Westlife Foodworld		0.302.16-15.91-33.11-27.71-9.69-0.66
Sapphire Foods India		-8.604.35-23.24-39.16-39.70-7.63-4.09
Valor Estate		-4.16-1.70-14.47-39.96-9.5516.2229.72
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-2.00-6.43-11.39-21.70-2.540.8512.57
Juniper Hotels		-1.69-7.90-10.48-26.57-15.10-19.25-12.04
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.83-7.55-12.58-10.76-4.7515.658.93
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.50-0.063.43-22.30-0.95-12.47-15.60
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.13-13.88-26.6513.753.602.14
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-4.52-6.34-9.80-24.40-14.38-16.14-10.02

Over the last one year, Grand Continent Hotels has declined 1.96% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.42%), ITC Hotels (6.82%), Jubilant Foodworks (-20.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Grand Continent Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (39.95%) and ITC Hotels (0.08%).

Grand Continent Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Grand Continent Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5116.95114.49
10120.66118.29
20126.61124.53
50142.39138.91
100164.02151.77
200167.7158.57

Grand Continent Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Grand Continent Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.87%, FII holding fell to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Grand Continent Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Grand Continent Hotels fact sheet for more information

About Grand Continent Hotels

Grand Continent Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101TN2011PLC083100 and registration number is 083100. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Siva
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vittal Vidya Ramesh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Deepthi Shiva
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V Swaminathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekhar Sundaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Grand Continent Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Grand Continent Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grand Continent Hotels is ₹105.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Grand Continent Hotels?

The Grand Continent Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grand Continent Hotels?

The market cap of Grand Continent Hotels is ₹262.03 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Grand Continent Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Grand Continent Hotels are ₹109.00 and ₹102.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grand Continent Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grand Continent Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grand Continent Hotels is ₹255.00 and 52-week low of Grand Continent Hotels is ₹101.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Grand Continent Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Grand Continent Hotels has shown returns of -5.18% over the past day, -26.47% for the past month, -36.27% over 3 months, -1.96% over 1 year, -0.66% across 3 years, and -0.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grand Continent Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grand Continent Hotels are 41.88 and 2.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Grand Continent Hotels News

More Grand Continent Hotels News
icon
Market Pulse