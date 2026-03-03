Here's the live share price of Grand Continent Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Grand Continent Hotels has declined 0.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.96%.
Grand Continent Hotels’s current P/E of 41.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Grand Continent Hotels
|-9.70
|-26.75
|-30.82
|-47.45
|-1.96
|-0.66
|-0.39
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.72
|-4.48
|-11.38
|-15.89
|-10.42
|26.97
|39.95
|ITC Hotels
|-3.96
|-7.28
|-16.93
|-31.17
|6.82
|0.13
|0.08
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-2.55
|-0.17
|-14.18
|-20.35
|-20.16
|4.64
|-4.25
|EIH
|-2.47
|-5.96
|-17.47
|-24.23
|-2.78
|24.86
|24.70
|Chalet Hotels
|-7.02
|-12.41
|-13.90
|-23.38
|4.67
|29.55
|35.17
|Ventive Hospitality
|-0.34
|-7.51
|-0.41
|-4.55
|27.18
|0.33
|0.20
|Travel Food Services
|-4.34
|6.99
|-10.44
|-8.36
|9.46
|3.06
|1.82
|Devyani International
|-5.35
|5.61
|-10.50
|-30.06
|-26.63
|-6.94
|-0.15
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|1.06
|-1.17
|9.34
|7.23
|1.58
|0.53
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|0.26
|-13.79
|-30.02
|-32.84
|-9.45
|13.28
|22.60
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.30
|2.16
|-15.91
|-33.11
|-27.71
|-9.69
|-0.66
|Sapphire Foods India
|-8.60
|4.35
|-23.24
|-39.16
|-39.70
|-7.63
|-4.09
|Valor Estate
|-4.16
|-1.70
|-14.47
|-39.96
|-9.55
|16.22
|29.72
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-2.00
|-6.43
|-11.39
|-21.70
|-2.54
|0.85
|12.57
|Juniper Hotels
|-1.69
|-7.90
|-10.48
|-26.57
|-15.10
|-19.25
|-12.04
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.83
|-7.55
|-12.58
|-10.76
|-4.75
|15.65
|8.93
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.50
|-0.06
|3.43
|-22.30
|-0.95
|-12.47
|-15.60
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.13
|-13.88
|-26.65
|13.75
|3.60
|2.14
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-4.52
|-6.34
|-9.80
|-24.40
|-14.38
|-16.14
|-10.02
Over the last one year, Grand Continent Hotels has declined 1.96% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.42%), ITC Hotels (6.82%), Jubilant Foodworks (-20.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Grand Continent Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (39.95%) and ITC Hotels (0.08%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|116.95
|114.49
|10
|120.66
|118.29
|20
|126.61
|124.53
|50
|142.39
|138.91
|100
|164.02
|151.77
|200
|167.7
|158.57
In the latest quarter, Grand Continent Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.87%, FII holding fell to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Grand Continent Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101TN2011PLC083100 and registration number is 083100. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grand Continent Hotels is ₹105.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Grand Continent Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Grand Continent Hotels is ₹262.03 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Grand Continent Hotels are ₹109.00 and ₹102.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grand Continent Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grand Continent Hotels is ₹255.00 and 52-week low of Grand Continent Hotels is ₹101.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Grand Continent Hotels has shown returns of -5.18% over the past day, -26.47% for the past month, -36.27% over 3 months, -1.96% over 1 year, -0.66% across 3 years, and -0.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grand Continent Hotels are 41.88 and 2.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.