Here's the live share price of Gradiente Infotainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gradiente Infotainment
|-5.47
|-24.27
|-71.00
|-71.00
|-71.00
|-33.81
|-21.93
|R K Swamy
|0.92
|-2.78
|11.10
|-7.79
|-35.02
|-26.72
|-17.02
|Vertoz
|1.18
|-8.59
|-27.73
|-34.33
|-62.19
|-35.66
|-12.67
|Yaap Digital
|-2.53
|-17.28
|-31.51
|9.67
|9.67
|3.13
|1.86
|Simca Advertising
|12.94
|34.44
|50.03
|50.03
|50.03
|14.48
|8.45
|Cash Ur Drive Marketing
|-0.37
|-26.58
|-14.19
|9.02
|-15.53
|-5.47
|-3.32
|Pramara Promotions
|-6.39
|-10.93
|-65.30
|-66.10
|-46.40
|0.79
|0.48
|Digicontent
|7.76
|5.13
|-18.39
|-2.38
|-33.14
|18.80
|12.70
|Crayons Advertising
|2.64
|-5.56
|-24.55
|-33.66
|-51.43
|-43.38
|-22.05
|Graphisads
|0
|3.64
|-17.87
|-38.58
|-19.72
|-35.45
|-23.10
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-4.59
|-12.03
|-30.82
|-36.29
|-6.61
|-4.41
|Aspire & Innovative Advertising
|1.72
|6.88
|-14.99
|-6.35
|-40.88
|-37.11
|-24.29
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|-1.09
|-6.56
|-21.14
|-7.45
|-21.24
|-20.56
|-24.45
|Veritaas Advertising
|0
|-17.06
|-29.89
|-46.29
|-55.48
|-49.67
|-33.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gradiente Infotainment has declined 71.00% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-35.02%), Vertoz (-62.19%), Yaap Digital (9.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Gradiente Infotainment has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.02%) and Vertoz (-12.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.8
|2.72
|10
|2.79
|2.8
|20
|3.14
|2.93
|50
|3.07
|3.5
|100
|2.25
|0
|200
|1.13
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gradiente Infotainment saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 79.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Gradiente Infotainment fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Advertising & Media Agency
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gradiente Infotainment is ₹2.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gradiente Infotainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Gradiente Infotainment is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gradiente Infotainment are ₹2.70 and ₹2.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gradiente Infotainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gradiente Infotainment is ₹9.40 and 52-week low of Gradiente Infotainment is ₹2.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gradiente Infotainment has shown returns of -3.36% over the past day, -24.27% for the past month, -71.0% over 3 months, -71.0% over 1 year, -33.81% across 3 years, and -21.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gradiente Infotainment are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global