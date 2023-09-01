Follow Us

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. Share Price

GRADIENTE INFOTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.88 Closed
00
As on Jul 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.88₹4.88
₹4.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.36₹9.68
₹4.88
Open Price
₹4.88
Prev. Close
₹4.88
Volume
0

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.88
  • R24.88
  • R34.88
  • Pivot
    4.88
  • S14.88
  • S24.88
  • S34.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.055.3
  • 105.135.62
  • 205.195.98
  • 506.386.47
  • 1004.216.74
  • 2002.736.42

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-13.32-27.16-22.42-39.6854.43182.08895.92
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. Share Holdings

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Nov, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Gradiente Infotainment Ltd.

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300TG1992PLC014317 and registration number is 014317. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vimal Raj Mathur
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudheep Raj Mathur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Balachandar Mallicarjun
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sunitee Raj-Non
    Executive Director
  • Mr. T Venkateswara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abdul Raoof
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gradiente Infotainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd.?

The market cap of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is ₹14.75 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is 16.16 and PB ratio of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is 0.52 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is ₹4.88 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is ₹9.68 and 52-week low of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is ₹2.36 as on Jul 21, 2023.

