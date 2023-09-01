Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-13.32
|-27.16
|-22.42
|-39.68
|54.43
|182.08
|895.92
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300TG1992PLC014317 and registration number is 014317. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is ₹14.75 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is 16.16 and PB ratio of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is 0.52 as on Jul 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is ₹4.88 as on Jul 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is ₹9.68 and 52-week low of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. is ₹2.36 as on Jul 21, 2023.