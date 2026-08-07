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Gradiente Infotainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRADIENTE INFOTAINMENT

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Gradiente Infotainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.59 Closed
-3.36₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gradiente Infotainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.55₹2.70
₹2.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.08₹9.40
₹2.59
Open Price
₹2.70
Prev. Close
₹2.68
Volume
7,15,352

Source: Dion Global

Gradiente Infotainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gradiente Infotainment		-5.47-24.27-71.00-71.00-71.00-33.81-21.93
R K Swamy		0.92-2.7811.10-7.79-35.02-26.72-17.02
Vertoz		1.18-8.59-27.73-34.33-62.19-35.66-12.67
Yaap Digital		-2.53-17.28-31.519.679.673.131.86
Simca Advertising		12.9434.4450.0350.0350.0314.488.45
Cash Ur Drive Marketing		-0.37-26.58-14.199.02-15.53-5.47-3.32
Pramara Promotions		-6.39-10.93-65.30-66.10-46.400.790.48
Digicontent		7.765.13-18.39-2.38-33.1418.8012.70
Crayons Advertising		2.64-5.56-24.55-33.66-51.43-43.38-22.05
Graphisads		03.64-17.87-38.58-19.72-35.45-23.10
Next Mediaworks		0-4.59-12.03-30.82-36.29-6.61-4.41
Aspire & Innovative Advertising		1.726.88-14.99-6.35-40.88-37.11-24.29
Cyber Media Research & Services		-1.09-6.56-21.14-7.45-21.24-20.56-24.45
Veritaas Advertising		0-17.06-29.89-46.29-55.48-49.67-33.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gradiente Infotainment has declined 71.00% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-35.02%), Vertoz (-62.19%), Yaap Digital (9.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Gradiente Infotainment has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.02%) and Vertoz (-12.67%).

Gradiente Infotainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gradiente Infotainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.82.72
102.792.8
203.142.93
503.073.5
1002.250
2001.130

Source: Dion Global

Gradiente Infotainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gradiente Infotainment saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 79.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gradiente Infotainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Gradiente Infotainment fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Gradiente Infotainment

Advertising & Media Agency

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudheep Raj Mathur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Balachandar Mallicarjun
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sunitee Raj-Non
    Executive Director
  • Mr. T Venkateswara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abdul Raoof
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gradiente Infotainment Share Price

What is the share price of Gradiente Infotainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gradiente Infotainment is ₹2.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gradiente Infotainment?

The Gradiente Infotainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gradiente Infotainment?

The market cap of Gradiente Infotainment is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gradiente Infotainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gradiente Infotainment are ₹2.70 and ₹2.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gradiente Infotainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gradiente Infotainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gradiente Infotainment is ₹9.40 and 52-week low of Gradiente Infotainment is ₹2.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gradiente Infotainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gradiente Infotainment has shown returns of -3.36% over the past day, -24.27% for the past month, -71.0% over 3 months, -71.0% over 1 year, -33.81% across 3 years, and -21.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gradiente Infotainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gradiente Infotainment are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gradiente Infotainment News

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