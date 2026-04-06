The GR Infraprojects shares to remain in focus in today’s trade after the company won a project worth Rs 1,897.51 crore. The company has executed a major Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Agreement with West Central Railway for a railway infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh.

GR Infra- New project details

The project involves the construction of a new railway line from Km 124/400 to 165/380 between Bahari and Gondawali stations as part of the Sidhi-Singrauli new rail link project. The work involves significant infrastructure construction, covering activities such as earthmoving, different types of bridges, station buildings, tunnels, and railway track work.

The agreement was formally executed on April 2nd, 2026, as announced by the company under Regulation 30 of SEBI listing requirements.

“We are pleased to inform you that an EPC Agreement has been executed for project “EPC Document for Construction of New Railway line from Km 124/400 to 165/380 in between Bahari and Gondawali stations including Earthwork, Minor bridges, Major Bridges, Important Bridges, Viaduct, ROB (RCC Box Type), RUB/LHS, Station building, Tunnels, Track work and other miscellaneous works in connection with Sidhi-Singrauli new Rail link project in the State of Madhya Pradesh” between West Central Railway and G R Infraprojects on April 02, 2026,” read an exchange filing.

GR Infra share price performance

The share price of GR Infra has risen 5% in the last five trading days. The stock has declined 9.5% in the past one month and 31% in the last six months. GR Infra’s share price has dropped 15.66% over the previous 12 months.

GR Infra Q3FY26 result

G R Infraprojects’ standalone net profit jumped 37.70% year-over-year to Rs 232.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 168.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Its revenue from operations rose 35.91% YoY to Rs 2,039.49 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year.

The firm’s profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 314.93 crore in Q3 FY26, up 35.38% YoY as against Rs 232.62 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Its total expense surged 36.19% YoY in Q3 FY26 to Rs 1,893.28 crore, compared with Rs 1,390.13 crore in Q3 FY25.