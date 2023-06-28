scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

GQG, other investors buy $1 billion stake in Adani firms in block trade

The group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd saw 18 million shares, or 1.6 per cent, trade in a single block while the renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy saw a total 35.2 million shares, or 2.2 per cent, change hands, sources aware of the matter said.

Written by PTI
Updated:
adani group
Adani family sold shares in block deals on Wednesday, they said. (Photo source: IE)

US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners and other investors have bought close to USD 1 billion worth of stocks in Adani group‘s two firms from the founding family in large block trades. The group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd saw 18 million shares, or 1.6 per cent, trade in a single block while the renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy saw a total 35.2 million shares, or 2.2 per cent, change hands, sources aware of the matter said.

Also Read

GQG, which had in March bought shares in four Adani group companies worth USD 1.87 billion and in May increased the stake by USD 400-500 million, is said to be one of the investors buying shares in block deal on Wednesday.

Also Read

Adani family sold shares in block deals on Wednesday, they said. The identity of other investors was not immediately known.

Also Read
More Stories on
adani
Adani Group
Market

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 14:56 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS