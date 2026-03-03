Facebook Pixel Code
GP Eco Solutions India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GP ECO SOLUTIONS INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of GP Eco Solutions India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹331.65 Closed
-6.58₹ -23.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:48 PM IST
GP Eco Solutions India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹318.00₹365.00
₹331.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹238.70₹616.50
₹331.65
Open Price
₹365.00
Prev. Close
₹355.00
Volume
48,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GP Eco Solutions India has declined 3.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 19.41%.

GP Eco Solutions India’s current P/E of 37.51x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GP Eco Solutions India Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GP Eco Solutions India		1.73-2.57-30.85-45.1121.84-5.56-3.37
Indosolar		-13.49-26.27-40.50-28.2690.2323.91168.79
Envirotech Systems		2.000.58-16.63-28.399.08-2.18-1.31
Gensol Engineering		0-14.19-15.70-32.35-95.37-62.46-44.45
Sungarner Energies		-8.95-13.52-24.95-26.69-49.43-12.96-7.99

Over the last one year, GP Eco Solutions India has gained 21.84% compared to peers like Indosolar (90.23%), Envirotech Systems (9.08%), Gensol Engineering (-95.37%). From a 5 year perspective, GP Eco Solutions India has underperformed peers relative to Indosolar (168.79%) and Envirotech Systems (-1.31%).

GP Eco Solutions India Financials

GP Eco Solutions India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5343.94351.57
10346.88350.5
20353.37353.59
50377.13379.1
100437.1413.88
200463.88424.08

GP Eco Solutions India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GP Eco Solutions India saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.67%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GP Eco Solutions India Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the GP Eco Solutions India fact sheet for more information

About GP Eco Solutions India

GP Eco Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31908UP2010PLC041528 and registration number is 041528. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non Conventional Energy - Generation/Support Equip. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 240.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Pandey
    Chairman
  • Mr. Deepak Pandey
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Astik Mani Tripathi
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Anju Pandey
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Pavitra Khandelvwal
    Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Ritolia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajeev Ranjan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Grover
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Upendra Nath Tripathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on GP Eco Solutions India Share Price

What is the share price of GP Eco Solutions India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GP Eco Solutions India is ₹331.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GP Eco Solutions India?

The GP Eco Solutions India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of GP Eco Solutions India?

The market cap of GP Eco Solutions India is ₹392.37 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GP Eco Solutions India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GP Eco Solutions India are ₹365.00 and ₹318.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GP Eco Solutions India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GP Eco Solutions India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GP Eco Solutions India is ₹616.50 and 52-week low of GP Eco Solutions India is ₹238.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GP Eco Solutions India performed historically in terms of returns?

The GP Eco Solutions India has shown returns of -6.58% over the past day, -0.57% for the past month, -31.51% over 3 months, 19.41% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and -3.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GP Eco Solutions India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GP Eco Solutions India are 37.51 and 7.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

GP Eco Solutions India News

