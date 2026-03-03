Here's the live share price of GP Eco Solutions India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GP Eco Solutions India has declined 3.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 19.41%.
GP Eco Solutions India’s current P/E of 37.51x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GP Eco Solutions India
|1.73
|-2.57
|-30.85
|-45.11
|21.84
|-5.56
|-3.37
|Indosolar
|-13.49
|-26.27
|-40.50
|-28.26
|90.23
|23.91
|168.79
|Envirotech Systems
|2.00
|0.58
|-16.63
|-28.39
|9.08
|-2.18
|-1.31
|Gensol Engineering
|0
|-14.19
|-15.70
|-32.35
|-95.37
|-62.46
|-44.45
|Sungarner Energies
|-8.95
|-13.52
|-24.95
|-26.69
|-49.43
|-12.96
|-7.99
Over the last one year, GP Eco Solutions India has gained 21.84% compared to peers like Indosolar (90.23%), Envirotech Systems (9.08%), Gensol Engineering (-95.37%). From a 5 year perspective, GP Eco Solutions India has underperformed peers relative to Indosolar (168.79%) and Envirotech Systems (-1.31%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|343.94
|351.57
|10
|346.88
|350.5
|20
|353.37
|353.59
|50
|377.13
|379.1
|100
|437.1
|413.88
|200
|463.88
|424.08
In the latest quarter, GP Eco Solutions India saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.67%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the GP Eco Solutions India fact sheet for more information
GP Eco Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31908UP2010PLC041528 and registration number is 041528. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non Conventional Energy - Generation/Support Equip. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 240.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GP Eco Solutions India is ₹331.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GP Eco Solutions India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of GP Eco Solutions India is ₹392.37 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GP Eco Solutions India are ₹365.00 and ₹318.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GP Eco Solutions India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GP Eco Solutions India is ₹616.50 and 52-week low of GP Eco Solutions India is ₹238.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GP Eco Solutions India has shown returns of -6.58% over the past day, -0.57% for the past month, -31.51% over 3 months, 19.41% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and -3.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GP Eco Solutions India are 37.51 and 7.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.