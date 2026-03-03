Facebook Pixel Code
Goyal Salt Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOYAL SALT

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Goyal Salt along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹117.30 Closed
-6.46₹ -8.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Goyal Salt Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.25₹125.40
₹117.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.25₹204.00
₹117.30
Open Price
₹121.00
Prev. Close
₹125.40
Volume
10,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Goyal Salt has declined 2.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.29%.

Goyal Salt’s current P/E of 20.38x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Goyal Salt Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goyal Salt		-15.61-10.83-29.59-32.99-23.36-4.83-2.93
Deepak Nitrite		-2.68-6.721.52-12.28-16.50-5.37-0.71
Archean Chemical Industries		-4.11-5.798.98-19.729.99-5.293.76
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.08-5.92-2.021.4423.2025.1165.58
Indo Borax & Chemicals		1.66-1.113.581.8767.2028.2010.81
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		-3.33-0.20-10.87-25.71-7.092.589.15
Ganesh Benzoplast		-4.828.59-3.98-19.23-23.99-21.97-3.55
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-2.98-15.96-27.73-38.28-47.56-16.63-10.34

Over the last one year, Goyal Salt has declined 23.36% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-16.50%), Archean Chemical Industries (9.99%), Vishnu Chemicals (23.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Goyal Salt has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-0.71%) and Archean Chemical Industries (3.76%).

Goyal Salt Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Goyal Salt Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5135.6131.14
10134.73133.28
20135.96136.05
50146.74144.96
100162.01154.04
200163.81162.6

Goyal Salt Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goyal Salt remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.53%, FII holding unchanged at 0.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Goyal Salt Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Goyal Salt fact sheet for more information

About Goyal Salt

Goyal Salt Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24298RJ2010PLC033409 and registration number is 033409. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Goyal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pramesh Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lokesh Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Dev Garg
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manisha Godara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goyal Salt Share Price

What is the share price of Goyal Salt?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goyal Salt is ₹117.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goyal Salt?

The Goyal Salt is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goyal Salt?

The market cap of Goyal Salt is ₹209.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goyal Salt?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goyal Salt are ₹125.40 and ₹116.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goyal Salt?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goyal Salt stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goyal Salt is ₹204.00 and 52-week low of Goyal Salt is ₹116.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Goyal Salt performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goyal Salt has shown returns of -6.46% over the past day, -18.14% for the past month, -35.34% over 3 months, -25.29% over 1 year, -4.83% across 3 years, and -2.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goyal Salt?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goyal Salt are 20.38 and 3.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Goyal Salt News

