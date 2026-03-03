Here's the live share price of Goyal Salt along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Goyal Salt has declined 2.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.29%.
Goyal Salt’s current P/E of 20.38x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goyal Salt
|-15.61
|-10.83
|-29.59
|-32.99
|-23.36
|-4.83
|-2.93
|Deepak Nitrite
|-2.68
|-6.72
|1.52
|-12.28
|-16.50
|-5.37
|-0.71
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-4.11
|-5.79
|8.98
|-19.72
|9.99
|-5.29
|3.76
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.08
|-5.92
|-2.02
|1.44
|23.20
|25.11
|65.58
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|1.66
|-1.11
|3.58
|1.87
|67.20
|28.20
|10.81
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|-3.33
|-0.20
|-10.87
|-25.71
|-7.09
|2.58
|9.15
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|-4.82
|8.59
|-3.98
|-19.23
|-23.99
|-21.97
|-3.55
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-2.98
|-15.96
|-27.73
|-38.28
|-47.56
|-16.63
|-10.34
Over the last one year, Goyal Salt has declined 23.36% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-16.50%), Archean Chemical Industries (9.99%), Vishnu Chemicals (23.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Goyal Salt has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-0.71%) and Archean Chemical Industries (3.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|135.6
|131.14
|10
|134.73
|133.28
|20
|135.96
|136.05
|50
|146.74
|144.96
|100
|162.01
|154.04
|200
|163.81
|162.6
In the latest quarter, Goyal Salt remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.53%, FII holding unchanged at 0.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Goyal Salt fact sheet for more information
Goyal Salt Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24298RJ2010PLC033409 and registration number is 033409. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goyal Salt is ₹117.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Goyal Salt is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Goyal Salt is ₹209.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goyal Salt are ₹125.40 and ₹116.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goyal Salt stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goyal Salt is ₹204.00 and 52-week low of Goyal Salt is ₹116.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Goyal Salt has shown returns of -6.46% over the past day, -18.14% for the past month, -35.34% over 3 months, -25.29% over 1 year, -4.83% across 3 years, and -2.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goyal Salt are 20.38 and 3.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.