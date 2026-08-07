Here's the live share price of Goyal Associates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goyal Associates
|12.09
|10.87
|3.03
|24.39
|-5.56
|-15.15
|-29.24
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Goyal Associates has declined 5.56% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Goyal Associates has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.9
|0.97
|10
|0.94
|0.95
|20
|0.93
|0.94
|50
|0.88
|0.91
|100
|0.88
|0.9
|200
|0.91
|0.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Goyal Associates remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 95.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Goyal Associates - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Goyal Associates - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|Goyal Associates - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:00 PM IST IST
|Goyal Associates - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:54 PM IST IST
|Goyal Associates - Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Goyal Associates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ1994PLC023281 and registration number is 023281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goyal Associates is ₹1.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goyal Associates is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Goyal Associates is ₹5.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goyal Associates are ₹1.10 and ₹1.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goyal Associates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goyal Associates is ₹1.25 and 52-week low of Goyal Associates is ₹0.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goyal Associates has shown returns of -7.27% over the past day, 10.87% for the past month, 3.03% over 3 months, -5.56% over 1 year, -15.15% across 3 years, and -29.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goyal Associates are -19.84 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global