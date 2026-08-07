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Goyal Associates Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOYAL ASSOCIATES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Goyal Associates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.02 Closed
-7.27₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Goyal Associates Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.02₹1.10
₹1.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.65₹1.25
₹1.02
Open Price
₹1.10
Prev. Close
₹1.10
Volume
31,795

Source: Dion Global

Goyal Associates Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goyal Associates		12.0910.873.0324.39-5.56-15.15-29.24
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Goyal Associates has declined 5.56% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Goyal Associates has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Goyal Associates Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Goyal Associates Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.90.97
100.940.95
200.930.94
500.880.91
1000.880.9
2000.910.95

Source: Dion Global

Goyal Associates Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goyal Associates remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 95.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Goyal Associates Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTGoyal Associates - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 20, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTGoyal Associates - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Jul 20, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTGoyal Associates - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Jul 20, 2026, 05:00 PM IST ISTGoyal Associates - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 04:54 PM IST ISTGoyal Associates - Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Goyal Associates

Goyal Associates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ1994PLC023281 and registration number is 023281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vuppala Naga Malleshwa Rao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vikram Singh Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Goyal Associates Share Price

What is the share price of Goyal Associates?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goyal Associates is ₹1.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goyal Associates?

The Goyal Associates is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goyal Associates?

The market cap of Goyal Associates is ₹5.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goyal Associates?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goyal Associates are ₹1.10 and ₹1.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goyal Associates?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goyal Associates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goyal Associates is ₹1.25 and 52-week low of Goyal Associates is ₹0.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Goyal Associates performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goyal Associates has shown returns of -7.27% over the past day, 10.87% for the past month, 3.03% over 3 months, -5.56% over 1 year, -15.15% across 3 years, and -29.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goyal Associates?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goyal Associates are -19.84 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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