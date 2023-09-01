Follow Us

GOYAL ASSOCIATES LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.65 Closed
0.610.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Goyal Associates Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.60₹1.69
₹1.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.11₹3.32
₹1.65
Open Price
₹1.69
Prev. Close
₹1.64
Volume
35,947

Goyal Associates Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.69
  • R21.74
  • R31.78
  • Pivot
    1.65
  • S11.6
  • S21.56
  • S31.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.61.67
  • 101.641.68
  • 201.631.7
  • 501.691.83
  • 1001.661.98
  • 2002.042.04

Goyal Associates Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.94-2.37-40.86-25.00-4.07103.70-59.76
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Goyal Associates Ltd. Share Holdings

Goyal Associates Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Goyal Associates Ltd.

Goyal Associates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ1994PLC023281 and registration number is 023281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikram Singh Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Jaya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nagamlleshwara Vuppala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harish Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh Prajapati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goyal Associates Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goyal Associates Ltd.?

The market cap of Goyal Associates Ltd. is ₹7.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goyal Associates Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goyal Associates Ltd. is 11.35 and PB ratio of Goyal Associates Ltd. is 2.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goyal Associates Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goyal Associates Ltd. is ₹1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goyal Associates Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goyal Associates Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goyal Associates Ltd. is ₹3.32 and 52-week low of Goyal Associates Ltd. is ₹1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

