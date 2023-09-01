What is the Market Cap of Goyal Associates Ltd.? The market cap of Goyal Associates Ltd. is ₹7.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goyal Associates Ltd.? P/E ratio of Goyal Associates Ltd. is 11.35 and PB ratio of Goyal Associates Ltd. is 2.97 as on .

What is the share price of Goyal Associates Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goyal Associates Ltd. is ₹1.65 as on .