What is the share price of Goyal Associates? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goyal Associates is ₹1.02 as on .

What kind of stock is Goyal Associates? The Goyal Associates is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goyal Associates? The market cap of Goyal Associates is ₹5.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Goyal Associates? Today’s highest and lowest price of Goyal Associates are ₹1.10 and ₹1.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goyal Associates? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goyal Associates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goyal Associates is ₹1.25 and 52-week low of Goyal Associates is ₹0.65 as on .

How has the Goyal Associates performed historically in terms of returns? The Goyal Associates has shown returns of -7.27% over the past day, 10.87% for the past month, 3.03% over 3 months, -5.56% over 1 year, -15.15% across 3 years, and -29.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goyal Associates? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goyal Associates are -19.84 and 1.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global