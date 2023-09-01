Follow Us

GOYAL ALUMINIUMS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹8.15 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.15₹8.15
₹8.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.20₹47.45
₹8.15
Open Price
₹8.15
Prev. Close
₹8.15
Volume
22,676

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.15
  • R28.15
  • R38.15
  • Pivot
    8.15
  • S18.15
  • S28.15
  • S38.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.088.43
  • 1030.048.62
  • 2015.029.16
  • 506.0112.83
  • 100316.68
  • 2001.50

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03
-1.79-1.21-1.6556.69-24.19771.951,064.39
5.0613.6945.3337.324.18135.0435.19
-2.67-3.892.6027.3853.9353.9353.93
4.82-11.6030.0645.8947.97188.11250.81
5.0322.4618.6728.9819.21154.48-42.49
2.97-11.57-2.9536.7556.68276.41129.32
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.35-0.9611.216.4125.70161.8597.91
0.050.347.4613.755.8544.8227.00
1.210.930.24-3.14-12.91415.67289.49
8.7225.0556.1361.6024.8595.26-15.75
-0.53-10.98-14.99-14.10-21.60-1.221,430.05
0.608.0415.9510.2210.2210.2210.22
-1.56-7.90-17.13-5.13-43.41177.34177.34
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.4514.75-1.565.00-18.18286.50210.34
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. Share Holdings

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Goyal Aluminiums Ltd.

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2017PLC314879 and registration number is 314879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Goyal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chahat Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Bishamber Nath Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Poonamagarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goyal Aluminiums Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd.?

The market cap of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is ₹116.33 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is 50.81 and PB ratio of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is 6.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is ₹8.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is ₹47.45 and 52-week low of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is ₹7.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.

