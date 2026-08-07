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Goyal Aluminiums Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOYAL ALUMINIUMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Goyal Aluminiums along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.45 Closed
-0.92₹ -0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Goyal Aluminiums Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.43₹6.65
₹6.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.32₹11.42
₹6.45
Open Price
₹6.44
Prev. Close
₹6.51
Volume
15,050

Source: Dion Global

Goyal Aluminiums Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goyal Aluminiums		-0.31-6.25-8.51-13.77-11.16-9.8416.22
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Goyal Aluminiums has declined 11.16% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Goyal Aluminiums has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Goyal Aluminiums Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Goyal Aluminiums Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.546.54
106.536.55
206.66.6
506.766.7
1006.696.8
2006.977.04

Source: Dion Global

Goyal Aluminiums Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goyal Aluminiums remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Goyal Aluminiums Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTGoyal Aluminiums - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTGoyal Aluminiums - Financial For The Quater And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTGoyal Aluminiums - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Dated May 29, 2026 For The Financial Results
May 23, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTGoyal Aluminiums - Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listi
Apr 28, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTGoyal Aluminiums - Disclosure Of Non-Applicability With Regard To Fund Raising By Issuance Of Debt Securities By Large Entiti

Source: Dion Global

About Goyal Aluminiums

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2017PLC314879 and registration number is 314879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Goyal
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kanchan Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chahat Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bishamber Nath Mehra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Achal Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Goyal Aluminiums Share Price

What is the share price of Goyal Aluminiums?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goyal Aluminiums is ₹6.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goyal Aluminiums?

The Goyal Aluminiums is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goyal Aluminiums?

The market cap of Goyal Aluminiums is ₹92.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goyal Aluminiums?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goyal Aluminiums are ₹6.65 and ₹6.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goyal Aluminiums?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goyal Aluminiums stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goyal Aluminiums is ₹11.42 and 52-week low of Goyal Aluminiums is ₹5.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Goyal Aluminiums performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goyal Aluminiums has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -6.25% for the past month, -8.51% over 3 months, -11.16% over 1 year, -9.84% across 3 years, and 16.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goyal Aluminiums?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goyal Aluminiums are 20.91 and 3.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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