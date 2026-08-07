What is the share price of Goyal Aluminiums? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goyal Aluminiums is ₹6.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Goyal Aluminiums? The Goyal Aluminiums is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goyal Aluminiums? The market cap of Goyal Aluminiums is ₹92.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Goyal Aluminiums? Today’s highest and lowest price of Goyal Aluminiums are ₹6.65 and ₹6.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goyal Aluminiums? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goyal Aluminiums stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goyal Aluminiums is ₹11.42 and 52-week low of Goyal Aluminiums is ₹5.32 as on .

How has the Goyal Aluminiums performed historically in terms of returns? The Goyal Aluminiums has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -6.25% for the past month, -8.51% over 3 months, -11.16% over 1 year, -9.84% across 3 years, and 16.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goyal Aluminiums? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goyal Aluminiums are 20.91 and 3.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global