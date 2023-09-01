Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2017PLC314879 and registration number is 314879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is ₹116.33 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is 50.81 and PB ratio of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is 6.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is ₹8.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is ₹47.45 and 52-week low of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is ₹7.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.