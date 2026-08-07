Here's the live share price of Goyal Aluminiums along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goyal Aluminiums
|-0.31
|-6.25
|-8.51
|-13.77
|-11.16
|-9.84
|16.22
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Goyal Aluminiums has declined 11.16% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Goyal Aluminiums has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.54
|6.54
|10
|6.53
|6.55
|20
|6.6
|6.6
|50
|6.76
|6.7
|100
|6.69
|6.8
|200
|6.97
|7.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Goyal Aluminiums remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Goyal Aluminiums - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Goyal Aluminiums - Financial For The Quater And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Goyal Aluminiums - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Dated May 29, 2026 For The Financial Results
|May 23, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Goyal Aluminiums - Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listi
|Apr 28, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Goyal Aluminiums - Disclosure Of Non-Applicability With Regard To Fund Raising By Issuance Of Debt Securities By Large Entiti
Source: Dion Global
Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2017PLC314879 and registration number is 314879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goyal Aluminiums is ₹6.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goyal Aluminiums is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Goyal Aluminiums is ₹92.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goyal Aluminiums are ₹6.65 and ₹6.43.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goyal Aluminiums stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goyal Aluminiums is ₹11.42 and 52-week low of Goyal Aluminiums is ₹5.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goyal Aluminiums has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -6.25% for the past month, -8.51% over 3 months, -11.16% over 1 year, -9.84% across 3 years, and 16.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goyal Aluminiums are 20.91 and 3.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global