Govt to launch ETF to divest shares in listed PSBs, insurers

Aiming to garner a major chunk of disinvestment receipt in FY20 from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the Centre on Thursday said it will launch a financial sector ETF through which it will disinvest shares in listed public sector banks, insurance companies and financial institutions such as SBI, Bank of Baroda, GIC Re and New India Assurance.

The Centre garnered a whopping Rs 45,080 crore via two extant ETFs — Rs 26,350 crore from CPSE ETF and Rs 18,730 crore from Bharat-22 ETF — helping it mobilise 53% of the total disinvestment receipt in FY19. The CPSE ETF was conceptualised in 2014 and Bharat-22 ETF in 2017 as an asset class, offering the benefits of diversification, risk management and lower expenses to investors.

On Thursday, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) invited applications from merchant bankers/consultant firms for the job of one advisor to advise it on creation and launch of the new theme-based ETF. Interested parties will have to submit applications by July 26. The government will also appoint an asset management company (AMC) to act as the ETF provider and a legal advisor for the proposed ETF.

Besides listed public sector banks and insurance companies, the government will include public sector financial institutions such as IFCI in the financial sector ETF.

In the interim Budget, the government has set a disinvestment target of `90,000 crore., which is likely to be revised upwards to help bridge the likely shortfalls in revenue, especially tax revenues.