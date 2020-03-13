Govt gives grants for onion storage units built by farmers

The 27th State Level Project Approval Committee had given the green signal for setting up onion storage structures across Maharashtra in the wake of the price volatility.

The government has allocated a grant of `60 crore to farmers for developing onion chawls (warehouses) for storage of the commodity under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) 2019-20. The central government’s scheme is aimed at enhancing the storage facilities in the state so that farmers are not forced to sell their produce in distress and retain the commodity until the market conditions improve. Around 6,500 farmers from 28 districts in Maharashtra, who have developed onion chawls or open onion storage structures will be eligible for the grant given by the government.

According to industry people, the scheme which falls under the National Horticulture Mission (NHM) gives a grant of 50% on the construction of a 25-tonne chawl, which have to be properly ventilated structures with proper storage. Normally, a 25 tonne storage capacity chawl requires an investment of `1.75 crore, of which a 50% subsidy is offered to onion farmers for setting up such structures.

The 27th State Level Project Approval Committee had given the green signal for setting up onion storage structures across Maharashtra in the wake of the price volatility and to prevent farmer from distress sale. Around `150 crore will be spent on the project and accordingly, the government has approved `60 crore within a year. The scheme envisages 50% of the funds to be invested by the farmer and the remaining 50% would come from the government in the form of a grant.

Accordingly, 6,789 beneficiaries will receive a grant of `60 crore for the project. Since this is a centrally sponsored scheme, 60% of the funds will be borne by the Centre and the state government shall bear 40% of the expenses for the project. Accordingly, Nashik has some 521 beneficiaries, Ahmednagar has 2,525 beneficiaries, 636 beneficiaries from Jalna, 700 from Aurangabad, 594 from Beed, 203 from Parbhani and 330 from Solapur, among others.

Meanwhile, MahaFPC — the apex body of farmer producer companies in Maharashtra, has signed tripartite agreements with 16 farmer producer companies in the state and Nafed to develop a value chain for onion procurement, storage and disposal. MahaFPC managing director Yogesh Thorat said the federation had signed agreements with 9 Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) initially and another 9 FPCs had come on board last week. Around 14 structures are under various stages of construction and should be ready by the end of March, he said.

This is a joint project proposed by Nafed and MahaFPC with contribution of 25 FPCs in the state to execute a Public Private Partnership (PPP) Integrated Agriculture Development (PPP-IAD) project under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY-RAFTAAR) for building storage capacities for onion and setting up marketing infrastructure. Thorat pointed out that the `60 crore allocation is for individual farmers and this project is separate. This `25-crore project will see the government investing 50% while the rest will be raised by Nafed and FPCs.

The project will enable FPCs to remove monopoly of traders in onion markets. The project envisages building storage infrastructure for 25,000 tonne of onion in the state wherein each FPC will establish a cluster on a 1-1.5 acre land parcel for 1,000 tonne each. Each cluster will be set up for `1 crore where 20% of the investment will come from the FPC (from around 100 farmers in each FPC), 25% from Nafed, 5% from MahaFPC and the remaining funds from the state government under the RKVY scheme.

Each cluster will contain onion chawls (warehouses) grading houses and weighing bridges. Agreements were initially signed with 16 farmer producer companies and we are now identifying land for the remaining 9 FPCs in the state for the project. Approvals from the government have already come in and work on the project will commence from the second week of January and begin from March 2020.This coming season, the Centre, under the Price Stabilisation Fund, is looking at procurement targets for 25,000 tonne of onion and MahaFPC would be a major player in this, Thorat had stated.

Maharashtra produces about 30 % of the total onion output in the country. Onion is normally grown in kharif (June- July), late Kharif (August- September) and Rabi (November-December) seasons. The crop produced in kharif and late kharif has limited shelf life and farmers have to sell the crop in the market since the shelf life is low but Rabi onions can be kept in good condition if stored in scientifically built storage structures.Farmers store their produce in dust proof and moisture proof structures on field called kanda chawls and offload the same till the arrival of the next crop.

Onion prices have been on the rise since late September due to a disruption in supply, a decline in production in 2019-20 and late harvesting of the bulb leading to a mismatch in demand and supply.

The Centre has already offloaded onions from buffer stocks, banned exports, expedited imports, and imposed stock holding limits on wholesalers and retailers. In September 2019, the government banned onion exports and also imposed a MEP of $850 per tonne. The move came after prices had started skyrocketing due to supply-demand mismatch.

There was a shortage of onion as kharif crop was adversely affected due to excessive rains and floods in key producing states, including Maharashtra. The government ordered onion imports which led huge wastage as onion arrivals picked up. The government has now lifted the ban on export which is expected to begin from March 15.