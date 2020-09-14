  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt bans export of onions with immediate effect

September 14, 2020 9:58 PM

"The export of all varieties of onions... is prohibited with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In the national capital, onion prices were ruling at around Rs 40 per kilogram.

The government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing availability and checking price of the commodity in the domestic market.

The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

The provisions under transitional arrangement shall not be applicable under this notification.

In the national capital, onion prices were ruling at around Rs 40 per kilogram.

