Government sells 2.21 per cent stake in CIL to CPSE ETF

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 8:47 PM

The government has sold 2.21 per cent stake in state-owned CIL to the CPSE ETF which is managed by Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

CPSE ETF, CIL , Reliance Nippon, CPSE ETF mutual fund scheme“Post-acquisition holding of promoter is 72.92 per cent of equity share capital of the company,” the filing said.

The government has sold 2.21 per cent stake in state-owned CIL to the CPSE ETF which is managed by Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, according to a regulatory filing. “The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Coal…has sold 13,73,11,943 i.e. 2.21 per cent equity shares of Coal India Ltd to the AMC,” Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to BSE Thursday. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.

“Post-acquisition holding of promoter is 72.92 per cent of equity share capital of the company,” the filing said. The company further said the “the off-market sale (is) by the President of India through the Ministry of Coal…to Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, as the asset management company of the CPSE ETF mutual fund scheme.”

Also read| India to pay crude oil bill to Iran in rupees as Trump sanctions block European banking channels

The government has garnered more than Rs 17,000 crore from the CPSE ETF follow-on offer, the biggest-ever fundraising from an exchange-traded fund domestically.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Government sells 2.21 per cent stake in CIL to CPSE ETF
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition