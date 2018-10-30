Government looking for ways to stabilise FPI inflow, says Economic Affairs Secretary SC Garg

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 2:55 PM

With about USD 11 billion foreign portfolio investments outflow this year, the government is trying to find ways to ensure stability of FPI fund flows into the financial markets, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said Tuesday.

(PTI)

With about USD 11 billion foreign portfolio investments outflow this year, the government is trying to find ways to ensure stability of FPI fund flows into the financial markets, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said Tuesday. He said developments like bond yield cycle, taxation reforms, in the US have not hurt Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flow into the country.

“What has been affected is financial sector investment. We have seen some withdrawal specially in the debt market. This year we have seen close to about USD 10-11 billion of outflows. This volatility is what concerns us,” Garg said speaking at an event here.

“We are trying to find ways where portfolio investment become more stable rather than behave in this unstable way,” Garg said. He said the government will stick to the 3.3 per cent fiscal deficit target set in budget for current fiscal. “This year despite all pressures coming from oil, etc, the government has steadfastly stuck with that under no circumstances we will allow fiscal slippage,” Garg said.

During April-September period, the Centre’s fiscal deficit has widened to 95.3 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE) to Rs 5.94 lakh crore, mainly on account of slow growth in revenue collections. The fiscal deficit in 2017-18 was 3.53 per cent. Moody’s Investors Service had in August said there are risks of India breaching the 3.3 per cent fiscal deficit target for 2018 as higher oil prices will add to short-term fiscal pressures.

