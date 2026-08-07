Here's the live share price of Gothi Plascon (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gothi Plascon (India)
|-2.16
|-2.41
|4.96
|-10.45
|-17.26
|3.66
|7.03
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gothi Plascon (India) has declined 17.26% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Gothi Plascon (India) has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.73
|38.85
|10
|38.1
|38.54
|20
|38.01
|38.25
|50
|37.26
|37.93
|100
|38.31
|38.46
|200
|40.43
|39.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gothi Plascon (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Gothi Plascon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Gothi Plascon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Gothi Plascon - Results For The Quarter Ended 30/06/2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Gothi Plascon - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Gothi Plascon - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, To Consider And Approve, Amongst Other Things, The Financial Result
Source: Dion Global
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400PY1994PLC008380 and registration number is 028895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gothi Plascon (India) is ₹38.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gothi Plascon (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gothi Plascon (India) is ₹38.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gothi Plascon (India) are ₹40.39 and ₹37.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gothi Plascon (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gothi Plascon (India) is ₹51.64 and 52-week low of Gothi Plascon (India) is ₹33.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gothi Plascon (India) has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, -2.41% for the past month, 4.96% over 3 months, -17.26% over 1 year, 3.66% across 3 years, and 7.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gothi Plascon (India) are 18.18 and 3.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global