What is the Market Cap of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is ₹29.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is 17.6 and PB ratio of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is 2.47 as on .

What is the share price of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is ₹29.30 as on .