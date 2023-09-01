Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GOTHI PLASCON (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.30 Closed
-3.3-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.30₹30.20
₹29.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.05₹46.55
₹29.30
Open Price
₹30.20
Prev. Close
₹30.30
Volume
400

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.9
  • R230.5
  • R330.8
  • Pivot
    29.6
  • S129
  • S228.7
  • S328.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.6931.15
  • 1021.5631.78
  • 2021.3232.61
  • 5021.2934.02
  • 10020.6534.16
  • 20022.4532.02

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.13-22.38-27.65-3.7832.58134.40228.48
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400PY1994PLC008380 and registration number is 028895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Chand Jain
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Rathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gothi
    Managing Director

FAQs on Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is ₹29.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is 17.6 and PB ratio of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is 2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is ₹29.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is ₹46.55 and 52-week low of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is ₹19.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data