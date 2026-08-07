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Gothi Plascon (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOTHI PLASCON (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Gothi Plascon (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.06 Closed
-2.41₹ -0.94
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gothi Plascon (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.52₹40.39
₹38.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.25₹51.64
₹38.06
Open Price
₹39.00
Prev. Close
₹39.00
Volume
1,500

Source: Dion Global

Gothi Plascon (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gothi Plascon (India)		-2.16-2.414.96-10.45-17.263.667.03
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gothi Plascon (India) has declined 17.26% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Gothi Plascon (India) has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Gothi Plascon (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gothi Plascon (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.7338.85
1038.138.54
2038.0138.25
5037.2637.93
10038.3138.46
20040.4339.64

Source: Dion Global

Gothi Plascon (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gothi Plascon (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gothi Plascon (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTGothi Plascon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTGothi Plascon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 30, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTGothi Plascon - Results For The Quarter Ended 30/06/2026
Jul 30, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTGothi Plascon - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING
Jul 21, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTGothi Plascon - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, To Consider And Approve, Amongst Other Things, The Financial Result

Source: Dion Global

About Gothi Plascon (India)

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400PY1994PLC008380 and registration number is 028895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gothi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priyadarshana Gothi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnasamy Thirumurthi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Prasad Vaduvoor Pattabhiraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Devi Bokdia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gothi Plascon (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Gothi Plascon (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gothi Plascon (India) is ₹38.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gothi Plascon (India)?

The Gothi Plascon (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gothi Plascon (India)?

The market cap of Gothi Plascon (India) is ₹38.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gothi Plascon (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gothi Plascon (India) are ₹40.39 and ₹37.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gothi Plascon (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gothi Plascon (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gothi Plascon (India) is ₹51.64 and 52-week low of Gothi Plascon (India) is ₹33.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gothi Plascon (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gothi Plascon (India) has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, -2.41% for the past month, 4.96% over 3 months, -17.26% over 1 year, 3.66% across 3 years, and 7.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gothi Plascon (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gothi Plascon (India) are 18.18 and 3.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gothi Plascon (India) News

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