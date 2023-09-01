Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400PY1994PLC008380 and registration number is 028895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is ₹29.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is 17.6 and PB ratio of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is 2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is ₹29.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is ₹46.55 and 52-week low of Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. is ₹19.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.