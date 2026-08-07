What is the share price of Gothi Plascon (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gothi Plascon (India) is ₹38.06 as on .

What kind of stock is Gothi Plascon (India)? The Gothi Plascon (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gothi Plascon (India)? The market cap of Gothi Plascon (India) is ₹38.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gothi Plascon (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gothi Plascon (India) are ₹40.39 and ₹37.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gothi Plascon (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gothi Plascon (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gothi Plascon (India) is ₹51.64 and 52-week low of Gothi Plascon (India) is ₹33.25 as on .

How has the Gothi Plascon (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Gothi Plascon (India) has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, -2.41% for the past month, 4.96% over 3 months, -17.26% over 1 year, 3.66% across 3 years, and 7.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gothi Plascon (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gothi Plascon (India) are 18.18 and 3.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global