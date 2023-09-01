What is the Market Cap of Gorani Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Gorani Industries Ltd. is ₹67.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gorani Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gorani Industries Ltd. is 51.01 and PB ratio of Gorani Industries Ltd. is 6.04 as on .

What is the share price of Gorani Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gorani Industries Ltd. is ₹126.60 as on .