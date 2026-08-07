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Gorani Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GORANI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Gorani Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.05 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gorani Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.00₹48.05
₹48.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.30₹126.10
₹48.05
Open Price
₹48.00
Prev. Close
₹48.05
Volume
92

Source: Dion Global

Gorani Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gorani Industries		-0.931.69-3.88-37.05-29.69-28.2718.23
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gorani Industries has declined 29.69% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Gorani Industries has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Gorani Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gorani Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.9848.89
1046.2947.95
2046.2747.21
5046.9647.61
10049.9150.35
20057.157.04

Source: Dion Global

Gorani Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gorani Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.34%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gorani Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTGorani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter E
Jul 09, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTGorani Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTGorani Industries - Result-Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31/03/2026.
May 29, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTGorani Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Gorani Industries Limited Hereby Submits Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 2
May 18, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTGorani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And

Source: Dion Global

About Gorani Industries

Gorani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28121MP1995PLC009170 and registration number is 009170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nakul Gorani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Gorani
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Komal Motwani
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Raina Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Geet Gorani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ayush Shukla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gorani Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Gorani Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gorani Industries is ₹48.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gorani Industries?

The Gorani Industries is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gorani Industries?

The market cap of Gorani Industries is ₹25.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gorani Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gorani Industries are ₹48.05 and ₹48.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gorani Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gorani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gorani Industries is ₹126.10 and 52-week low of Gorani Industries is ₹40.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gorani Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gorani Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, -3.88% over 3 months, -29.69% over 1 year, -28.27% across 3 years, and 18.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gorani Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gorani Industries are 40.86 and 1.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gorani Industries News

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