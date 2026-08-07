What is the share price of Gorani Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gorani Industries is ₹48.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Gorani Industries? The Gorani Industries is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gorani Industries? The market cap of Gorani Industries is ₹25.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gorani Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gorani Industries are ₹48.05 and ₹48.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gorani Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gorani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gorani Industries is ₹126.10 and 52-week low of Gorani Industries is ₹40.30 as on .

How has the Gorani Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Gorani Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, -3.88% over 3 months, -29.69% over 1 year, -28.27% across 3 years, and 18.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gorani Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gorani Industries are 40.86 and 1.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global