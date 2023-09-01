Follow Us

GORANI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | BSE
₹126.60 Closed
1.241.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Gorani Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.20₹128.55
₹126.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.15₹296.35
₹126.60
Open Price
₹128.00
Prev. Close
₹125.05
Volume
737

Gorani Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1130.7
  • R2134.8
  • R3141.05
  • Pivot
    124.45
  • S1120.35
  • S2114.1
  • S3110

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5242.09126.83
  • 10259.55127.82
  • 20246.43127.92
  • 50237.1130.71
  • 100213.36140.4
  • 200144.26150.12

Gorani Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.21-0.78-12.93-29.51-53.12955.00380.46
3.84-6.831.516.57-3.06144.92115.86
2.921.6318.334.28-15.5436.5735.77
2.583.264.0327.68-8.11-8.11-8.11
3.4313.6821.3016.06-5.36104.94-18.69
3.312.199.2914.6119.5143.16102.53
-0.472.547.39-8.76-21.16510.55306.56
-2.069.6319.7524.63-16.2217.8317.83
8.523.7841.5062.4416.49537.331,686.55
5.742.444.67-16.44-42.08144.0671.68
4.394.8810.679.230.9467.0878.35
6.092.3859.6730.6290.69430.8635.01
1.4010.7522.093.2218.03322.5323.17
0-1.94-3.180-7.88149.18245.45

Gorani Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Gorani Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gorani Industries Ltd.

Gorani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28121MP1995PLC009170 and registration number is 009170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gorani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Gorani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nakul Gorani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Raina Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ayush Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Komal Motwani
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Gorani Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gorani Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Gorani Industries Ltd. is ₹67.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gorani Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gorani Industries Ltd. is 51.01 and PB ratio of Gorani Industries Ltd. is 6.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gorani Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gorani Industries Ltd. is ₹126.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gorani Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gorani Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gorani Industries Ltd. is ₹296.35 and 52-week low of Gorani Industries Ltd. is ₹109.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

