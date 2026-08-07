Here's the live share price of Gorani Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gorani Industries
|-0.93
|1.69
|-3.88
|-37.05
|-29.69
|-28.27
|18.23
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gorani Industries has declined 29.69% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Gorani Industries has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.98
|48.89
|10
|46.29
|47.95
|20
|46.27
|47.21
|50
|46.96
|47.61
|100
|49.91
|50.35
|200
|57.1
|57.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gorani Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.34%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Gorani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter E
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Gorani Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Gorani Industries - Result-Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31/03/2026.
|May 29, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Gorani Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Gorani Industries Limited Hereby Submits Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 2
|May 18, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Gorani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And
Source: Dion Global
Gorani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28121MP1995PLC009170 and registration number is 009170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gorani Industries is ₹48.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gorani Industries is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gorani Industries is ₹25.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gorani Industries are ₹48.05 and ₹48.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gorani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gorani Industries is ₹126.10 and 52-week low of Gorani Industries is ₹40.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gorani Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, -3.88% over 3 months, -29.69% over 1 year, -28.27% across 3 years, and 18.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gorani Industries are 40.86 and 1.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global