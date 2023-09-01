Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.21
|-0.78
|-12.93
|-29.51
|-53.12
|955.00
|380.46
|3.84
|-6.83
|1.51
|6.57
|-3.06
|144.92
|115.86
|2.92
|1.63
|18.33
|4.28
|-15.54
|36.57
|35.77
|2.58
|3.26
|4.03
|27.68
|-8.11
|-8.11
|-8.11
|3.43
|13.68
|21.30
|16.06
|-5.36
|104.94
|-18.69
|3.31
|2.19
|9.29
|14.61
|19.51
|43.16
|102.53
|-0.47
|2.54
|7.39
|-8.76
|-21.16
|510.55
|306.56
|-2.06
|9.63
|19.75
|24.63
|-16.22
|17.83
|17.83
|8.52
|3.78
|41.50
|62.44
|16.49
|537.33
|1,686.55
|5.74
|2.44
|4.67
|-16.44
|-42.08
|144.06
|71.68
|4.39
|4.88
|10.67
|9.23
|0.94
|67.08
|78.35
|6.09
|2.38
|59.67
|30.62
|90.69
|430.86
|35.01
|1.40
|10.75
|22.09
|3.22
|18.03
|322.53
|23.17
|0
|-1.94
|-3.18
|0
|-7.88
|149.18
|245.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gorani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28121MP1995PLC009170 and registration number is 009170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gorani Industries Ltd. is ₹67.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gorani Industries Ltd. is 51.01 and PB ratio of Gorani Industries Ltd. is 6.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gorani Industries Ltd. is ₹126.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gorani Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gorani Industries Ltd. is ₹296.35 and 52-week low of Gorani Industries Ltd. is ₹109.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.