MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101GJ1994PLC022876 and registration number is 022876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹5.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is 69.25 and PB ratio of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is 6.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹11.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹12.28 and 52-week low of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹4.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.