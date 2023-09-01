Follow Us

GOPAL IRON & STEELS CO (GUJARAT) LTD.

Sector : Metals - Ferrous | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.15 Closed
3.910.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.60₹11.20
₹11.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.88₹12.28
₹11.15
Open Price
₹10.94
Prev. Close
₹10.73
Volume
3,71,834

Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.37
  • R211.58
  • R311.97
  • Pivot
    10.98
  • S110.77
  • S210.38
  • S310.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.0310.4
  • 106.059.92
  • 206.039.13
  • 506.187.95
  • 1006.47.39
  • 2007.127.14

Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.1048.8787.0811.5072.8786.4580.71
5.776.6933.9423.3045.38235.92134.33
0.533.4188.83143.94143.94143.94143.94
-1.836.0420.1542.1868.55157.0747.08
10.2221.26105.65207.45251.67966.431,130.83
004.73-1.96109.45142.53130.40

Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. Share Holdings

Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd.

Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101GJ1994PLC022876 and registration number is 022876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Kundanben Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prabhubhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rakeshkumar Moghariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prafful Burad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Jani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd.?

The market cap of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹5.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is 69.25 and PB ratio of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is 6.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹11.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹12.28 and 52-week low of Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹4.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

