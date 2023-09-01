What is the Market Cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.? The market cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹72.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.? P/E ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is 10.89 and PB ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is 1.6 as on .

What is the share price of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹104.30 as on .