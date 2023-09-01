Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GOLKUNDA DIAMONDS & JEWELLERY LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹104.30 Closed
0.770.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.00₹104.40
₹104.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.65₹191.00
₹104.30
Open Price
₹103.95
Prev. Close
₹103.50
Volume
3,662

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1105.13
  • R2105.97
  • R3107.53
  • Pivot
    103.57
  • S1102.73
  • S2101.17
  • S3100.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5148.69102.91
  • 10150.47103.1
  • 20155.39103.54
  • 50140.75103.79
  • 100111.63105.09
  • 200103.22106.81

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.811.462.68-11.87-15.00397.85727.78
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. Share Holdings

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1990PLC058729 and registration number is 058729. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 238.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kanti Kumar Dadha
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Arvind Dadha
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajul Manan Jogani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kankariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashi Ashok Bekal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Dadha
    Director & CFO

FAQs on Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.?

The market cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹72.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is 10.89 and PB ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is 1.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹104.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹191.00 and 52-week low of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹85.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data