Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.81
|1.46
|2.68
|-11.87
|-15.00
|397.85
|727.78
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1990PLC058729 and registration number is 058729. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 238.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹72.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is 10.89 and PB ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is 1.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹104.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹191.00 and 52-week low of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹85.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.