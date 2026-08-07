What is the share price of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is ₹274.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery? The Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery? The market cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is ₹191.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery? Today’s highest and lowest price of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery are ₹277.95 and ₹264.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is ₹314.90 and 52-week low of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is ₹156.00 as on .

How has the Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns? The Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, 5.9% for the past month, -1.44% over 3 months, 56.44% over 1 year, 38.03% across 3 years, and 34.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery are 13.96 and 2.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global