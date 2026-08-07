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Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOLKUNDA DIAMONDS & JEWELLERY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹274.55 Closed
0.53₹ 1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹264.15₹277.95
₹274.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹156.00₹314.90
₹274.55
Open Price
₹264.15
Prev. Close
₹273.10
Volume
2,288

Source: Dion Global

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery		15.755.9-1.4428.4756.4438.0334.42
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.250.3714.568.5
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.424.8744.5105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.732.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.98.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.413.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.79.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.7
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.4
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.55.44-10.46-26.6611.36.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.26.9-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery has gained 56.44% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5245.32262.97
10243.03255.85
20249.19253.51
50252.54254.51
100260.46252.04
200236.34240.09

Source: Dion Global

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTGolkunda Diamond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTGolkunda Diamond - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Aug 01, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTGolkunda Diamond - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ende
Jul 28, 2026, 03:58 AM IST ISTGolkunda Diamond - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 16, 2026, 04:40 AM IST ISTGolkunda Diamond - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1990PLC058729 and registration number is 058729. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kanti Kumar Dadha
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Arvind Dadha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Dadha
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vinod Kankariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashi Ashok Bekal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajul Manan Jogani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Share Price

What is the share price of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is ₹274.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery?

The Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery?

The market cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is ₹191.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery are ₹277.95 and ₹264.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is ₹314.90 and 52-week low of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is ₹156.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, 5.9% for the past month, -1.44% over 3 months, 56.44% over 1 year, 38.03% across 3 years, and 34.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery are 13.96 and 2.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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