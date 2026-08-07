Here's the live share price of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery
|15.75
|5.9
|-1.44
|28.47
|56.44
|38.03
|34.42
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.2
|50.37
|14.56
|8.5
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.4
|24.87
|44.5
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.7
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.9
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.4
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.7
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.7
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.4
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.5
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.3
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.2
|6.9
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery has gained 56.44% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|245.32
|262.97
|10
|243.03
|255.85
|20
|249.19
|253.51
|50
|252.54
|254.51
|100
|260.46
|252.04
|200
|236.34
|240.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Golkunda Diamond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Golkunda Diamond - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Golkunda Diamond - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:58 AM IST IST
|Golkunda Diamond - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:40 AM IST IST
|Golkunda Diamond - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1990PLC058729 and registration number is 058729. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is ₹274.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is ₹191.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery are ₹277.95 and ₹264.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is ₹314.90 and 52-week low of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery is ₹156.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, 5.9% for the past month, -1.44% over 3 months, 56.44% over 1 year, 38.03% across 3 years, and 34.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery are 13.96 and 2.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global