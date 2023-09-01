What is the Market Cap of Golechha Global Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is ₹8.56 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Golechha Global Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is -6.29 and PB ratio of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is 1.19 as on .

What is the share price of Golechha Global Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is ₹15.56 as on .