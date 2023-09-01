Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|23.49
|2.17
|-14.27
|-32.64
|69.50
|144.27
|112.57
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191WB1991PLC201747 and registration number is 201747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is ₹8.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is -6.29 and PB ratio of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is ₹15.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golechha Global Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is ₹55.95 and 52-week low of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is ₹9.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.