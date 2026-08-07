Here's the live share price of Golechha Global Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Golechha Global Finance
|-4.03
|6.98
|-7.03
|50.25
|50.63
|26.46
|18.80
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Golechha Global Finance has gained 50.63% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Golechha Global Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.56
|30.46
|10
|28.98
|29.59
|20
|28.43
|29.05
|50
|27.81
|27.86
|100
|26
|26.67
|200
|25.18
|26.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Golechha Global Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Golechha Global Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Golechha Global Fin. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Golechha Global Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 21, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Golechha Global Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|Apr 16, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Golechha Global Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191WB1991PLC201747 and registration number is 201747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golechha Global Finance is ₹29.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Golechha Global Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Golechha Global Finance is ₹16.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Golechha Global Finance are ₹31.31 and ₹29.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golechha Global Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golechha Global Finance is ₹38.20 and 52-week low of Golechha Global Finance is ₹17.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Golechha Global Finance has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 6.98% for the past month, -7.03% over 3 months, 50.63% over 1 year, 26.46% across 3 years, and 18.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golechha Global Finance are -52.75 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global