What is the share price of Golechha Global Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golechha Global Finance is ₹29.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Golechha Global Finance? The Golechha Global Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golechha Global Finance? The market cap of Golechha Global Finance is ₹16.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Golechha Global Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Golechha Global Finance are ₹31.31 and ₹29.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golechha Global Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golechha Global Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golechha Global Finance is ₹38.20 and 52-week low of Golechha Global Finance is ₹17.05 as on .

How has the Golechha Global Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Golechha Global Finance has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 6.98% for the past month, -7.03% over 3 months, 50.63% over 1 year, 26.46% across 3 years, and 18.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golechha Global Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golechha Global Finance are -52.75 and 2.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global