Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Golechha Global Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.56 Closed
4.990.74
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Golechha Global Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.50₹15.56
₹15.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.18₹55.95
₹15.56
Open Price
₹15.50
Prev. Close
₹14.82
Volume
57,483

Golechha Global Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.58
  • R215.6
  • R315.64
  • Pivot
    15.54
  • S115.52
  • S215.48
  • S315.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.313.9
  • 1038.1113.68
  • 2030.9713.96
  • 5018.615.36
  • 10013.3417.88
  • 20011.1620.12

Golechha Global Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
23.492.17-14.27-32.6469.50144.27112.57
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Golechha Global Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Golechha Global Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Golechha Global Finance Ltd.

Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191WB1991PLC201747 and registration number is 201747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gyan Swaroop Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mihir Ranjan Pal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Divya Garg
    Director
  • Mrs. Durga Ramkrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devendra Kumar Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Golechha Global Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Golechha Global Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is ₹8.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Golechha Global Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is -6.29 and PB ratio of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Golechha Global Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is ₹15.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golechha Global Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golechha Global Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is ₹55.95 and 52-week low of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is ₹9.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data