Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Golechha Global Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Golechha Global Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.75 Closed
-4.98₹ -1.56
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Golechha Global Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.75₹31.31
₹29.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.05₹38.20
₹29.75
Open Price
₹30.00
Prev. Close
₹31.31
Volume
12,060

Source: Dion Global

Golechha Global Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Golechha Global Finance		-4.036.98-7.0350.2550.6326.4618.80
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Golechha Global Finance has gained 50.63% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Golechha Global Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Golechha Global Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Golechha Global Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.5630.46
1028.9829.59
2028.4329.05
5027.8127.86
1002626.67
20025.1826.19

Source: Dion Global

Golechha Global Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Golechha Global Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Golechha Global Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTGolechha Global Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTGolechha Global Fin. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 28, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTGolechha Global Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 21, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTGolechha Global Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Apr 16, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTGolechha Global Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Golechha Global Finance

Golechha Global Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191WB1991PLC201747 and registration number is 201747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gyan Swaroop Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mihir Ranjan Pal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rama Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhrubajyoti Mukhopadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Golechha Global Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Golechha Global Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golechha Global Finance is ₹29.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Golechha Global Finance?

The Golechha Global Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golechha Global Finance?

The market cap of Golechha Global Finance is ₹16.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Golechha Global Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Golechha Global Finance are ₹31.31 and ₹29.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golechha Global Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golechha Global Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golechha Global Finance is ₹38.20 and 52-week low of Golechha Global Finance is ₹17.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Golechha Global Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Golechha Global Finance has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 6.98% for the past month, -7.03% over 3 months, 50.63% over 1 year, 26.46% across 3 years, and 18.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golechha Global Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golechha Global Finance are -52.75 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Golechha Global Finance News

More Golechha Global Finance News
Market Pulse