Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.56
|29.67
|-20.27
|-34.73
|342.48
|451.97
|336.68
|2.55
|0.95
|25.64
|48.42
|66.26
|61.07
|-6.13
|0.14
|-2.56
|0.58
|10.00
|23.07
|-14.93
|-26.07
|-2.97
|36.49
|152.95
|172.43
|243.18
|1,587.38
|729.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Jul, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Goldstar Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999GJ1999PLC036274 and registration number is 036274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Goldstar Power Ltd. is ₹142.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Goldstar Power Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Goldstar Power Ltd. is 5.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldstar Power Ltd. is ₹5.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldstar Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldstar Power Ltd. is ₹10.40 and 52-week low of Goldstar Power Ltd. is ₹1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.