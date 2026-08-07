Here's the live share price of Goldstar Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goldstar Power
|-2.16
|-12.82
|-2.86
|36.00
|-24.44
|14.33
|50.22
|Ather Energy
|17.55
|29.89
|63.30
|104.05
|272.19
|69.86
|37.42
|Exide Industries
|8.94
|18.21
|34.45
|43.93
|28.98
|23.05
|23.74
|HBL Engineering
|1.17
|-7.01
|-14.28
|-5.97
|22.25
|46.09
|72.98
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|2.33
|10.57
|3.82
|3.84
|-0.59
|14.13
|5.04
|Maxvolt Energy Industries
|4.18
|-4.97
|-19.28
|11.91
|54.23
|24.16
|13.86
|ATC Energies System
|17.73
|10.21
|-19.06
|-16.45
|-59.28
|-36.60
|-23.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Goldstar Power has declined 24.44% compared to peers like Ather Energy (272.19%), Exide Industries (28.98%), HBL Engineering (22.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Goldstar Power has outperformed peers relative to Ather Energy (37.42%) and Exide Industries (23.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.94
|6.84
|10
|7.04
|6.98
|20
|7.49
|7.21
|50
|7.61
|7.4
|100
|7.43
|7.4
|200
|7.44
|7.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Goldstar Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Goldstar Power fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Goldstar Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999GJ1999PLC036274 and registration number is 036274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldstar Power is ₹6.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goldstar Power is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Goldstar Power is ₹194.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goldstar Power are ₹6.80 and ₹6.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldstar Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldstar Power is ₹9.95 and 52-week low of Goldstar Power is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goldstar Power has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.82% for the past month, -2.86% over 3 months, -24.44% over 1 year, 14.33% across 3 years, and 50.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goldstar Power are 12.97 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global