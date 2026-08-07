Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Goldstar Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOLDSTAR POWER

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Theme
Battery StorageEV Charging

Here's the live share price of Goldstar Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.80 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Goldstar Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.80₹6.80
₹6.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹9.95
₹6.80
Open Price
₹6.80
Prev. Close
₹6.80
Volume
22,500

Source: Dion Global

Goldstar Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goldstar Power		-2.16-12.82-2.8636.00-24.4414.3350.22
Ather Energy		17.5529.8963.30104.05272.1969.8637.42
Exide Industries		8.9418.2134.4543.9328.9823.0523.74
HBL Engineering		1.17-7.01-14.28-5.9722.2546.0972.98
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		2.3310.573.823.84-0.5914.135.04
Maxvolt Energy Industries		4.18-4.97-19.2811.9154.2324.1613.86
ATC Energies System		17.7310.21-19.06-16.45-59.28-36.60-23.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Goldstar Power has declined 24.44% compared to peers like Ather Energy (272.19%), Exide Industries (28.98%), HBL Engineering (22.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Goldstar Power has outperformed peers relative to Ather Energy (37.42%) and Exide Industries (23.74%).

Goldstar Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Goldstar Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.946.84
107.046.98
207.497.21
507.617.4
1007.437.4
2007.447.75

Source: Dion Global

Goldstar Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goldstar Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Goldstar Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Goldstar Power fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Goldstar Power

Goldstar Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999GJ1999PLC036274 and registration number is 036274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Navneet Pansara
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amratlal Pansara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Dhruti Pansara
    Director
  • Mr. Chetan Khattar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemraj Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Sojitra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goldstar Power Share Price

What is the share price of Goldstar Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldstar Power is ₹6.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goldstar Power?

The Goldstar Power is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goldstar Power?

The market cap of Goldstar Power is ₹194.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goldstar Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goldstar Power are ₹6.80 and ₹6.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goldstar Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldstar Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldstar Power is ₹9.95 and 52-week low of Goldstar Power is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Goldstar Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goldstar Power has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.82% for the past month, -2.86% over 3 months, -24.44% over 1 year, 14.33% across 3 years, and 50.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goldstar Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goldstar Power are 12.97 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Goldstar Power News

More Goldstar Power News
Market Pulse