Goldstar Power Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GOLDSTAR POWER LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Batteries | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.90 Closed
4.420.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Goldstar Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.90₹5.90
₹5.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.33₹10.40
₹5.90
Open Price
₹5.90
Prev. Close
₹5.65
Volume
22,500

Goldstar Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.9
  • R25.9
  • R35.9
  • Pivot
    5.9
  • S15.9
  • S25.9
  • S35.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.965.23
  • 1048.225.03
  • 2040.145.18
  • 5035.845.68
  • 10030.375.38
  • 20027.154.32

Goldstar Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.5629.67-20.27-34.73342.48451.97336.68
2.550.9525.6448.4266.2661.07-6.13
0.14-2.560.5810.0023.07-14.93-26.07
-2.9736.49152.95172.43243.181,587.38729.65

Goldstar Power Ltd. Share Holdings

Goldstar Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Jul, 2021Board MeetingOthers
29 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Goldstar Power Ltd.

Goldstar Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999GJ1999PLC036274 and registration number is 036274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mulji Pansara
    Chairman
  • Mr. Navneet Pansara
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Khattar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Pansara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amratlal Pansara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemraj Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhruti Pansara
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Sojitra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goldstar Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goldstar Power Ltd.?

The market cap of Goldstar Power Ltd. is ₹142.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goldstar Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goldstar Power Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Goldstar Power Ltd. is 5.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goldstar Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldstar Power Ltd. is ₹5.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goldstar Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldstar Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldstar Power Ltd. is ₹10.40 and 52-week low of Goldstar Power Ltd. is ₹1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

