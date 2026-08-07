What is the share price of Goldstar Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldstar Power is ₹6.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Goldstar Power? The Goldstar Power is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goldstar Power? The market cap of Goldstar Power is ₹194.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Goldstar Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of Goldstar Power are ₹6.80 and ₹6.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goldstar Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldstar Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldstar Power is ₹9.95 and 52-week low of Goldstar Power is ₹4.50 as on .

How has the Goldstar Power performed historically in terms of returns? The Goldstar Power has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.82% for the past month, -2.86% over 3 months, -24.44% over 1 year, 14.33% across 3 years, and 50.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goldstar Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goldstar Power are 12.97 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global