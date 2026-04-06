Goldman Sachs has upgraded TVS Motor to a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs4,100, implying 20.9% upside from current levels f.

The brokerage points to strong visibility in volumes, better ability to pass on raw material cost increases, and limited disruption from past commodity cycles. It also sees support from government-linked incentives and a steady pipeline of premium launches, which together strengthen earnings expectations over the next few years.

Goldman Sachs on TVS Motor: Premium launches and volume visibility

Goldman Sachs builds its case on the company’s upcoming product cycle, especially in the premium motorcycle segment. The report notes that launches such as RR 300, RTX 450 and products under the Norton brand could drive stronger demand compared to peers.

The brokerage believes this visibility is not just short term but stretches across multiple years as the company deepens its presence in higher value segments where margins tend to be better.

“We upgrade TVS Motor to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ to factor in superior volume visibility vs. peers driven by upcoming premium products,” Goldman Sachs said in its report.

This push into premium motorcycles comes at a time when the broader two wheeler market has seen mixed demand trends. Goldman Sachs argues that TVS Motor is better placed than many rivals because it is not overly dependent on entry level segments.

The firm also notes that premium motorcycles tend to be less sensitive to fuel price swings compared to commuter bikes, which provides some cushion during volatile periods.

Goldman Sachs on TVS Motors: Pricing power and raw material cost pressures

A key part of the upgrade rests on TVS Motor’s ability to handle rising input costs. The report states that the company has historically managed to pass on increases in raw material prices without a major hit to volumes.

This becomes important in the current environment where commodity prices, including metals and crude oil, have remained uncertain.

“Better placed to pass through raw material inflation,” Goldman Sachs said.

The brokerage adds that past cycles show limited volume disruption even when costs were rising. That track record gives confidence that margins will remain stable even if input prices stay elevated.

Another factor working in the company’s favour is its mix of products. A higher share of premium offerings allows for more flexibility in pricing compared to entry level models where customers are more price sensitive.

Goldman Sachs TVS Motor: Limited impact from commodity cycles

Goldman Sachs points out that TVS Motor has shown resilience during previous periods of high commodity prices, including spikes in metal and crude oil costs.

The report suggests that the company’s volumes did not take a significant hit in those periods, which supports the argument that it can manage through similar conditions again.

“Relatively limited volume impact from metal and Brent crude inflation in prior cycles,” the report said.

This observation feeds into the broader thesis that the company’s business model has matured. It is no longer as exposed to sharp demand swings driven by cost pressures as it may have been in earlier years.

The brokerage also notes that concerns around aluminium inflation and shipping disruptions have been part of ongoing discussions, though it believes these are manageable risks rather than structural threats.

Goldman Sachs on TVS Motor: Government incentives and margin support

Another pillar of the upgrade is the expected benefit from the Production Linked Incentive scheme, a government initiative aimed at boosting manufacturing.

Goldman Sachs estimates that this could provide a margin boost of around 35 basis points by financial year 2028 compared to financial year 2026.

“Margin tailwind from the PLI scheme in FY28E vs. FY26E,” Goldman Sachs said.

This support comes at a time when companies are looking for ways to protect profitability amid fluctuating costs. The brokerage sees TVS Motor as well positioned to take advantage of these incentives, particularly as it expands its electric vehicle portfolio.

The firm also points to improving profitability in the electric two wheeler segment, which has been a drag in earlier phases but is now showing signs of stabilising.

Goldman Sachs on TVS Motor: Valuation and earnings growth

The report also notes that the current valuation is below the historical peak of 39 times, suggesting room for re rating if growth expectations are met.

“We raise our 12 month target price to Rs4,100 implying plus 21% upside,” Goldman Sachs said.

On the earnings front, the brokerage has revised its estimates upward. It expects earnings per share and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be higher than consensus forecasts.

Volume growth is projected at 14% in financial year 2027, 11% in financial year 2028 and 10% in financial year 2029. This compares with industry growth of 7%, 7% and 5% respectively over the same period.

Goldman Sachs believes this gap positions TVS Motor as a leading growth name within the auto space.

“TVS screens as a top quartile volume growth beneficiary in our India autos coverage universe,” the report said.

Goldman Sachs on TVS Motor: Demand concerns and export risks

The report acknowledges ongoing debates around demand in the two wheeler segment, particularly in light of global economic uncertainties and fuel price movements.

There are also concerns linked to export markets, where freight rates and shipping disruptions could affect margins.

“Key debates on TVS have been around potential implications to broader two wheeler demand and production outlook amid the gas supply situation,” Goldman Sachs said.

Despite these concerns, the brokerage maintains that the company’s diversified presence and product mix provide enough support to manage these risks.

It also points out that premium motorcycle demand tends to be less volatile compared to entry level segments, which adds another layer of stability.

Goldman Sachs on TVS Motor: Risks and competition

Goldman Sachs lists several risks that could affect the investment case. These include rising crude oil prices, broader commodity inflation and dependence on supply chains linked to China.

Competition remains another factor, particularly in electric two wheelers, scooters and premium motorcycles where several players are expanding aggressively.

“Risks include crude oil and commodity inflation, supply chain dependency on China and competition in electric two wheelers and premium motorcycles,” Goldman Sachs said.

The brokerage also mentions regulatory factors such as the implementation of anti lock braking systems, which could add to costs.

Even with these risks, Goldman Sachs maintains that the company’s strengths outweigh the potential downsides.

Goldman Sachs on growth drivers Looking ahead, the brokerage identifies several triggers that could support the stock.

These include new launches under the Apache and Norton brands, which are expected to strengthen the premium portfolio.

“Apache and Norton product launches are key catalysts,” Goldman Sachs said.

It also sees improving profitability in electric vehicles and the inclusion of more models under the Production Linked Incentive scheme as positive factors.

The report suggests that successful execution in these areas could lead to further upgrades in earnings estimates.

Conclusion

Goldman Sachs’ upgrade of TVS Motor rests on a mix of steady growth expectations, pricing discipline and support from policy incentives. The brokerage sees the company moving into a phase where premium products and electric vehicles play a larger role, helping it stay ahead of industry growth.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.