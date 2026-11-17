Goldman Sachs has upgraded India to ‘Overweight’ in its regional market allocation and raised its 12-month Nifty 50 target to 28,500, citing stronger domestic demand, improving corporate earnings and relatively low foreign ownership. The brokerage sees India as an attractive diversification opportunity at a time when global markets remain heavily focused on technology hardware linked to artificial intelligence.

The upgrade comes after a strong quarterly earnings season, with profit growth accelerating and revenue performance beating expectations across several parts of the market. Goldman Sachs also sees the recent recovery in equities as supported by improving fundamentals, with banks emerging as a leading contributor to the rebound.

Why Goldman Sachs upgraded India

Goldman Sachs said the combination of resilient domestic demand and limited foreign ownership makes India an attractive allocation within its regional strategy. The brokerage wrote: “Strong domestic demand, coupled with low foreign ownership, positions India as an attractive diversifier to AI tech hardware.”

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The upgrade follows a period in which foreign portfolio flows had weighed on Indian equities. Goldman Sachs believes the domestic demand base provides support even as international capital allocation remains influenced by developments in the global technology sector.

The brokerage’s revised Nifty target of 28,500 reflects its more constructive view of the market. Its assessment also draws support from the latest earnings season, in which companies delivered stronger results and management commentary on demand improved.

Earnings growth reaches a two-year high

Goldman Sachs said results from 155 MSCI India companies, representing 96% of the index’s market capitalisation, showed a strong earnings performance. Profit growth for MSCI India universe, excluding commodities, reached 16% year-on-year, its highest level in two years.

The brokerage noted that earnings beats exceeded misses by a wide margin for the third consecutive quarter. Nearly half of the companies that had reported results delivered earnings above expectations, while fewer than a third recorded misses. This points to a broader improvement in corporate performance rather than growth being confined to a small group of companies.

Revenue growth was another source of strength. Goldman Sachs reported that sales for MSCI India excluding financials and commodities rose 21% year-on-year, around four percentage points ahead of consensus estimates. The performance suggested that demand was stronger than analysts had anticipated across a range of businesses.

Profit margins also held up better than expected. Net profit margins declined by just 50 basis points year-on-year, compared with the 110-basis-point contraction expected by consensus. Goldman Sachs attributed the earnings strength primarily to demand, with the limited margin decline providing additional support to overall profitability.

The brokerage said corporate commentary on demand had improved significantly and was outweighing concerns about costs. Full-year consensus earnings-per-share estimates had already been revised upwards by 1% quarter-to-date. Goldman Sachs raised its own cumulative earnings growth forecasts for calendar years 2026 and 2027 by four percentage points, taking them to 11% and 15%, respectively.

What’s driving Goldman Sachs’ upgrade: Key numbers behind the call

Indicator Goldman Sachs data NIFTY 12-month target 28,500 MSCI India ex-commodity profit growth (YoY, Q2 FY27) 16% Revenue growth, ex-financials and commodities (YoY, Q2 FY27) 21% Net profit margin decline (YoY, Q2 FY27) 50 bps CY26 earnings growth forecast 11% CY27 earnings growth forecast 15% FII net equity purchases (week ended November 13, 2026) $3 billion DII net equity sales (week ended November 13, 2026) $2 billion Active domestic equity mutual fund inflows (October 2026) $3.4 billion

Foreign buying returns, but domestic fund inflows moderate

Goldman Sachs reported that foreign institutional investors bought $3 billion worth of Indian equities during the week covered by the report. This followed cumulative foreign outflows of $22 billion year-to-date, indicating that the latest buying had not yet erased the substantial withdrawals recorded earlier in the year.

Domestic institutional investors, meanwhile, were net sellers of $2 billion during the week. Their year-to-date inflows nevertheless remained strong at $70 billion, providing an important source of domestic market support.

The brokerage also drew attention to the moderation in domestic equity mutual fund inflows. Net monthly inflows into active domestic equity mutual funds fell 14% month-on-month in October to $3.4 billion, following a sharp increase in September. The figure remained above the trailing 12-month average of $3.1 billion, but the monthly moderation indicated that the pace of fresh domestic contributions had eased.

The fund-flow data showed differences across categories. Large and Mid Cap funds attracted $886 million in October, accounting for 26% of total flows, with inflows rising sharply from the previous month. Small Cap funds received $669 million, while Flexi Cap funds attracted $520 million. Inflows into these latter categories declined month-on-month.

Goldman Sachs’ assessment therefore presents a market supported by renewed foreign buying and a substantial domestic capital base, even as the pace of domestic fund contributions has moderated. The brokerage’s upgrade also rests on earnings improvement rather than flows alone.

Banks lead the market recovery

Goldman Sachs said the NIFTY had gained 14% from its early-October lows. Banks had outperformed the broader market in recent weeks, supported by stronger fundamentals, favourable valuations and positioning.

The weekly performance figures also showed the strength in banking stocks. Banks gained between 3% and 7%, while the information technology sector declined 3%. The NIFTY as a whole ended the week broadly unchanged, indicating that the recovery was uneven across sectors.

The brokerage’s review of the rebound found that tourism had outperformed, while domestic-facing companies had done better than goods exporters. AI enablers and agriculture were among the weakest areas. The performance also favoured value stocks over growth stocks, with large-cap shares outperforming small-caps.

This pattern is consistent with the preferences Goldman Sachs had set out in its July India strategy. At that time, the brokerage had recommended exposure to banks, tourism and energy refiners, while favouring large-cap companies over mid-caps and value stocks over growth stocks. It had also preferred power utilities to rural and agriculture-related stocks, and domestic businesses to goods exporters.

The latest review indicates that several of those preferences have played out during the recovery. Banks have been among the stronger performers, tourism has gained momentum and domestic companies have outperformed exporters. Goldman Sachs said the recent gains in banks were supported by fundamentals as well as valuations and positioning.

What the upgrade means for India’s market positioning

Goldman Sachs’ more positive stance is based on a combination of earnings resilience, improving demand commentary and the potential for foreign flows to recover. The latest quarterly results provided evidence that companies were generating stronger revenue growth than expected, while margins proved more resilient than consensus estimates had suggested.

Conclusion

The brokerage’s assessment of the recent market rebound points to a preference for domestic-facing businesses, banks, value stocks and large-cap companies over weaker areas such as IT, AI enablers and agriculture.

Goldman Sachs’ regional upgrade combines a more constructive earnings outlook with the possibility of improved foreign participation.