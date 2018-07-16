​​​
  3. Goldman Sachs to formally name David Solomon next CEO early this week: NYT

Goldman Sachs to formally name David Solomon next CEO early this week: NYT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is expected to name its president, David Solomon, its next chief executive officer early this week, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

By: | Published: July 16, 2018 1:51 PM
goldman sachs, goldman sachs new ceo, David Solomon, david solomon goldman sachs, david solomon goldman sachs ceo, goldman sachs ceo, goldman sachs ceo list The announcement could be made as soon as Monday, the paper reported on Sunday citing sources, and will formally establish Solomon as the successor to Lloyd Blankfein.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is expected to name its president, David Solomon, its next chief executive officer early this week, the New York Times reported on Sunday. The announcement could be made as soon as Monday, the paper reported on Sunday citing sources, and will formally establish Solomon as the successor to Lloyd Blankfein.

Blankfein told CNBC earlier this year that he expected Solomon to succeed him when he decides to leave. The Wall Street Journal reported in March that Blankfein could step down as chief executive at the end of the year.

Blankfein, one of the longest-serving CEOs on Wall Street, will stay on for an interim period, the New York Times report said. Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Solomon, who joined the investment bank as a partner in 1999, is currently president and chief operating officer of the bank.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top