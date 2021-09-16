  • MORE MARKET STATS

Goldman Sachs sees India joining major global bond indexes from end-2022

September 16, 2021 4:31 PM

India's inclusion in the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index was more likely by the end of 2022 or early 2023, the bank said in a research note.

Goldman Sachs estimated passive inflows of around $35-40 billion if India joined both indexes. (Representative image)

India could be included in two major global bond indexes from the end of 2022, bringing one-off flows of $35-40 billion, Goldman Sachs said on Thursday.

India’s inclusion in the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index was more likely by the end of 2022 or early 2023, the bank said in a research note. Inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate indices would likely happen at the end of 2022 or even end of 2023, the bank said.

Goldman Sachs estimated passive inflows of around $35-40 billion if India joined both indexes.

 

