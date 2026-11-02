Goldman Sachs has raised its average Brent crude oil price forecast for 2027 to $88 per barrel from $80, citing risks of supply disruptions in the Middle East and a higher risk premium in oil markets.

In its November 1, 2026, commodities research report, the brokerage also raised its West Texas Intermediate (WTI) forecast for 2027 to $78 per barrel from $73. For December 2026, Goldman Sachs increased its Brent forecast to $105 per barrel from $90 and its WTI forecast to $94 per barrel.

1. Goldman Sachs raises Brent and WTI price forecasts

Goldman Sachs has increased its crude oil price forecasts as the risk of supply disruptions remains elevated despite the continuing recovery in Middle Eastern output. The brokerage expects the possibility of lower supply to sustain a substantial near-term risk premium, while its revised global supply assumptions account for disruption risks over the medium term.

The report states, “Although Mideast output continues to recover as expected, we are raising our crude oil price forecasts because substantial downside supply risks are likely to sustain a large near-term risk premium, while our new global supply disruption allowance captures high disruption risk over the medium term.”

Goldman Sachs has raised its December 2026 Brent forecast to $105 per barrel from $90 and its WTI forecast to $94 per barrel. For the 2027 annual average, the brokerage now expects Brent to reach $88 per barrel, compared with its earlier estimate of $80, while its WTI forecast has increased to $78 per barrel from $73.

2. Higher risk premium drives the crude oil rally

Goldman Sachs estimates that the increase in the risk premium to around $27 explains most of October’s crude oil price rally. The brokerage said Brent crude’s estimated fair value changed little during September and October, as global inventories remained broadly stable while oil production and consumption adjusted.

The report states, “A jump in the risk premium to around $27 now explains most of October’s crude price rally.”

Goldman Sachs expects the market to price in a higher risk premium because of potential disruptions to Middle Eastern supply, the duration of past major oil supply shocks and the difficulty of achieving a lasting diplomatic breakthrough.

The brokerage’s analysis distinguishes between the movement in crude oil prices caused by supply and demand fundamentals and the additional premium associated with geopolitical risks. Its assessment indicates that the recent rally has largely reflected concerns about possible disruptions rather than a substantial change in global inventories.

3. Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflicts raise supply risks

Goldman Sachs said the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, alongside broader geopolitical fragmentation, have increased the risk of supply disruptions. Since the timing and location of potential disruptions are difficult to predict, the brokerage has incorporated a 1 mb/d global supply disruption allowance into its 2027 base case.

The report states, “With the timing and location of disruptions nearly impossible to predict, our base case now includes a 1mb/d global supply disruption allowance in 2027.”

Despite the reduction in projected global supply, Goldman Sachs expects its base-case price forecasts to remain somewhat below forward prices. This assessment assumes that the elevated risk premium moderates and Persian Gulf production continues its gradual recovery.

The brokerage’s revised outlook therefore accounts for potential supply losses while retaining its expectation that the recovery in Gulf production will continue.

4. Brent crude could reach $140 per barrel in 2027

Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude prices to reach $140 per barrel and average around $130 per barrel in 2027 under its upside case. This outcome assumes that average Gulf oil production in 2027 remains 3.5 mb/d below its 2025 average, compared with the brokerage’s base-case assumption of production being 1.1 mb/d above the 2025 average.

The report states, “The most likely price upside triggers are intensified shipping attacks, damage to oil infrastructure, and a more persistent risk premium.”

The upside case reflects the possibility that geopolitical tensions could restrict oil supplies more severely than assumed in the base case. Intensified attacks on shipping, damage to oil infrastructure and a persistent risk premium could combine to push Brent crude prices significantly higher.

Goldman Sachs has retained an upward bias in its assessment of price risks, even as it considers the potential for prices to move in either direction more balanced than before.

5. Brent crude could fall into the $60s if Gulf output recovers faster

Goldman Sachs has also outlined a downside case in which Brent crude prices decline into the $60s in 2027. This assumes that average Gulf oil production rises 2.5 mb/d above its 2025 level and that the disruption included in the brokerage’s global supply allowance does not occur.

Under these conditions, higher production would increase available supply, while a faster decline in the risk premium would ease the pressure on prices.

The report identifies the most likely downside triggers as “a faster recovery in Mideast output and/or a faster decline in the risk premium.”

This outcome contrasts with the upside case, in which Brent could reach $140 per barrel. The difference between the two cases illustrates the extent to which the brokerage’s oil price outlook depends on the recovery in Gulf production and the duration of geopolitical risks.

Goldman Sachs retains upward bias in oil price outlook

Goldman Sachs said risks to its crude oil price forecasts have become more balanced but continue to favour higher prices overall. Its base case assumes that Persian Gulf production continues to recover gradually and that the elevated risk premium moderates over time.

The report states, “Risks to our price forecast are now more balanced but retain an upside tilt.”

The brokerage’s 2027 average forecasts stand at $88 per barrel for Brent crude and $78 per barrel for WTI. Its December 2026 forecasts are $105 per barrel for Brent and $94 per barrel for WTI.

The upside case places Brent at an average of around $130 per barrel in 2027, with prices potentially reaching $140 per barrel. Under the downside case, Brent could decline into the $60s if Gulf production recovers faster and the expected supply disruption does not occur.

Goldman Sachs’ revised forecasts reflect the importance of supply risks and the risk premium in determining crude oil prices over the coming period.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.