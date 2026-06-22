Goldman Sachs has identified TVS Motor, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki as the Indian auto stocks that are best placed to benefit if stable or cooling fuel prices trigger a fresh demand recovery, while turning more cautious on Mahindra & Mahindra because of the weak start to the southwest monsoon.

In a note on Indian automobiles, Goldman Sachs said demand has historically recovered fastest in scooters, entry-level cars, premium motorcycles and premium hatchbacks during periods of easing fuel prices. That leaves TVS Motor, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki best positioned to benefit from an additional leg of volume growth if fuel prices remain benign.

Goldman Sachs sees Monsoon key risk for auto sector

At the same time, Goldman Sachs said the monsoon has emerged as a key risk for rural-linked auto demand. Rainfall across India was 38% below the long-term average in the first 2.5 weeks of the season, and the brokerage said Mahindra & Mahindra, because of its tractor exposure, is the most vulnerable if the soft start persists.

The brokerage said the report addressed several investor questions around the auto sector, including the impact of metal cost inflation, production bottlenecks versus channel inventory, beneficiaries of the 8th Pay Commission and battery electric vehicle mix requirements under updated CAFE 3 CO2 emission norms. But the main stock calls in the note were built around two near-term themes: demand recovery from fuel-price stability and the earnings risk from a below-normal monsoon.

Goldman Sachs on TVS Motor: Fuel-price stability tosupport volume growth

Goldman Sachs named TVS Motor among the auto stocks best placed to benefit if fuel prices remain stable or cool further.

The brokerage said its analysis of past periods of easing fuel prices showed that demand recovered fastest in scooters, a segment where TVS Motor has strong exposure. That makes the company one of the clearest beneficiaries if lower fuel costs improve affordability and consumer sentiment, especially in urban and semi-urban markets.

Goldman Sachs also linked this view to the possibility of a full-fledged reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which could support fuel-price stability and improve the demand environment for categories that are more sensitive to running costs.

“Our analysis indicates that during periods of cooling fuel prices, demand came back fastest in scooters, entry level cars, premium motorcycles and premium hatchbacks. In this context, we highlight TVS Motor, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki as best-positioned to see an added leg of volume growth,” Goldman Sachs said.

Goldman Sachs on Eicher Motors: Low inventory and premium positioningEicher Motors is the clearest positive stock-specific call in the report.

Goldman Sachs raised its target price on Eicher Motors Ltd. to Rs 9,100 from Rs 8,400. Based on the brokerage’s reference price in the report, that implies an upside of about 8.3%.

The brokerage said Eicher had the lowest channel inventory in the auto group it tracks. That gives it an advantage at a time when investors are closely examining production bottlenecks and dealer stock levels across the sector.

Goldman Sachs also said Eicher was less exposed to monsoon-related demand disruption because of its more urban and premium customer base. That makes it relatively better placed than rural-linked auto names if rainfall remains weak and discretionary demand in the countryside comes under pressure.

In addition, the brokerage said Eicher was adding capacity to meet post-GST cut demand during 1HFY27E. That gives it another support factor beyond the fuel-price theme.

“Eicher Motors has the lowest channel inventory in the group and is least affected by the monsoon. Eicher is also having to add capacity to meet post GST cut demand during 1HFY27E,” Goldman Sachs said.

Goldman Sachs on Maruti Suzuki: eneficiary of stable fuel prices

Goldman Sachs also highlighted Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. as one of the stocks best positioned to gain if fuel prices stay benign.

The brokerage’s argument is tied to Maruti Suzuki’s strong presence in entry-level cars and premium hatchbacks, two segments that have historically responded quickly when fuel prices cool. Lower running costs can improve affordability and buying sentiment in these categories, which is why Goldman Sachs sees Maruti Suzuki as one of the clearest demand beneficiaries under a fuel-price stability scenario.

While the report page does not carry a target price revision for Maruti Suzuki, the stock features prominently in Goldman Sachs’ list of companies that could see an added leg of volume growth if the fuel-cost environment turns favourable.

“Our analysis indicates that during periods of cooling fuel prices, demand came back fastest in scooters, entry level cars, premium motorcycles and premium hatchbacks. In this context, we highlight TVS Motor, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki as best-positioned to see an added leg of volume growth,” Goldman Sachs said.

Goldman Sachs on M&M : Monsoon risk The more cautious stock call in the note is on Mahindra & Mahindra.

Goldman Sachs said the weak start to the southwest monsoon has reopened concerns around rural demand and tractor growth. In the first 2.5 weeks of the season, rainfall across India was 38% below the long-term average, and the brokerage said Mahindra & Mahindra is the most exposed among the auto names it tracks because of its tractor business.

The report compared the current situation with FY24, when El Nino conditions resulted in a similarly weak monsoon and Mahindra & Mahindra’s tractor volumes declined 7% for the year. That historical experience led Goldman Sachs to revise its estimates and cut the stock’s target price to Rs 3,650 from Rs 4,000. Based on the brokerage’s reference price in the report, the revised target still implies an upside of about 11.5%.

This comes at a time when Mahindra & Mahindra has guided for mid-teens tractor growth in FY27. That makes the monsoon trajectory especially important for the company’s rural demand outlook.

“The last time the monsoon was this deficient, Mahindra & Mahindra saw tractor volume decline of 7% that year, versus guidance for mid-teens growth for FY27,” Goldman Sachs said.

Fuel prices and monsoonkey near-term triggers

The report suggests that stock selection in the auto sector is currently being shaped by two competing demand forces.

On one side is the possibility that stable or lower fuel prices could revive demand in categories such as scooters, entry-level cars, premium motorcycles and premium hatchbacks. Goldman Sachs believes TVS Motor Company, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki are the main listed beneficiaries of that theme.

On the other side is the risk that a below-normal monsoon could weaken rural demand, especially in tractors and farm-linked categories. That is the backdrop to Goldman Sachs’ more cautious stance on Mahindra & Mahindra.

Focus on metal costs, channel inventory, 8th Pay Commission

Beyond fuel prices and monsoon, Goldman Sachs said investors are also focused on four other questions across the auto sector.

The first is the size of the margin headwind companies may have to absorb from metal cost inflation. The second is how channel inventory is shifting across original equipment manufacturers after recent production shortfalls.

The third is which auto companies could emerge as beneficiaries of India’s 8th Pay Commission. The fourth is the battery electric vehicle mix that companies may need in order to comply with updated CAFE 3 CO2 emission norms.

While this page of the report does not spell out the detailed answers to each of those questions, Goldman Sachs makes clear that they remain central to how investors are evaluating the sector.

Conclusion

Goldman Sachs’ latest auto note effectively splits the sector into two near-term stock themes. The first is a fuel-price stability trade, where TVS Motor, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki are seen as the best-positioned names because demand has historically recovered fastest in their key categories when fuel prices cool.

The second is a monsoon-risk trade, where Mahindra & Mahindra stands out as the most exposed because of its tractor business and dependence on rural demand.

Disclaimer:

The specific stock ratings, revised target prices, and volume growth projections discussed in this report are based on institutional equity research from Goldman Sachs and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations for retail investors. Equity investments in the automotive and manufacturing sectors carry inherent market risks, including vulnerabilities to monsoon variance, raw material inflation, and fluctuating fuel prices. Because individual financial goals, risk tolerances, and investment horizons vary significantly, readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial consultant before making specific capital allocations or investment decisions based on these projections.

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