Goldline International Finvest Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GOLDLINE INTERNATIONAL FINVEST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.48 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Goldline International Finvest Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.47₹0.48
₹0.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.43₹1.11
₹0.48
Open Price
₹0.48
Prev. Close
₹0.48
Volume
9,28,155

Goldline International Finvest Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.48
  • R20.49
  • R30.49
  • Pivot
    0.48
  • S10.47
  • S20.47
  • S30.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.950.48
  • 100.970.48
  • 200.960.49
  • 5010.5
  • 1000.940.53
  • 2000.850.59

Goldline International Finvest Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-2.04-9.43-2.04-54.2937.14-93.03
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Goldline International Finvest Ltd. Share Holdings

Goldline International Finvest Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Goldline International Finvest Ltd.

Goldline International Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC050250 and registration number is 050250. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Promod Panda
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Kachhap
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Das
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Goldline International Finvest Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goldline International Finvest Ltd.?

The market cap of Goldline International Finvest Ltd. is ₹25.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goldline International Finvest Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goldline International Finvest Ltd. is 137.14 and PB ratio of Goldline International Finvest Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goldline International Finvest Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldline International Finvest Ltd. is ₹.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goldline International Finvest Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldline International Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldline International Finvest Ltd. is ₹1.11 and 52-week low of Goldline International Finvest Ltd. is ₹.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

