Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Goldkart Jewels Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOLDKART JEWELS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Goldkart Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹255.30 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Goldkart Jewels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹255.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.05₹285.00
₹255.30
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹255.30

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Goldkart Jewels has gained 90.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.77%.

Goldkart Jewels’s current P/E of 98.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Goldkart Jewels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goldkart Jewels		7.27-10.42-10.4210.5218.77114.5590.79
Titan Company		-0.564.9611.8515.7138.5621.2423.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.274.64-18.01-21.85-8.7950.8439.81
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.6920.8217.3572.52112.5498.9166.22
PC Jeweller		-7.05-10.09-9.30-30.97-12.2044.0725.76
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.01-3.93-15.16-8.96-1.86-12.66-7.80
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		9.860.58-19.15-20.29-18.82-6.71-4.08
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.656.390.4518.613.41122.8272.69
Senco Gold		-4.940.791.00-18.937.8514.858.66
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-18.22-27.98-24.61-12.22-39.59-23.40
Goldiam International		-1.58-2.67-8.43-13.42-2.6735.5037.88
D P Abhushan		-4.80-10.05-24.23-27.04-13.1155.2756.58
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.76-2.01-1.2418.4618.465.813.45
Motisons Jewellers		-5.2722.38-7.88-22.93-10.3413.377.82
Shanti Gold International		-6.74-1.73-3.42-14.95-12.41-4.32-2.61
Renaissance Global		-0.60-5.11-7.380.41-10.159.3514.01
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.55-12.49-17.34-24.17-11.3127.8613.40
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		-0.03-8.71-15.85-20.70-16.83-9.84-6.02
Radhika Jeweltech		-6.35-10.86-19.19-32.94-25.5224.2114.15
RBZ Jewellers		-2.13-14.19-10.14-10.51-17.695.103.03

Over the last one year, Goldkart Jewels has gained 18.77% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.56%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.79%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Goldkart Jewels has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.81%).

Goldkart Jewels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Goldkart Jewels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5245.02249.6
10243.25248.25
20251.9246.82
50230.73230.17
100193.87193.7
200110.76125.01

Goldkart Jewels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goldkart Jewels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Goldkart Jewels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Goldkart Jewels fact sheet for more information

About Goldkart Jewels

Goldkart Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2010PLC059513 and registration number is 059513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Alpa Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Meet Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Jadiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Smit Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Goldkart Jewels Share Price

What is the share price of Goldkart Jewels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldkart Jewels is ₹255.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goldkart Jewels?

The Goldkart Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goldkart Jewels?

The market cap of Goldkart Jewels is ₹428.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goldkart Jewels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goldkart Jewels are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goldkart Jewels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldkart Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldkart Jewels is ₹285.00 and 52-week low of Goldkart Jewels is ₹200.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Goldkart Jewels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goldkart Jewels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.42% for the past month, -10.42% over 3 months, 18.77% over 1 year, 114.55% across 3 years, and 90.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goldkart Jewels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goldkart Jewels are 98.53 and 6.12 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Goldkart Jewels News

More Goldkart Jewels News
icon
Market Pulse