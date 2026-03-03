Here's the live share price of Goldkart Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Goldkart Jewels has gained 90.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.77%.
Goldkart Jewels’s current P/E of 98.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goldkart Jewels
|7.27
|-10.42
|-10.42
|10.52
|18.77
|114.55
|90.79
|Titan Company
|-0.56
|4.96
|11.85
|15.71
|38.56
|21.24
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.27
|4.64
|-18.01
|-21.85
|-8.79
|50.84
|39.81
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.69
|20.82
|17.35
|72.52
|112.54
|98.91
|66.22
|PC Jeweller
|-7.05
|-10.09
|-9.30
|-30.97
|-12.20
|44.07
|25.76
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.01
|-3.93
|-15.16
|-8.96
|-1.86
|-12.66
|-7.80
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|9.86
|0.58
|-19.15
|-20.29
|-18.82
|-6.71
|-4.08
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.65
|6.39
|0.45
|18.61
|3.41
|122.82
|72.69
|Senco Gold
|-4.94
|0.79
|1.00
|-18.93
|7.85
|14.85
|8.66
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-18.22
|-27.98
|-24.61
|-12.22
|-39.59
|-23.40
|Goldiam International
|-1.58
|-2.67
|-8.43
|-13.42
|-2.67
|35.50
|37.88
|D P Abhushan
|-4.80
|-10.05
|-24.23
|-27.04
|-13.11
|55.27
|56.58
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.76
|-2.01
|-1.24
|18.46
|18.46
|5.81
|3.45
|Motisons Jewellers
|-5.27
|22.38
|-7.88
|-22.93
|-10.34
|13.37
|7.82
|Shanti Gold International
|-6.74
|-1.73
|-3.42
|-14.95
|-12.41
|-4.32
|-2.61
|Renaissance Global
|-0.60
|-5.11
|-7.38
|0.41
|-10.15
|9.35
|14.01
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.55
|-12.49
|-17.34
|-24.17
|-11.31
|27.86
|13.40
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|-0.03
|-8.71
|-15.85
|-20.70
|-16.83
|-9.84
|-6.02
|Radhika Jeweltech
|-6.35
|-10.86
|-19.19
|-32.94
|-25.52
|24.21
|14.15
|RBZ Jewellers
|-2.13
|-14.19
|-10.14
|-10.51
|-17.69
|5.10
|3.03
Over the last one year, Goldkart Jewels has gained 18.77% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.56%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.79%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Goldkart Jewels has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|245.02
|249.6
|10
|243.25
|248.25
|20
|251.9
|246.82
|50
|230.73
|230.17
|100
|193.87
|193.7
|200
|110.76
|125.01
In the latest quarter, Goldkart Jewels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Goldkart Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2010PLC059513 and registration number is 059513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldkart Jewels is ₹255.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Goldkart Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Goldkart Jewels is ₹428.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goldkart Jewels are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldkart Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldkart Jewels is ₹285.00 and 52-week low of Goldkart Jewels is ₹200.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Goldkart Jewels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.42% for the past month, -10.42% over 3 months, 18.77% over 1 year, 114.55% across 3 years, and 90.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goldkart Jewels are 98.53 and 6.12 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.