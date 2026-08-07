What is the share price of Golden Carpets? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Carpets is ₹11.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Golden Carpets? The Golden Carpets is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Carpets? The market cap of Golden Carpets is ₹7.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Golden Carpets? Today’s highest and lowest price of Golden Carpets are ₹11.78 and ₹11.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golden Carpets? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Carpets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Carpets is ₹13.79 and 52-week low of Golden Carpets is ₹8.36 as on .

How has the Golden Carpets performed historically in terms of returns? The Golden Carpets has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, -1.83% for the past month, -9.1% over 3 months, -14.58% over 1 year, 6.51% across 3 years, and 15.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golden Carpets? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golden Carpets are -46.75 and -3.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global