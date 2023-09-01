What is the Market Cap of Golden Carpets Ltd.? The market cap of Golden Carpets Ltd. is ₹6.33 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Golden Carpets Ltd.? P/E ratio of Golden Carpets Ltd. is -38.39 and PB ratio of Golden Carpets Ltd. is -3.24 as on .

What is the share price of Golden Carpets Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Carpets Ltd. is ₹9.75 as on .