Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|20.67
|18.90
|14.04
|21.12
|136.65
|92.69
|0
|0
|0
|0
|87.00
|173.39
|127.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Golden Carpets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17220TG1993PLC016672 and registration number is 016672. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of carpets and rugs. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Golden Carpets Ltd. is ₹6.33 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Golden Carpets Ltd. is -38.39 and PB ratio of Golden Carpets Ltd. is -3.24 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Carpets Ltd. is ₹9.75 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Carpets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Carpets Ltd. is ₹9.75 and 52-week low of Golden Carpets Ltd. is ₹7.27 as on Aug 14, 2023.