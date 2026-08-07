Here's the live share price of Golden Carpets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Golden Carpets
|-0.17
|-1.83
|-9.10
|7.78
|-14.58
|6.51
|15.50
|Sheela Foam
|-14.25
|-10.27
|17.14
|10.56
|-0.23
|-16.54
|-10.67
|Responsive Industries
|-1.75
|-20.34
|-8.08
|-11.48
|-17.61
|-7.60
|5.62
|Wakefit Innovations
|1.96
|1.67
|-3.33
|-31.28
|-33.57
|-12.74
|-7.85
|BirlaNu
|22.50
|21.88
|2.97
|-4.83
|-16.59
|-19.37
|-22.63
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-5.84
|-4.99
|-15.03
|-17.84
|-52.51
|-32.22
|-20.81
|Tirupati Foam
|-4.21
|37.18
|2.54
|12.34
|0.44
|-4.25
|-2.10
|Milestone Furniture
|0
|-4.97
|-12.47
|-8.46
|165.05
|67.95
|-2.24
|Shashwat Furnishing Solutions
|14.70
|14.70
|-18.79
|-18.93
|13.05
|41.43
|11.42
|Magenta Lifecare
|0
|4.10
|-8.64
|-23.05
|-23.74
|-40.11
|-26.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Golden Carpets has declined 14.58% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-0.23%), Responsive Industries (-17.61%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Golden Carpets has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.67%) and Responsive Industries (5.62%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.21
|12.24
|10
|12.46
|12.12
|20
|11.34
|11.61
|50
|10.5
|10.9
|100
|10.69
|10.7
|200
|10.48
|10.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Golden Carpets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Golden Carpets - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Golden Carpets - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulations 30 & 33 Of Securities Exchange Board Of India (Listin
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Golden Carpets - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting In Terms Of Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Golden Carpets - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Golden Carpets - Intimation Of Appointment Of M/S. Atluri Ramesh & Associates, Company Secretaries, As The Secretarial Audito
Source: Dion Global
Golden Carpets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17220TG1993PLC016672 and registration number is 016672. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of carpets and rugs. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Carpets is ₹11.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Golden Carpets is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Golden Carpets is ₹7.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Golden Carpets are ₹11.78 and ₹11.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Carpets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Carpets is ₹13.79 and 52-week low of Golden Carpets is ₹8.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Golden Carpets has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, -1.83% for the past month, -9.1% over 3 months, -14.58% over 1 year, 6.51% across 3 years, and 15.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golden Carpets are -46.75 and -3.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global