Golden Carpets Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GOLDEN CARPETS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Carpets | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.75 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Golden Carpets Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.70₹9.75
₹9.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.27₹9.75
₹9.75
Open Price
₹9.75
Prev. Close
₹9.75
Volume
0

Golden Carpets Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.77
  • R29.78
  • R39.82
  • Pivot
    9.73
  • S19.72
  • S29.68
  • S39.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.389.4
  • 108.139.07
  • 207.988.8
  • 507.748.57
  • 1007.518.28
  • 2006.497.62

Golden Carpets Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Golden Carpets Ltd.

Golden Carpets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17220TG1993PLC016672 and registration number is 016672. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of carpets and rugs. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Srikrishna Naik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meena Bhushan Kerur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Maqsood Ahmed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suryanarayana Murthy Krovi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Golden Carpets Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Carpets Ltd.?

The market cap of Golden Carpets Ltd. is ₹6.33 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Golden Carpets Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Golden Carpets Ltd. is -38.39 and PB ratio of Golden Carpets Ltd. is -3.24 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Golden Carpets Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Carpets Ltd. is ₹9.75 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golden Carpets Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Carpets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Carpets Ltd. is ₹9.75 and 52-week low of Golden Carpets Ltd. is ₹7.27 as on Aug 14, 2023.

