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Golden Carpets Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOLDEN CARPETS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Golden Carpets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.78 Closed
-4.92₹ -0.61
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Golden Carpets Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.78₹11.78
₹11.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.36₹13.79
₹11.78
Open Price
₹11.78
Prev. Close
₹12.39
Volume
45

Source: Dion Global

Golden Carpets Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Golden Carpets		-0.17-1.83-9.107.78-14.586.5115.50
Sheela Foam		-14.25-10.2717.1410.56-0.23-16.54-10.67
Responsive Industries		-1.75-20.34-8.08-11.48-17.61-7.605.62
Wakefit Innovations		1.961.67-3.33-31.28-33.57-12.74-7.85
BirlaNu		22.5021.882.97-4.83-16.59-19.37-22.63
Stanley Lifestyles		-5.84-4.99-15.03-17.84-52.51-32.22-20.81
Tirupati Foam		-4.2137.182.5412.340.44-4.25-2.10
Milestone Furniture		0-4.97-12.47-8.46165.0567.95-2.24
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions		14.7014.70-18.79-18.9313.0541.4311.42
Magenta Lifecare		04.10-8.64-23.05-23.74-40.11-26.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Golden Carpets has declined 14.58% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-0.23%), Responsive Industries (-17.61%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Golden Carpets has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.67%) and Responsive Industries (5.62%).

Golden Carpets Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Golden Carpets Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.2112.24
1012.4612.12
2011.3411.61
5010.510.9
10010.6910.7
20010.4810.22

Source: Dion Global

Golden Carpets Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Golden Carpets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Golden Carpets Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTGolden Carpets - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTGolden Carpets - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulations 30 & 33 Of Securities Exchange Board Of India (Listin
Aug 01, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTGolden Carpets - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting In Terms Of Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
Jul 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTGolden Carpets - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTGolden Carpets - Intimation Of Appointment Of M/S. Atluri Ramesh & Associates, Company Secretaries, As The Secretarial Audito

Source: Dion Global

About Golden Carpets

Golden Carpets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17220TG1993PLC016672 and registration number is 016672. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of carpets and rugs. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srikrishna Naik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meena Bhushan Kerur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Maqsood Ahmed
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Suryanarayana Murthy Krovi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Golden Carpets Share Price

What is the share price of Golden Carpets?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Carpets is ₹11.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Golden Carpets?

The Golden Carpets is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Carpets?

The market cap of Golden Carpets is ₹7.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Golden Carpets?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Golden Carpets are ₹11.78 and ₹11.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golden Carpets?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Carpets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Carpets is ₹13.79 and 52-week low of Golden Carpets is ₹8.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Golden Carpets performed historically in terms of returns?

The Golden Carpets has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, -1.83% for the past month, -9.1% over 3 months, -14.58% over 1 year, 6.51% across 3 years, and 15.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golden Carpets?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golden Carpets are -46.75 and -3.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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