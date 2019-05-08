Golden bet: Indian UHNIs set to lap up yellow metal in 2019; allocation pips global average

Amid heightened volatility in the stock market, the ultra-rich are betting big on Gold, with 14% UHNI's expected to increase their allocation to the yellow metal in 2019, according to a report.\u00a0According to\u00a0 a recent\u00a0Attitude Survey conducted by Knight Frank, nearly\u00a014% of Indian ultra-high networth individuals (UHNWIs) are likely to increase their investment to Gold asset class in 2019, 3% higher compared to the previous year 2018. Notably,\u00a0Indian UHNWIs already have a higher allocation towards Gold in their investment portfolio\u00a0 at 4%, as compared to the\u00a0 global average of 2%, and Asia average of 3%. Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India noted that\u00a0gold has always been considered a safe investment and in countries with cultural affinity towards the yellow metal, a renewal of interest is seen. "Like all investments gold also witnesses volatility but has remained largely stable with a upward bias for long periods of time," he said.\u00a0 Also read:\u00a0Reliance Industries, Titan, Axis Bank shares among top Nifty performers since January; check biggest laggards While India is one of the largest consumers of gold, it has usually been in the form of ornaments for retail purpose. However, in recent times, the trend seems to be changing now, as investors purchase gold and bonds for investment purpose, noted the report. This trend is expected to grow further. "With the optimistic outlook towards investments in the asset class, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, we expect a number ultra-rich in India to purchase gold both for investment and consumption purpose,\u201d\u00a0Baijal added.\u00a0 Interestingly, while 14% of the ultra-rich are looking to increase allocation to gold, globally, 20% of survey respondents said that they are going to increase allocation to Gold in 2019, a higher percentage when compared with 11% citing to have increased allocation in 2018. The positive attitude of UHNWIs towards investments in the asset class has also gone up in Asia with 25% expecting an increase when compared to 19% who cited an increase in allocation in 2019.