Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GOLDCOIN HEALTH FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.00₹6.00
₹6.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.25₹10.36
₹6.00
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹6.00
Volume
52

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16
  • R26
  • R36
  • Pivot
    6
  • S16
  • S26
  • S36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.126.01
  • 108.566.03
  • 208.896.07
  • 509.236.21
  • 1009.176.38
  • 2008.776.77

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.99-4.76-11.11-14.16-35.9024.48-7.12
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd.

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419GJ1989PLC012041 and registration number is 012041. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devang Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pravinaben Gohil
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiren Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. is ₹1.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. is -1.56 and PB ratio of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. is ₹10.36 and 52-week low of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. is ₹5.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data