In a dramatic shift for the luxury investment market, natural pink diamonds have emerged as a powerhouse asset. Once admired purely for their aesthetic beauty, these rare gemstones are now capturing the attention of high-net-worth luxury investors due to their fabulous returns and extreme scarcity.

The petal-toned diamonds mined in Argyle are considered among the highest quality in the world, all because of their unique, warm colour.

The surge in interest is largely driven by a simple economic reality: extreme scarcity. According to reports from Robb Report India and The Financial Times, the global supply of these stones has hit a critical bottleneck.

Since the permanent closure of Western Australia’s Argyle mine in November 2020, the world has lost its only consistent source of pink diamonds. Before shutting down, the Rio Tinto-owned mine was responsible for a staggering 90% of the world’s supply.

Due to their great rarity, these delicately tinted diamonds can reportedly cost up to 50 times as much as white diamonds. As a result, pink diamonds are no longer being purchased only for use in high-end jewellery but also as an investment with a long-term horizon.

According to the Australian Diamond Portfolio, pink diamonds show almost zero correlation with traditional stock markets or the banking sector, making them a “crisis-proof” hedge for ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs).

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Better than Gold?

In the world of high-stakes investing, a new rivalry has emerged between the traditional haven of gold and the ultra-rare allure of pink diamonds.

Recent reports from the Australian Diamond Portfolio and Robb Report India suggest that pink diamonds are now the “ultimate luxury investment,” boasting a 391% increase in value since 2005 and a staggering 18.6% average annual appreciation.

However, for the Indian investor, these figures require a reality check. While pink diamonds are winning the “rarity” race, gold’s performance in the Indian domestic market, fuelled by a weakening Rupee, presents a challenge to the outperformance narrative.

A key difference between monetising Gold and Pink is that of liquidity. While gold can be liquidated rather conveniently at a jewellery store or bank-linked platform across India, selling a rare pink diamond requires organising sales at a specialised auction house (like Sotheby’s or Christie’s) or a private collector network, which in itself can be a nifty investment.

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Although Gold has recorded a much higher increment in value since 2005 as compared to pink diamonds, experts writing for Robb Report argue that the value of pink diamonds is likely to soar higher than Gold.

The report published by Robb Report India claims that the value of pink diamonds is primarily fueled by the diamond’s extreme scarcity and quality. While gold is still being actively mined, the primary source of pink diamonds in the world was permanently closed in 2020.

As per experts writing for Robb Report and the Australian Diamond Portfolio group, pink diamonds present themselves as a rather stable investment option, as these rare gems are less susceptible to global developments and crises, unlike gold.

Experts interviewed by The Financial Times note that the Asian market, in particular, has become a major driver for consumption, viewing these stones as a stable “alternative investment” in an increasingly volatile global economy.

Note: Not all pink diamonds are the same

While Argyle-certified stones soar, data from the Fancy Colour Research Foundation (FCRF) reveals that uncertified pink diamonds from other regions, such as Russia, Africa, or Brazil, recorded a mere 1% value gain over the last five years.

This suggests that the value a rare stone will fetch is intrinsically tied to the possession of valid verification and authentication certificates. Experts note that the “Argyle” name alone adds immense salability, with auction prices for pink diamonds in general doubling in the last five years.

Since 1985, the Argyle diamond mine in Western Australia has produced over 90% of the world’s supply of natural pink diamonds. Some of the most outstanding examples of coloured diamonds ever mined from the Argyle were pink, but only a select few were saved, polished, and authenticated.

As supply continues to dwindle and global admiration grows, there is an expectation that the valuation of authentic, naturally scarce colored diamonds is likely to keep rising, suggesting that in 2026, all that glitters isn’t always gold; sometimes, it’s a rare shade of pink.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.