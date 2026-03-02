Heightened geopolitical tension and conflict across West Asia lead to a sharp surge in gold and silver rate today.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran, resulting in the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Safe-haven demand pushing gold and silver to weekly record highs

Analysts have said that this has escalated the safe-haven demand for these assets, and precious metals are likely to witness volatile trading sessions. In international markets, spot gold is currently trading near its weekly record high of $5,350/oz.

The yellow metal’s restless cousin, silver, touched an intra-day high of $96/oz mark. In a report published by Financial Express.com, analysts said that if silver hurdles past the $95/oz mark, the white metal is likely to breach the $100/oz mark yet again.

Gold, silver rate: What do analysts say?

“History suggests that geopolitically driven spikes tend to be sharp but temporary. As and when the ground situation in Iran stabilizes, risk premiums should gradually unwind, allowing prices to cool off from elevated levels,” said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Currency & Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

He added that gold and silver may also witness an initial spike driven by safe-haven flows. However, geopolitical surges typically lack sustainability unless accompanied by structural monetary or macro shifts. Therefore, some cooling off after the initial surge cannot be ruled out.

Over the medium to long term, he expects a constructive outlook for precious metals. “We continue to expect gold to move toward $6,000 by 2026 and silver to test $105 this year, driven by deeper structural themes rather than episodic geopolitical flare-ups,” Banerjee said.

Precious metals could see profit-booking

While the outlook for gold and silver remains strong, a series of stronger-than-forecast US key economic indicators may weigh on the spike. Experts have said that earlier rallies have already pushed precious metals to their record high sessions.

“However, the impact may not be uniform — if over the weekend there are diplomatic developments or indications of de-escalation, precious metals could see profit-taking after an initial spike of 3–6%,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP – Research Analyst (Commodity and Currency), LKP Securities.

