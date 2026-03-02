Heightened geopolitical tension and conflict across West Asia lead to a sharp surge in gold and silver rate today.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran, resulting in the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Safe-haven demand pushing gold and silver to weekly record highs
Analysts have said that this has escalated the safe-haven demand for these assets, and precious metals are likely to witness volatile trading sessions. In international markets, spot gold is currently trading near its weekly record high of $5,350/oz.
The yellow metal’s restless cousin, silver, touched an intra-day high of $96/oz mark. In a report published by Financial Express.com, analysts said that if silver hurdles past the $95/oz mark, the white metal is likely to breach the $100/oz mark yet again.
Gold, silver rate: What do analysts say?
“History suggests that geopolitically driven spikes tend to be sharp but temporary. As and when the ground situation in Iran stabilizes, risk premiums should gradually unwind, allowing prices to cool off from elevated levels,” said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Currency & Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.
He added that gold and silver may also witness an initial spike driven by safe-haven flows. However, geopolitical surges typically lack sustainability unless accompanied by structural monetary or macro shifts. Therefore, some cooling off after the initial surge cannot be ruled out.
Over the medium to long term, he expects a constructive outlook for precious metals. “We continue to expect gold to move toward $6,000 by 2026 and silver to test $105 this year, driven by deeper structural themes rather than episodic geopolitical flare-ups,” Banerjee said.
Precious metals could see profit-booking
While the outlook for gold and silver remains strong, a series of stronger-than-forecast US key economic indicators may weigh on the spike. Experts have said that earlier rallies have already pushed precious metals to their record high sessions.
“However, the impact may not be uniform — if over the weekend there are diplomatic developments or indications of de-escalation, precious metals could see profit-taking after an initial spike of 3–6%,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP – Research Analyst (Commodity and Currency), LKP Securities.
Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said, “Gold prices surged sharply with MCX touching ₹1,68,700 as CME gold rallied close to $5,400, gaining nearly 2% amid renewed tensions involving the U.S., Israel and Iran.”
“Escalating war-like developments across the Middle East have intensified safe-haven demand, keeping bullion firmly bid despite already elevated levels.”
“Technically, gold maintains a strong bullish structure as long as it holds above ₹1,64,000, which now acts as a crucial support zone.”
“On the higher side, ₹1,72,000 remains the immediate resistance; a sustained break above this level could open the path for further upside momentum.”
"The week ahead remains data-heavy for the U.S., with Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI, ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and Unemployment data lined up all of which could inject further volatility into prices as participants reassess Fed policy expectations. Technically, gold maintains a strong bullish structure as long as it holds above ₹1,64,000, which now acts as a crucial support zone. On the higher side, ₹1,72,000 remains the immediate resistance; a sustained break above this level could open the path for further upside momentum. Volatility is expected to stay elevated given geopolitical risks and macro data triggers," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.
On MCX, the April-delivery contract for gold is up 4.25% trading at Rs 1,68,999 per 10 grams. The May delivery contract for Silver is up 4.9% trading at Rs 2,96,473 per kg.
Commenting on today's price surge in precious metals, Rich Dad- Poor Dad author, Robert Kiyosaki in a social media post on X said that better news lies ahead for Silver and Bitcoing which are going to 'blast off'.
Commenting on today's price surge Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki in a social media post on X said that better news lies ahead for Silver and Bitcoin.
He added that while gold surges $128 in a day, silver and Bitcoin are expected to witness a 'blast off'
Gold, Silver Rate Today Live: BoFa forecast silver between $135-309/oz by end of 2026
Making a bold targest, Michael Widmer, the Bank of America's head of metals research, has forecast that silver could reach anywhere between $135 and $309 per ounce before the end of 2026, as per a report published by Yahoo Finance.
As per the report, a declining gold to silver ratio, along with supply tightness and high investment demand are likely to drive the surge for silver prices this year.
Gold, Silver Rate Today Live: Spot silver trading at $95/oz mark
On MCX, the April delivery contract for gold was trading at Rs 1,68,793 up over 4% from its previous close. While the May delivery contract for silver was up nearly 5% trading at Rs 2,96,400 per kg.
In international markets, spot gold is currently trading near the $5,394/oz mark, while spot silver is trading near the $95/oz mark.
"Comex Gold extended its rally for a fourth consecutive week, gaining more than 3% last week as prices climbed back above the $5,200 level." Axis Securities said in a note."
Geopolitical tensions have also added to gold’s appeal, the brokerage added. Additionally, failed diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Iran have heightened uncertainty, prompting investors to seek safety in the yellow metal. "We expect gold to maintain a positive bias in the near term, supported by escalating geopolitical risks and ongoing trade-related uncertainties" the brokerage added.
On MCX, the April delivery contract of gold is up nearly 4% trading at Rs 1,68,508 per 10 grams. For Silver, the most-active May contract rose 4.3% trading at Rs 2,94,781 per kg.
"MCX Gold futures are trading in the Rs 1,65,000–1,70,000 range after consolidating post the sharp correction from all-time highs near 1,80,000–1,81,000. While price currently in short-term consolidation with a positive tilt, holding firm above critical support zones." Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said.
He added that robust buying interest persists in the Rs 1,58,000–1,62,000 demand band following the recent surge driven by Middle East tensions. "A sustained hold above this base, followed by a breakout above 1,65,000, may revive momentum toward 1,70,000–1,75,000, preserving a bullish medium-term perspective." the analyst said.
In international markets, spot gold is trading near the $5,400/oz mark, while spot silver is trading near the $95/oz mark.
On MCX, the April delivery contract for gold is up 4.3% trading at Rs 1,69,053 per 10 grams, while the May delivery contract for silver is rose 4.8% trading at Rs 2,96,167 per kg
"Heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushed precious metals sharply higher, with COMEX gold rising over 3% to $5,409.7 per ounce and silver gaining more than 4% to $97.3 per ounce, both marking fresh one-month highs." Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities said.
She added that investor sentiment turned defensive after coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend triggered a broad retaliatory response from Tehran.
"Safe-haven demand had already been building on Friday after China and the United States issued evacuation advisories urging their citizens to leave Iran and Israel, reflecting growing concern over the expanding conflict." the analyst added.
On MCX the April delivery contract for gold is up 4.36% trading at Rs 1,69,173 per 10 grams.
While the May delivery contract for silver is up 5.1% trading at Rs 2,97,057 per kg.
Gold and silver extended their rally across domestic and global markets, with futures prices firm on both MCX and COMEX and ETFs posting strong one-day gain.
Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 27.50, up 7.21%, while Nippon India Silver ETF stood at Rs 269.62 with a gain of 6.65%. Zerodha Silver ETF moved to Rs 28.59, rising 6.68%, and Kotak Silver ETF was at Rs 27.45, up 6.60%. Groww Silver ETF traded at Rs 27.64 with a 6.80% increase, whereas ICICI Prudential Silver ETF climbed to Rs 281.17, gaining 6.64%.
Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 16.04, up 4.16%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood at Rs 136.94 with a gain of 4.06%. Zerodha Gold ETF moved to Rs 26.06, rising 4.07%, and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF reached Rs 142.10, up 4.26%.
Gold rate in Mumbai: Rs 167,060
Gold rate in Ahmedabad: Rs 167,280
Gold rate in Chennai: Rs 167,550
Gold rate in Bangalore: Rs 167,190
Gold rate in Delhi: Rs 166,770
Here is the 10 gram silver rate for different cities across India
Silver rate in Mumbai: Rs 2,906
Silver rate in Ahmedabad: Rs 2,902
Silve rate in Chennai: Rs 2,907
Silver rate in Bangalore: Rs 2,901
Silver rate in Delhi: Rs 2,893
In international markets, spot silver is currently trading near the $95/oz mark. While on MCX silver the May delivery contract is up 3.6% trading at Rs 2,92,801 per kg.
For gold, international spot rate stands at $5,378/oz. On MCX, the April delivery contract is up 3.5% trading at Rs 1,67,770 per gram.
Viewers are advised to see the official website of MCX for details pertaining to contract delivery, expiration etc.
"Silver jumped as much as 2.8% to $96.4/oz before giving back gains, as traders reacted to a major escalation in the Middle East conflict." Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities said.
He added that with the ongoing conflict the undertone for silver remains bullish. Additionally, he said that with rise in producer price data for US suggested that companies are passing tariff costs to consumers and further complicating the path for US Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Markets are still pricing in two 25-basis-point rate cuts this year amid speculation that recent turmoil could push the central bank to ease monetary policy, he added.
"MCX Silver May futures may stay elevated and Rs 284,000/kg is resistance for now." Trivedi said.
"Gold climbed more than 1% to above $5,370/oz, reaching an over one-month high as safe-haven demand intensified following joint strikes by the US and Israel on Iran over the weekend. " Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities said. He added that the yellow metal recorded its seventh straight monthly gain in February, the longest streak since 1973, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions and US President Trump’s reshaping of international relations,
The rally has also been supported by strong central bank purchases and a broader investor move away from sovereign bonds and currencies. MCX Gold April futures may appreciate Rs. 164,000/10g and on a flip side Rs 160,000/10g is a floor., Trivedi added.
On MCX the most-active delivery contract for Gold was up 2.9% trading at Rs 1,66,806 per 10 grams. While the most-active contract for Silver was up 2.27% trading at Rs 2,89,064 per kg.
Commenting on today's market open, Commodity Strategist, Ole S Hansen in a social media post on X said that after spikes in safe-havens the market participants have now shifted towards a cautious stance.
He added that US and European market opening would be crucial to analyse whether the geopolitical situations would deteriorate further. He cautioned that traders would still need to consider the risk of sudden change from White House.
Gold ETFs showed similar rises with Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 16.05, up 4.22 %, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES at Rs 136. 63, up 3.88%, Zerodha Gold ETF at Rs 26.05, up 4%, and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF at Rs 142.09, up 4.26% .
Across silver ETFs, Tata Silver ETF was trading at Rs 27.67, up nearly 8%, Nippon India Silver ETF at Rs 269.88, up 6.75%, Zerodha Silver ETF at Rs 28.62, up 6.75 %, and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF at Rs 2681.48, up 6.74 .
On March 2, the price of the price of silver in Mumbai is Rs 281.63 per gram. While the price of silver in Ahmedabad stands at Rs 282 per gram. The current price of silver in Chennai is Rs 282.45 per gram, while the price of silver in Delhi is Rs 281.14 per gram.
As of March 2, the price of 24-karat gold in Mumbai stands at ₹16,219 per gram, while 22-karat gold prices at ₹14,867.42. The price of 18-karat-gold stand at ₹12,164.25 per gram.
On MCX, the April-delivery contract for gold was up 3% trading at Rs 1,67,048 per 10 grams.
While silver was up nearly 3.4% trading at Rs 2,92,136 per kg on MCX.
Viewers are advised to see the official website of MCX for details pertaining to contract delivery, expiration etc.
The US Dollar Index, which measures the strength of dollar against a basket of six major currencies rose 0.5% to touch 98. Usually, a rise in the dollar index makes precious metals like gold and silver more expensive for overseas currency holders.
However, gold and silver are hovering near their weekly record highs over intensified safe-haven buying.
In international markets, spot silver jumped to an intra-day high of $96/oz mark amid the escalated geopolitical tensions, nearing the crucially important $100/oz marks.
Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, said that for silver to breach the $100/oz mark, it would first have to hurdle past the $95/oz level.
“On COMEX, silver would need a sustained close above $92 to target $95, and only if it closes and holds above $95 would it open the way toward $100,” the analyst said
Analysts have said that gold and silver prices may record new highs amid the escalated geopolitical tensions.
American Stockbroker, Peter Schiff has commented on the rise in gold, silver and oil. In a social media post on X, Schiff added that gold is up by $100, while silver is over $2
According to a report published by Reuters, physical gold flows from Dubai's bullion trading hub will be curbed in the incoming days over cancelled flights amidst the ongoing tensions over the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
It is to be noted that Dubai is a major gold supplier to India. Also, gold travels by plane due to security and insurance issues.
Reuters quoting its source added that this may affect the global gold supply. However, the impact will depend on the level of disruption, it added.
"The major locations - China, India, New York, London and Zurich - are still okay," Reuters quoted a precious metals trader as saying.