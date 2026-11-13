COMEX gold prices edged slightly higher in early trade on Friday, November 13, after dropping sharply in the previous session. Gold prices hit an over one-year low on Thursday on a rebound in crude oil prices as fading hopes for peace in West Asia renewed fears of higher inflation and interest rates.

Fading hopes of US-Iran resolution

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said they do not need a deal with Iran and directed Vice President JD Vance to focus “his complete and total attention” on the alleged crime and corruption in Democratic-run cities and states, Reuters reported.

Trump’s comments, a rebound in crude oil prices, with Brent crude trading over $95 per barrel, and Tuesday’s hotter-than-expected US inflation reading, are weighing on the outlook for gold prices. COMEX gold prices fell to an over one-year low of $3,857 per ounce on Thursday.

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Higher interest rates

Gold prices also came under pressure after US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, above the 0.3% expected, with core inflation also running hotter than forecast.

US Fed officials Bowman and Paulson both have stressed that bringing inflation down remains the priority. Markets are pricing in a full 25-basis-point hike in December, with bets on a 50-basis-point move rising to about 13%. This led to a jump in US yields and the dollar index.

Higher interest rates dim the appeal of non-interest-yielding bullion, while a stronger dollar makes the commodity expensive for overseas buyers.

Short selling puts further pressure

“The pressure (in gold) has been particularly pronounced at the short end, where the two-year yield has risen 35 basis points from last week’s low, reached as the Nasdaq plunged 1,800 points. Markets now fully price in a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike next month, followed by another two hikes over the subsequent six months,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank said in a post on X.

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Meanwhile, the open interest in COMEX gold futures has risen for three consecutive sessions to a six-week high, despite falling prices. “This combination suggests renewed short-selling activity by CTAs and hedge funds, adding to the downward pressure on gold,” Hansen said.