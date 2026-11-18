Silver is in freefall, and the fall since January’s peak is now larger than most investors expected. Silver has dropped by over Rs 2 lakh from its all-time high, a major drop of over 56% for silver investors in India.

In the international market, the silver price has crashed below $47 an ounce, sinking to its lowest level in a year. On Wednesday, November 18, silver traded at $46 in dollar terms, falling 2.75% from the previous close. In dollar terms, silver is down nearly 10% over the last year. It has lost over 60% of its value from the peak of $121 made on January 29.

In India, on the MCX, spot silver prices opened at Rs 1,64,522 per kg on Wednesday, down 2.56% from the previous close of Rs 1,69,016 . It touched a peak of Rs 3,84,632 per kg on January 29 in the spot market, as per MCX data. That is a fall of Rs 2,15,616 per kg from the peak.

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Silver price fall from January peak

Particulars Silver price January 29 peak in India Rs 3,84,632 per kg November 18 price Rs 1,64,522 per kg Fall from peak Rs 2,20,110 per kg Decline from peak Over 57% January 29 international peak $121 per ounce November 18 international price Around $46 per ounce Decline from international peak Over 60%

Source: MCX; Trading Economics

3 key reasons why silver is crashing

Silver prices are falling sharply due to three key factors currently in play. The strengthening US dollar is making dollar-priced silver more expensive for overseas buyers, weighing on demand.

At the same time, expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes are pushing bond yields higher and making non-interest-bearing assets such as silver less attractive.

The metal is also struggling to find fresh buying triggers, with falling oil prices failing to provide support amid growing pressure from the dollar and interest rate outlook.

One-year performance and recent correction

Particulars Silver One-year return for Indian investors Nearly +7% One-year return in dollar terms Nearly -10% Fall over the last month Around 20% Oil price decline over the last month Nearly 15%

Source: MCX; Trading Economics

Why is the dollar hurting silver the most?

Silver prices are dropping as the headwinds get stronger, and there are no fresh triggers to support them.

Higher interest rates increase the appeal of interest-bearing assets over gold and silver, which lack regular income generation. Additionally, a stronger dollar makes dollar-priced precious metals more costly for foreign buyers, potentially reducing demand.

Currently, the biggest reason behind the silver price crash is the strong US dollar. The US Dollar Index traded around 103.6 on Wednesday, its strongest level since April 2025.

The dollar continued to strengthen on growing expectations of a faster pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes. St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem indicated that several rate increases may be necessary to bring inflation under control. New York Fed President John Williams also supported further tightening to contain persistent inflation, but cautioned against expectations of a more aggressive rate-hiking path.

What are the markets betting on? Markets are currently assigning a nearly 96.7% probability to a 25 bps rate increase in December, while the likelihood of a larger 50 bps hike stands at around 3.3%.

Investors are now turning their attention to Wednesday’s FOMC meeting minutes for additional guidance on the Fed’s monetary policy outlook. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding precious metals, reducing their attractiveness to investors.

Why did falling oil not help silver?

Falling oil could have been a trigger for silver, but it did not help. Brent crude fell below $93 per barrel on Wednesday, resuming this week’s decline. Escalating tensions in the Middle East were offset by signs of strengthening global supply.

Even so, silver did not find support and sits at its 52-week low. Oil prices are lower by nearly 15% in the last one month, while silver has dropped 20% in the same period, falling into correction territory.

Is silver losing more than gold?

Yes, and the gold-silver ratio shows it. Gold currently trades at $3,778 and silver at $46.

The gold-silver ratio has increased from a little under 80 on Friday to about 82-to-1. This ratio tells you how many ounces of silver it takes to buy one ounce of gold. A higher number means silver is weaker against gold.

This pattern is typically seen when selling is driven more by interest rates and the strength of the dollar, and is not unique to silver.

Still up for Indian investors, but why?

But look at the one-year picture. Over the last year, silver is up by nearly 7% for Indian investors. This is largely on account of the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar during this period, and the 9% import duty hike made effective in May this year.

How did this bull run begin?

It is important to note where this rally started. After prices began strengthening from January 2024, the recent bull run began around April 2025, when silver was at around $30. In India, spot silver prices were then hovering around Rs 1,00,693 per kg.

So, what should retail investors do now?

Investors need to stay extra cautious, as both gold and silver are on weaker footing. There are no strong reasons in sight that can take prices of the two precious metals higher. For now, it is better for retail investors to sit out and let the winds clear before clarity emerges.

What should they watch in the meantime? The dollar and bond yields are the only two main indicators as of now.

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Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Gold and silver prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.