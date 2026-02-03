Silver prices have had a rollercoaster few days. From a sharp spike to an extraordinary collapse, recording price movements that the UBS Chief Investment Office said are rarely seen in modern markets. UBS said given these considerations, investors should carefully consider the return, and it’s too early to build a long-term position.

In a report dated February 1, 2026, UBS Chief Investment Office said the sharp fall does not, by itself, make silver attractive. UBS said the metal entered the sell-off from an overstretched position, volatility has risen to unusually high levels, and several sources of demand support have weakened. As a result, UBS said it is too early to turn positive on silver despite the magnitude of the decline.

Here are 7 key reasons UBS Chief Investment Office listed out for maintaining a cautious view on silver.

1. Daily price moves reached levels rarely seen in decades

UBS said the first and most striking feature of the sell-off was the sheer size of the daily price swings.

“Such daily price shifts have not been seen in almost half a century,” UBS said, referring to the 26% single-day fall and the nearly 38% intraday pullback.

UBS said moves of this scale are not typical of a stable market adjusting to new information. Instead, they point to a market experiencing severe stress, where prices can overshoot in both directions.

2. Volatility surged far beyond normal trading ranges

UBS said volatility had already been elevated before the sell-off, but jumped sharply as prices collapsed.

According to UBS, one-month historical volatility stood at around 55% before the sell-off. After the collapse, it surged to roughly 115%. Three-month historical volatility rose to about 78%.

UBS said volatility at these levels fundamentally changes the risk profile of silver. With prices moving so violently, the probability of further large swings remains high, even after a sharp correction.

Given these considerations, UBS believes, “it is too early to build long-term exposure to silver. While we maintain our forecasts, we think investors should carefully consider the return required for an asset that has recently exhibited 60-120% volatility.”

3. Silver entered the sell-off from an extreme starting point

UBS said the starting point of the market played a central role in how violently prices adjusted.

Before the correction, silver prices were up around 250% year-on-year. UBS said this left little margin for disappointment once conditions began to change.

According to UBS, when an asset rises so sharply in a short period, even small shifts in positioning, liquidity, or sentiment can trigger outsized moves once selling begins.

4. Key investment demand signals were already weakening

UBS said some of the traditional drivers that supported the rally had started to fade even before prices collapsed.

The firm noted that ETF silver purchases were already in retreat. At the same time, net speculative positions in the US futures market had begun to decline.

UBS said these trends showed that financial demand was no longer expanding at the pace seen earlier in the rally, leaving the market more vulnerable to sudden reversals.

5. Demand became narrow and uneven across regions

UBS pointed to pricing distortions as another warning sign.

Silver prices in China were trading at a significant premium compared with prices in the US and London. In addition, silver swap rates turned positive.

According to UBS, these signals suggest that demand had become concentrated in specific regions or segments rather than being broad-based. UBS said such conditions can amplify volatility once sentiment turns.

6. Margin pressure increased forced selling risk

UBS said rising volatility triggered higher margin requirements at key exchanges.

CME Group raised margin requirements for silver futures as price swings intensified. UBS said this increased the cost of holding positions and raised the risk of forced selling by leveraged accounts.

UBS added that uncertainty remains around how much forced selling may still be present and how existing holders will react to a metal now showing far larger price swings than many expected.

“The extent to which Asian particularly Chinese investors view the pullback as a buying opportunity will be crucial for price discovery,” UBS said, adding that the reaction of existing holders facing a volatility shock remains uncertain.

7. Risk and potential return are not aligned at current prices

UBS said the most important reason for caution lies in the relationship between volatility and expected returns.

“An asset exhibiting 60–120% volatility requires an expected return of 30–60% to go long, which is not yet the case,” UBS said. “Lower prices are therefore needed to make the metal attractive.”

UBS noted that silver prices are currently close to its long-term forecast of $85 per ounce. With limited upside relative to the level of volatility, UBS said the balance between risk and potential return remains unfavourable.

Additional pressure from industrial demand

UBS also highlighted silver’s heavy reliance on industrial use, which accounts for more than 50% of total demand.

According to UBS, even after the sharp decline, current prices are likely to result in reduced industrial demand over time. UBS said end-users tend to cut usage, optimise designs, or seek alternatives when prices remain elevated, which can weigh on demand.

UBS said sustaining high silver prices requires strong and continuous investment demand. The firm estimates a market deficit of nearly 300 million ounces, which depends on investment demand exceeding 400 million ounces this year.

UBS outlook and conclusion

UBS said silver prices stood at $85.2 per ounce on 30 January 2026, close to its long-term forecast of $85 per ounce. While UBS maintains short-term forecasts of $105 per ounce for March 2026, $100 for June, $95 for September, and $85 by December, it stressed that forecasts must be considered alongside volatility.

UBS concluded that the recent collapse reflects extreme volatility, stretched positioning, and fragile demand conditions rather than a stable base for recovery. According to UBS Chief Investment Office, further adjustment is needed before price levels better match the risks now present in the silver market.