Gold and silver extended their upward run across domestic and global markets, with strong gains visible in futures and ETF alike. On MCX, Gold traded at Rs 1,53,294.00 per 10 kg, up 1.24%, while Silver stood at Rs 2,37,490.00 per kg, rising 3.81%. In the international market,

COMEX Gold Futures were quoted at $4,956.1 per troy ounce, up $50.2 or 1.02%, and COMEX Silver Futures traded at $75.785 per troy ounce, gaining $2.245 or 3.05%. The rally carried through to ETFs, with most gold and silver funds closing higher in line with futures prices.

Silver ETF

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 22.89, up 2.55%, while Nippon India Silver ETF stood at Rs 225.25 with a gain of 2.37%. Zerodha Silver ETF was at Rs 23.91, rising 2.35%, and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF traded at Rs 234.75, up 2.28%. HDFC Silver ETF moved to Rs 225.46 with a 2.72% increase, while Groww Silver ETF was at Rs 23.08, up 2.40%. Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF traded at Rs 234.75, gaining 2.36%, and SBI Silver ETF stood at Rs 230.45 with a 2.39% rise.

UTI Silver ETF was at Rs 227.41, up 2.40%, while Kotak Silver ETF quoted Rs 227.84 with a 2.02% gain. Axis Silver ETF traded at Rs 233.60, up 2.20%, and DSP Silver ETF was at Rs 227.16, rising 2.60%.

Mirae Asset Silver ETF stood at Rs 229.13 with a 2.23% increase, Edelweiss Silver ETF traded at Rs 235.24, up 1.37%, and Motilal Oswal Silver ETF was at Rs 232.85, gaining 1.94%. 360 ONE Silver ETF traded at Rs 233.01 with a 2.42% rise, while Bandhan Silver ETF stood at Rs 235.72, up 2.30%.

Gold ETF

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 14.67, up 0.41%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood at Rs 125.05 with a gain of 0.38%. Zerodha Gold ETF traded at Rs 23.78, rising 0.38%, and Groww Gold ETF was at Rs 14.77, up 0.54%. ICICI Prudential Gold ETF quoted Rs 129.50 with a 0.47% increase, while HDFC Gold Exchange Traded Fund was at Rs 129.02, gaining 0.23%.

SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme traded at Rs 128.89, up 0.41%, and Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund stood at Rs 126.10 with a 0.24% rise. Mirae Asset Gold ETF was at Rs 146.88, up 0.31%, while 360 ONE Gold ETF traded at Rs 147.70 with a gain of 0.89%. Angel One Gold ETF quoted Rs 14.09, rising 0.43%, and Axis Gold ETF was at Rs 125.93, up 0.45%. UTI Gold ETF traded at Rs 127.20, gaining 0.32%, while Birla Sun Life Gold ETF stood at Rs 132.78 with a marginal 0.04% increase.

Motilal Oswal Gold ETF was at Rs 149.75, up 0.54%, and Bandhan Gold ETF traded at Rs 150.89, rising 0.43%. DSP Gold ETF stood at Rs 146.77 with a 0.49% gain, Edelweiss Gold ETF was at Rs 150.80, up 0.10%, and Quantum Gold Fund – Exchange Traded traded at Rs 125.20 with a 0.40% increase.

Union Gold ETF quoted Rs 148.10, rising 0.75%, while Choice Gold ETF was at Rs 150.32, up 0.23%. Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF traded at Rs 146.45 with a 0.10% gain, LIC MF Gold ETF stood at Rs 13,583.00, up 0.34%, and The Wealth Company Gold ETF was at Rs 150.27, rising 0.16%. Invesco India Gold ETF traded at Rs 13,161.60, gaining 0.50%.

Conclusion

Gold and silver are seeing firm gains across exchanges, maintaining strong traction through the session. ETFs have been moving in line with the futures market, keeping the overall tone positive across domestic and global trading.