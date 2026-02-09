Gold and silver prices have seen a sharp recovery in intra-day trade. MCX Futures are trading firmly, while in international market, COMEX silver pushed the momentum further. This strength is also mirrored across Silver and Gold ETFs.

On MCX, Gold Futures for the April 2026 contract traded at Rs 1,57,620 per 10 grams with a gain of 1.40%, while Silver Futures for the March 2026 contract jumped well above Rs 2.61 lakh per kg after a much stronger 4.85% rise. On COMEX, Gold futures were up 1.44% at $5,051.5/ozand Silver Futures jumped 6.12% to $81.600 per troy ounce.

Silver ETFs

Silver ETFs mirrored the strength seen in MCX and COMEX prices. Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 24.85 with a one-day gain of 8.99%, while Nippon India Silver ETF moved to Rs 244.63 after rising 8.99%. Zerodha Silver ETF was seen at Rs 25.93, up 8.95%, and Groww Silver ETF traded at Rs 25.06 with an 8.81% increase. UTI Silver ETF climbed to Rs 247.32 with a 9.15% gain, 360 ONE Silver ETF stood at Rs 251.72 after rising 9.08%, and HDFC Silver ETF traded at Rs 245.18 with a 9.01% rise.

Kotak Silver ETF moved to Rs 248.36, also higher by 9.01%, while Mirae Asset Silver ETF reached Rs 249.43 with an 8.88% increase. DSP Silver ETF was priced at Rs 246.79 after gaining 8.87%, SBI Silver ETF traded at Rs 250.30 with an 8.81% rise, Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF stood at Rs 254.56 up 8.74%, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF traded at Rs 254.92 with an 8.74% gain, and Axis Silver ETF closed the list at Rs 254.60 after rising 8.20%.

Gold ETFs

Gold ETFs also moved higher, though the pace stayed well below silver. 360 ONE Gold ETF traded at Rs 150.60 with a 3.26% rise, while Union Gold ETF stood at Rs 151.20 after gaining 3.24%. Invesco India Gold ETF was quoted at Rs 13,527.50, higher by 3.14%, and Angel One Gold ETF traded at Rs 14.39 with a 3.01% increase. Kotak Gold ETF moved to Rs 129.36 after rising 2.76%, LIC MF Gold ETF traded at Rs 13,976.10 with a 2.56% gain, and Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood at Rs 128.26, up 2.58%. Zerodha Gold ETF was priced at Rs 24.39 with a 2.52% rise, Quantum Gold Fund ETF traded at Rs 128.25 after gaining 2.50%, and Motilal Oswal Gold ETF stood at Rs 153.25 with a 2.47% increase.

SBI Gold ETF moved to Rs 132.06, higher by 2.28%, DSP Gold ETF traded at Rs 150.45 with a 2.28% gain, Axis Gold ETF stood at Rs 129.15 after rising 2.25%, UTI Gold ETF traded at Rs 130.25 with a 2.28% increase, and Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF was seen at Rs 150.40 after gaining 2.24%.

Across MCX, COMEX, and domestic ETFs, the session clearly belonged to silver, with gold following but at a measured pace, keeping both metals firmly in focus through the trading day.