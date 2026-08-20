Silver led the gains across the precious metals market, with Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund rising 4.60% as MCX silver gained 1.12% to Rs 2,39,450.00. On COMEX, silver rose 1.59% to $66.870 per troy ounce. MCX gold gained 0.18% to Rs 1,58,275.00, while COMEX gold slipped 0.15% to $4,538.70 per troy ounce. Gold ETFs also traded higher across the listed funds, with gains reaching 2.60%.

Silver prices gain across MCX and COMEX

Silver outperformed gold during the session, rising 1.12% on Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. to Rs 2,39,450.00 and gaining 1.59% on COMEX to $66.870 per troy ounce. The buying momentum was stronger in the ETF segment, where the listed silver funds recorded gains ranging from 3.81% to 4.60%.

Silver ETFs post broad gains

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 22.97, up 4.60%, while Nippon India Silver ETF stood at Rs 225.99, up 4.42%, and Groww Silver ETF traded at Rs 23.14, higher by 4.33%. HDFC Silver ETF was at Rs 226.26, up 4.55%, while Zerodha Silver ETF traded at Rs 23.94, gaining 4.22%, and Angel One Silver ETF stood at Rs 9.00, up 3.81%.

Kotak Silver ETF traded at Rs 22.94, up 4.32%, while ICICI Prudential Silver ETF stood at Rs 235.72, gaining 4.21%, and SBI Silver ETF traded at Rs 231.57, up 4.24%. Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF was at Rs 235.84, up 4.31%, while UTI Silver ETF traded at Rs 228.27, gaining 4.39%, and Axis Silver ETF stood at Rs 234.81, up 4.35%.

Mirae Asset Silver ETF traded at Rs 230.07, up 4.31%, while DSP Silver ETF stood at Rs 227.90, gaining 4.48%, and Edelweiss Silver ETF traded at Rs 235.40, up 3.96%. 360 ONE Silver ETF was at Rs 232.00, up 3.86%, while Bandhan Silver ETF traded at Rs 236.55, gaining 4.03%, and Motilal Oswal Silver ETF stood at Rs 233.20, up 4.16%.

Gold prices see mixed movement on MCX and COMEX

Gold recorded a modest gain on MCX, rising 0.18% to Rs 1,58,275.00, while COMEX gold traded 0.15% lower at $4,538.70 per troy ounce. The difference in commodity prices did not prevent gains across the gold ETF segment, where every fund in the supplied list was trading higher.

Gold ETFs trade higher across the market

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 151.13, up 2.44%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood at Rs 128.89, gaining 2.51%, and Groww Gold ETF traded at Rs 15.21, up 2.49%. ICICI Prudential Gold ETF was at Rs 133.53, higher by 2.57%, while Zerodha Gold ETF traded at Rs 245.54, up 2.55%, and SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme stood at Rs 132.91, gaining 2.44%.

HDFC Gold ETF traded at Rs 133.10, up 2.33%, while Angel One Gold ETF stood at Rs 14.51, gaining 2.04%, and Axis Mutual Fund – Axis Gold Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 129.70, up 2.42%. Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund was at Rs 130.35, gaining 2.60%, while UTI Mutual Fund – UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 131.10, up 2.42%, and Mirae Asset Gold ETF stood at Rs 151.33, higher by 2.21%.

Birla Sun Life Gold ETF traded at Rs 136.95, up 2.22%, while LIC MF Gold ETF stood at Rs 139.75, gaining 2.16%, and Motilal Oswal Gold ETF traded at Rs 153.70, up 2.26%. Union Gold ETF was at Rs 152.50, gaining 2.42%, while Quantum Gold ETF traded at Rs 129.29, up 2.59%, and DSP Gold ETF stood at Rs 151.55, higher by 2.47%.

Edelweiss Gold ETF traded at Rs 155.45, up 2.30%, while HSBC Gold ETF stood at Rs 135.35, gaining 2.11%, and Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF traded at Rs 150.75, up 2.59%. Choice Gold ETF was at Rs 154.32, up 2.38%, while Bandhan Gold ETF traded at Rs 155.60, gaining 2.52%, and Invesco India Gold Exchange Traded Fund stood at Rs 135.45, higher by 2.30%.

The Wealth Company Gold ETF traded at Rs 155.01, up 2.26%, while 360 ONE Gold ETF stood at Rs 151.95, gaining 2.46%.

Conclusion

Silver remained the stronger performer across the commodity and ETF markets, with broad gains in the listed silver funds. Gold saw a modest rise on MCX and a marginal decline on COMEX, while the gold ETF segment remained positive across all the listed funds.