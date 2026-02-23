Gold and silver posted strong gains across domestic and international markets, with MCX and COMEX contracts moving sharply higher along with exchange-traded funds.

On MCX, gold was quoted at Rs 1,59,778 per 10 grams, up 1.85%, while silver stood at Rs 2,65,370 per 1 kilogram, higher by 4.91%.

On COMEX, Gold Futures traded at $5,175.9 per troy ounce, gaining 95 points or 1.87%, and Silver Futures were at $86.615 per troy ounce, up 4.272 points or 5.19%.

The upward move in futures was accompanied by broad-based gains across silver and gold ETFs in India.

Silver ETF

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 25.47 with a 6.21% gain, while Nippon India Silver ETF stood at Rs 251.00, up 6.08%. Zerodha Silver ETF moved to Rs 26.63 after rising 6.22%, and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF climbed 6.02% to Rs 261.69. Groww Silver ETF was quoted at Rs 25.77 with a 6.40% increase, whereas HDFC Silver ETF advanced 6.31% to Rs 251.50.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF reached Rs 261.40 after gaining 6.12%, and SBI Silver ETF traded at Rs 256.99, higher by 6.18%. UTI Silver ETF was priced at Rs 253.70 with a 6.22% rise, while Kotak Silver ETF moved up 5.98% to Rs 254.40. Axis Silver ETF traded at Rs 260.00 after a 6.05% gain, and DSP Silver ETF stood at Rs 253.44, up 6.26%.

Mirae Asset Silver ETF was at Rs 255.50 with a 6.17% increase, Motilal Oswal Silver ETF quoted Rs 259.20 after rising 5.64%, and Edelweiss Silver ETF reached Rs 261.00 with a 5.81% gain. 360 ONE Silver ETF traded at Rs 257.55, up 5.96%, while Bandhan Silver ETF led among peers at Rs 262.45 with a 6.36% jump.

Gold ETF

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 15.25 with a 2.07% rise, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood at Rs 130.24, up 2.12%. Zerodha Gold ETF moved to Rs 24.79 after gaining 2.10%, and Groww Gold ETF advanced 2.26% to Rs 15.40. ICICI Prudential Gold ETF traded at Rs 134.91 with a 2.08% increase, whereas HDFC Gold Exchange Traded Fund climbed 2.01% to Rs 134.31. SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme was priced at Rs 134.27 after a 2.08% gain, and Axis Gold ETF traded at Rs 131.64, higher by 2.44%. Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund stood at Rs 131.43 with a 2.17% rise, while Angel One Gold ETF moved up 2.23% to Rs 14.66.

Mirae Asset Gold ETF was quoted at Rs 152.57 after gaining 1.84%, and Birla Sun Life Gold ETF traded at Rs 138.12 with a 1.99% increase. UTI Gold ETF reached Rs 132.30 following a 1.93% rise, while DSP Gold ETF stood at Rs 152.74, up 1.94%. 360 ONE Gold ETF was priced at Rs 153.25 after a 2.00% gain, and Bandhan Gold ETF traded at Rs 156.93, higher by 1.80%. Motilal Oswal Gold ETF climbed 1.96% to Rs 155.70, Quantum Gold Fund Exchange Traded moved up 2.04% to Rs 130.26, and Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF rose 1.88% to Rs 151.60.

Edelweiss Gold ETF was quoted at Rs 157.00 with a 2.15% increase, Union Gold ETF advanced 2.39% to Rs 154.00, and Choice Gold ETF traded at Rs 156.00 after a 1.83% gain. The Wealth Company Gold ETF stood at Rs 155.80, up 1.69%, while LIC MF Gold ETF was priced at Rs 14,090.45 following a 1.55% rise, and Invesco India Gold ETF reached Rs 13,715.00 after gaining 2.16%.

Gold and silver prices moved higher across futures and ETFs in tandem, with silver showing sharper percentage gains than gold. The strength was visible across MCX, COMEX and domestic ETF counters during the session.