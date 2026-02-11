Gold and silver posted firm gains across domestic and international markets on February 11, with strength visible from MCX contracts to COMEX futures and ETFs. On the MCX, Gold futures for April 2, 2026, were trading at Rs 1,57,909.00 per 10 grams, up 0.71%, while Silver futures for March 5, 202,6 stood at Rs 2,59,300.00 per kilogram, up 3%.

On COMEX, Gold Futures were quoted at $5086.6 per troy ounce, gaining 1.11% or $55.6, while Silver Futures were at $82.430 per troy ounce, up 2.55% or $2.046. The coordinated rise across both exchanges set the tone for strong action in metal-backed ETFs through the session.

Silver ETF

Edelweiss Silver ETF was trading at Rs 254.45, down 0.80%, while Tata Silver ETF stood at Rs 24.86, up 0.57%. SBI Silver ETF was priced at Rs 249.32, gaining 0.44%, and Axis Silver ETF was at Rs 253.62, higher by 0.52%. Mirae Asset Silver ETF traded at Rs 248.77, up 0.24%, whereas DSP Silver ETF was at Rs 245.72, rising 0.18%. ICICI Prudential Silver ETF quoted Rs 254.23, up 0.10%, while Groww Silver ETF slipped 0.08% to Rs 24.97 and Motilal Oswal Silver ETF declined 0.15% to Rs 252.65.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF changed hands at Rs 254.15, up 0.08%, while UTI Silver ETF was at Rs 246.10, down 0.09%. Nippon India Silver ETF traded at Rs 243.65, lower by 0.07%, and HDFC Silver ETF was at Rs 243.85, down 0.04%. Kotak Silver ETF inched up 0.01% to Rs 247.21, while Bandhan Silver ETF fell 0.44% to Rs 254.01 and 360 ONE Silver ETF was flat at Rs 251.42 with no change. Zerodha Silver ETF rose 0.04% to Rs 25.88.

Gold ETF

Tata Gold ETF was trading at Rs 15.06, up 0.27%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood at Rs 128.41, higher by 0.05%. Zerodha Gold ETF was priced at Rs 24.45, up 0.12%, and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF was trading at Rs 133.01, gaining 0.04%. HDFC Gold ETF traded at Rs 132.60, up 0.08%, while SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme was at Rs 132.39, higher by 0.05%. Groww Gold ETF stood at Rs 15.18, rising 0.13%, and Kotak Gold ETF was at Rs 129.64, up 0.26%. Angel One Gold ETF slipped 0.21% to Rs 14.44.

Mirae Asset Gold ETF was trading at Rs 150.74, up 0.11%, while Axis Gold ETF stood at Rs 129.59, gaining 0.24%. UTI Gold ETF quoted Rs 130.65, up 0.08%, and Birla Sun Life Gold ETF was at Rs 136.43, rising 0.08%. DSP Gold ETF dipped 0.08% to Rs 150.75, while Quantum Gold Fund – ETF traded at Rs 128.58, up 0.15%. Motilal Oswal Gold ETF gained 0.42% to Rs 153.90, 360 ONE Gold ETF rose 0.27% to Rs 150.95, and Bandhan Gold ETF fell 0.57% to Rs 154.60.

Edelweiss Gold ETF traded at Rs 154.55, up 0.03%, while Union Gold ETF slipped 0.07% to Rs 152.10 and Choice Gold ETF added 0.12% to Rs 154.28. Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF rose 0.03% to Rs 150.30. The Wealth Company Gold ETF gained 0.33% to Rs 154.48, LIC MF Gold ETF traded at Rs 13,972.85, up 0.25%, and Invesco India Gold ETF stood at Rs 13,497.00, higher by 0.09%.

The firm tone across MCX, COMEX, and ETFs kept bullion counters active through the session, with silver showing the sharper gains both in futures and several ETFs.