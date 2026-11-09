Gold ETFs have become a popular way to invest in the yellow metal without buying and storing physical gold. But there is a catch that investors need to watch out for.

In India, gold ETFs can trade at a premium to the actual net asset value (NAV) of the fund they hold. This means investors may end up paying more than the underlying gold is worth, even when the price of gold itself has not moved much.

Further, most fund houses in India have stopped subscriptions to gold fund of funds, thereby restricting options for Indian investors.

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For investors looking for an alternative, US-listed gold ETFs such as SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) offer another route to gain exposure to international gold prices through overseas investment platforms. However, switching to a global ETF does not automatically eliminate the premium risk. Even GLD can trade above or below its net asset value (NAV). Since ETF units are bought and sold on stock exchanges at prevailing market prices, demand and supply can push the traded price above or below the fund’s NAV.

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) is one of the largest and oldest gold ETFs in the US and is designed to reflect the performance of gold bullion prices, after accounting for the fund’s expenses. It uses the LBMA Gold Price PM as its reference benchmark for calculating NAV.

Unlike an Indian gold ETF, which tracks the domestic landed price of gold, GLD provides exposure to international dollar-denominated gold prices.

This distinction matters because the two ETFs do not necessarily deliver identical returns to an Indian investor.

A domestic gold ETF reflects the impact of import duties and domestic pricing conditions. A US-listed ETF, on the other hand, provides exposure to international gold prices in dollars. The investor’s return in rupees will also depend on the movement of the rupee against the dollar.

What Indian investors should consider

There is also a currency angle to the decision. A US gold ETF tracks international gold prices in dollars. For an Indian investor, the final return in rupees depends on both the movement in gold prices and the dollar-rupee exchange rate.

If the rupee weakens against the dollar, the currency movement can cushion a fall in international gold prices. If the rupee strengthens, the currency benefit can reverse and reduce the investor’s rupee returns.

Subho Moulik, Founder and CEO of Appreciate, explains that domestic gold ETFs and US-listed gold ETFs offer different kinds of exposure.

“A US gold ETF tracks the international dollar price, while a domestic gold fund tracks the Indian price, which includes India’s import duty,” says Moulik.

He points out that India’s gold import duty was reduced to 6% in July 2024 and subsequently raised to 15% in May 2026. These changes affected domestic gold prices and created differences between Indian and international gold valuations.

Moulik also highlights the currency impact. Gold is down about 6% in dollar terms this year, but the rupee has weakened nearly 5% against the dollar over the same period. As a result, the decline in gold prices has been limited to around 2% in rupee terms. “A dollar ETF gives that protection without the duty. The currency gain reverses when the rupee strengthens,” he says.

Indian gold ETFs vs US-listed GLD

Parameter Indian gold ETFs US-listed GLD Investment exposure Domestic gold prices International gold prices Currency Indian rupee US dollar Gold price benchmark Domestic landed gold price LBMA Gold Price PM Import duty impact Included in domestic gold prices Not Applicable Trading platform Indian stock exchanges NYSE Arca Trading account Indian trading and demat account International investment platform Currency risk Domestic rupee exposure Dollar-rupee exchange rate exposure

Source: NSE

What should investors check?

Investors should check two numbers before placing an order:

NAV: The actual per-unit value of the fund’s underlying assets, after accounting for liabilities.

iNAV: The indicative net asset value, which provides an estimate of the fund’s intraday value.

The difference between the market price and iNAV tells investors whether they are paying a premium or buying at a discount.

For instance, if an ETF’s iNAV is $100 but its exchange price is $105, an investor is paying a 5% premium. Even if gold prices remain unchanged, a narrowing of that premium could result in a loss

Bottom line

For Indian investors, the choice between a domestic gold ETF and a US-listed gold ETF is not simply about which one tracks gold better.

Domestic ETFs reflect the landed price of gold in India, including import duties and local market conditions. GLD tracks international gold prices in dollars, giving investors an additional currency exposure.

But neither option should be bought blindly. A premium over NAV can eat into returns even when the underlying gold price is stable.

Investors should compare the market price with the iNAV, understand the currency exposure and account for expenses and applicable overseas investment and tax rules before making a decision.

Also, to buy GLD you need an account with an international platform, which adds charges. The cost is easier to manage if you also trade global stocks.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities, including global ETFs, involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.