The government has simplified the baggage rules for Indians who want to bring home jewellery from abroad. The Central Government has notified the Baggage Rules, 2026. The new Customs Baggage rules have removed the ‘value’ cap on jewellery, while keeping the maximum quantity unchanged.

Under the Act, Jewellery is defined as articles of adornment ordinarily worn by a person, made of gold, silver, platinum, or such other precious metals, whether studded or not.

New Baggage Rule for Jewellery in India

The government has introduced special allowances for jewellery solely on a weight basis by removing outdated value caps, under which eligible returning residents or tourists of Indian origin, after staying abroad for more than one year, are allowed to duty-free jewellery purely on a weight basis.

Female passengers can bring up to 40 grams, while other than female passengers can bring up to 20 grams of jewellery, the same as earlier limits. Children under the age of 15 years can also bring gold ornaments of a limit of 40 grams without paying any customs duty.

This means, from the earlier limit of Rs 1 lakh, now women can bring in up to Rs 6 lakh worth of gold at today’s rate.

Old Baggage Rule for Jewellery

Earlier, Indian passport holders were allowed to bring up to 20 grams of gold (maximum value up to Rs 50,000) duty-free, while women and children could bring up to 40 grams of gold (maximum value up to Rs 1,00,000) duty-free.

What’s New

While the maximum limit remains the same, 40 grams for women and 20 grams for others, the ‘value‘ cap has been removed.

24 carat gold price today in India is nearly Rs 1,50,000 for 10 grams. But as per the earlier rules, the maximum duty-free jewellery for men allowed was Rs 50,000. It means you can bring around 3 grams of gold abroad at current prices to bring to India.

But now, the ‘value’ cap has been removed. A resident or tourist of Indian origin residing abroad for more than one year, on return to India, will now be allowed duty-free clearance of jewellery up to a weight of forty grams, if brought by a female passenger or twenty grams if brought by a passenger other than a female passenger in bona fide baggage.

At the current price, one can bring Rs 6 lakh worth of gold into India under the Baggage Rules, 2026.

One can bring a higher quantity of gold or silver, but has to pay import duty on that. While bringing gold into India, the import duty is 6%, but the total customs duty is around 9% after adding cess and GST. Be ready to show purchase invoices with the price and purity.

The Central Government has notified the Baggage Rules, 2026. New Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026, and a Master Circular have also been issued.