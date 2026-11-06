What if you had bought just 1 gram of gold every Dhanteras for 21 years? The answer may change how you buy this festive season.

Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency, Kotak Neo, looked back at 21 Dhanteras days from 2005 to 2025 and asked a simple question. What would have happened if someone had bought just 1 gram of gold and 100 grams of silver on each of those Dhanteras days, at the prevailing spot price, and simply held?

What 21 years of Dhanteras buying is worth

According to Banerjee, the 21 grams of gold cost Rs 76,246 in all and are worth Rs 3,02,400 today. That is 3.97 times the money put in, a gain of Rs 2,26,154.

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The 2.1 kilograms of silver cost Rs 1,05,329 and are worth Rs 3,94,800, or 3.75 times, a gain of Rs 2,89,471. Put as an annual growth rate on the actual dated purchases, gold compounded at 15.4% a year and silver at 13.8% a year, Banerjee said.

What 21 years of Dhanteras buying delivered (2005–2025)

Particulars Gold Silver Annual purchase 1 gram 100 grams Total quantity bought 21 grams 2.1 kg Total investment Rs 76,246 Rs 1,05,329 Value on November 5, 2026 Rs 3,02,400 Rs 3,94,800 Absolute gain Rs 2,26,154 Rs 2,89,471 Money multiplied 3.97 times 3.75 times Annualised return 15.40% 13.80%

Source: Kotak NEO

A year of highs, then a crash

Every year before Dhanteras and Diwali, Indians ask the same question about gold: is it cheaper or costlier than last year?

This year, the answer comes with a twist. Gold reached new highs after Diwali 2025, then crashed. So where does the yellow metal stand now, and how should you buy it from here?

The average MCX spot prices for gold on Diwali and Dhanteras 2025 were Rs 1,27,000 per 10 grams of 24 carat. On January 29, 2026, it made a peak of Rs 1,76,306. On November 6, gold trades at Rs 1,43,184.

The average MCX spot price of silver on Diwali and Dhanteras 2025 was Rs 1,60,000 per kg. On January 29, 2026, it made a peak of Rs 3,84,632. On November 6, silver trades at Rs 1,87,490.00.

Gold and silver prices – Diwali 2025 to Diwali 2026

Particulars Gold (per 10 grams) Silver (per kg) Diwali/Dhanteras 2025 average price Rs 1,27,000 Rs 1,60,000 January 29, 2026 peak Rs 1,76,306 Rs 3,84,632 November 6, 2026 price Rs 1,43,184 Rs 1,87,490

Source: MCX India

What do the returns say?

Like any other asset class, gold and silver are also volatile, and returns tell the same story. Gold is up 6.7% year-to-date in 2026 and down 18% from January highs. Over the full Diwali 2025-to-Diwali 2026 period, returns stand at 12.6%, up by Rs 16,000 per ten grams.

Silver is up 6.7% year-to-date and down 19% from its highs. Over the full Diwali-to-Diwali period, returns stand at 17%.

According to the latest Precious Metals Quarterly report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, “Historical performance also indicates that gold has generally delivered stronger returns during the 30 days preceding Diwali compared with the subsequent 30 days. This trend was particularly pronounced in 2025, when gold gained nearly 20% and silver approximately 38% in the month leading up to the festival.”

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Gold and silver returns in 2026

Return measure Gold Silver Year-to-date return 6.70% 6.70% Fall from January 2026 peak -18.00% -19.00% Diwali 2025 to Diwali 2026 return 12.60% 17.00%

Source: Based on prices from MCX India

Two Factors Are Quietly Lifting Gold and Silver Returns in India

Same gold, same year, yet Indian buyers and global investors are looking at very different returns. Indian prices of gold and silver are largely influenced by trade in the international market in US dollars.

Gold is up 2% in the last year and has fallen 7% YTD. Similarly, silver is up 9% in the last 12 months but is down 32% YTD.

Here is the catch. Gold and silver are subject to duties and taxes on their landed cost before they hit the market for retail buyers. That changes the final price an Indian buyer pays.

In May, the government increased import duty on gold and silver by 9%. This “artificially” pushed prices in the Indian markets higher and made up for the difference.

Is the rupee also playing a part? Yes, and it is the second big factor. The Indian rupee has depreciated against the dollar. Since Diwali 2025, INR has depreciated by nearly 6% against the dollar.

Put together, the two factors are showing up as higher returns for Indian gold buyers than for those buying in USD.

International vs Indian precious metal returns

Particulars Gold Silver International price change (last 12 months) 2.00% 9.00% International price change (YTD) -7.00% -32.00% Indian rupee depreciation since Diwali 2025 Nearly 6% Nearly 6% Import duty increase in May 9.00% 9.00%

Source: Based on prices from MCX India and Trading Economics

Are Indians still buying jewellery?

Gold and silver have long been favoured investments in India, primarily in the form of jewellery and coins. There is an increasing trend of investments in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as well. Even so, the demand for jewellery is not dipping.

Latest World Gold Council (WGC) data shows gold jewellery demand for July-September jumped 33%. That is ahead of the festive season. “In India, elevated prices have moderated discretionary jewellery demand, although wedding-related purchases and investment demand have remained relatively resilient,” says Navneet Damani, Head of Research – Commodities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

But what does buying jewellery really cost? Making charges that can go up to 25% and wastages add to the price. That means a higher cost compared with other ways of owning gold. Gold ETFs are a better option.

Can a SIP work for gold and silver?

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) have come to be associated mainly with equity mutual funds, more than any other asset class. That is only half the picture.

The same concept of buying an asset class systematically, at regular intervals over longer time frames, can be replicated in gold and silver. Unlike mutual fund monthly SIPs, one can even consider an annual SIP.

Kotak Neo’s Dhanteras data shows how even making small purchases without worrying about the timings and prices can work over longer duration.

So, how much is enough?

If you are looking to buy gold and silver, you may consider buying in small, regular amounts, preferably through gold ETFs rather than jewellery. Do not go overboard, though. A 5-10% allocation to them is ideal for most retail investors.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Kotak Neo’s report has been taken as a reference for returns and related data. Gold and silver prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The views and recommendations expressed by experts in this article are their own and do not represent the views of Financial Express. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.