If you have been watching the metals market, you have probably noticed something odd. Gold and silver, the two precious metals, are showing significant divergence during some periods, while moving in sync during others. Copper, an industrial base metal, also shows similar patterns, but not always.

For instance, gold and silver prices are both down by about 7% in the last one month, but over the last 12 months, silver has gained over 38% as against a 13% rise in gold. Clearly, silver has nearly tripled the returns for investors in the last one year.

But wait. A comparison of gold and silver prices this year tells a completely different story. Gold is flat year-to-date in 2026, while silver has fallen 15% over the same period.

So where does copper fit into this? Copper has moved up 18% YTD, a 33 percentage point gap over silver. Copper’s move is not sudden, as it has steadily picked up steam over the last year. In the last six months, the copper price has increased by 22%, and 45% in the last 12 months.

So, what’s actually driving these three different scoreboards? The short answer: gold and silver are getting influenced largely by interest rate expectations, while supply constraints for the industrial metal copper are what’s driving prices higher.

That single difference explains almost everything, but certain peculiarities of each metal are still worth examining.

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Why gold and silver move together, most of the time

Gold and silver pay no interest to investors who hold them. So when interest rates rise, or are likely to rise further, the opportunity cost of holding them rises too, and investors shift money to other higher-yielding assets.

A look at the last one-month returns shows gold and silver still under pressure, following the US Fed’s most recent rate hike of 25 basis points, the first since July 2023. Returns for both metals over this period are close to negative 8%.

However, when conditions improve for gold and silver, the upward trend isn’t just different; it also tends to be volatile. According to a DSP Mutual Fund analysis, gold has outperformed silver in 16 of the past 26 years, but when both precious metals soar, silver tends to outperform gold significantly.

Why silver swings harder in both directions

Investors need to be aware that silver prices tend to rise and fall more sharply than gold’s. There are at least three big reasons behind it.

Firstly, unlike the yellow metal, silver has industrial usage in solar panels, electronics and wiring that pulls demand, besides being a safe-haven asset like gold.

Secondly, silver’s market size is far smaller than gold’s, so the same dollar of buying or selling moves its price by a lot more.

Thirdly, according to the Silver Institute, 2026 is set to be a sixth straight year of deficit, meaning more silver is being consumed than mined.

In short, silver’s industrial use and the tighter physical market, alongside the US Fed’s rate actions, all play a role in its price swings. This shows up clearly in the data: silver gained nearly three times what gold did over the past 12 months, and has fallen 15% this year even as gold stayed flat.

Gold, Silver, Copper: Current Price and Performance

Metal 1-Month 6-Month YTD 2026 12-Month Current price Gold ~-7% — 0.00% 13.00% ~$4,300/oz Silver ~-7% — -15.00% 38.00% ~$64.5/oz Copper — 22.00% 18.00% 45.00% ~$6.66/lb / ~$13,000/tonne MCX Gold ₹1,50,584/10g MCX Silver ₹2,29,054/kg

Source: Trading Economics and MCX India; As of September 25

Why copper isn’t listening to the Fed at all

Copper is the least bothered about the US Fed’s rate actions. What it cares about is how much metal is actually coming out of mines, and according to the International Copper Study Group, that supply is shrinking.

The recent ICSG data shows world copper mine production declined by 1% in the first 7 months of 2026. Some of the largest producer countries, Chile, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, are seeing disruptions, which means less metal is reaching the market even as prices climb.

Against this falling supply, demand is roaring. Power grids, AI data centers, electric vehicles and defense production all require more copper, and the Fed’s quarter-point rate increase does nothing to slow any of that demand.

That is the real reason behind copper’s steady rise rather than wild swings, up 22% over six months and 45% over the past year. Copper is reacting to a structural shortage that no single Fed meeting can fix.

How gold, silver and copper prices stack up right now

Gold is trading around $4,300 an ounce and silver around $64.5, both looking weak. Copper futures are trading around $6.66 per pound, or roughly $13,000 per metric ton.

All three metals hit an all-time high in January this year. Since then, gold and silver have come under far more pressure than copper.

Copper prices soared to historic levels, exceeding $14,500 per metric ton in January, but faced pressure in March due to the Iran conflict, which lowered demand expectations for industrial commodities amid fears of slowing economic growth.

In the Indian markets, the MCX spot price for gold is Rs 1,50,584 per ten grams, while one kg of silver is at Rs 2,29,054.

Bottomline

Gold and silver are financial assets first, reacting to the US Fed almost immediately. Copper is an industrial commodity first, reacting over months to what mines can actually produce. The lesson for investors: don’t treat all three metals as one trade. They’re being priced by three different sets of buyers, for three different reasons. Three metals, three different clocks, and that’s the entire story behind the diverging numbers.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset or metals. Metal prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns.