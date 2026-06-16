Six months into 2026, gold is back to square one. The yellow metal’s price remains virtually unchanged from where it started the year, a far cry from the 65% surge seen in 2025. But J.P. Morgan Global Research is not giving up on gold just yet, projecting an average price of $6,000 per ounce by the end of Q4 2026, rising further to $6,300 per ounce by the end of 2027.

That means investors could potentially see a 40% gain from current levels of $4,300 by year-end, if J.P. Morgan’s thesis plays out.

Why Has Gold Struggled in 2026?

The Iran war changed everything for gold. Gold prices fell about 20% since late February following the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, particularly after the Strait of Hormuz was closed, causing oil prices to skyrocket. Higher oil prices drove inflation concerns higher, pushing expectations that interest rates would remain elevated for an extended period. As a zero-interest asset, gold loses its appeal when rates are high and likely to stay that way.

The factors that have contributed to gold’s volatile spot price this year include US Fed rate expectations, oil prices, inflation, dollar, trade concerns, geopolitical crises, and the aggressive buying by central banks, a mix of tailwinds and headwinds that has left the metal directionless for most of 2026.

Where Does Gold Stand Technically?

Right now, gold is stuck in limbo, caught between two key technical levels. “Gold is stuck in a bit of a technical no-man’s land, trudging above the 200-day moving average around $4,340/oz and capped for now below the 50-day moving average at $4,730/oz. Amid this sideways plod, and with growing worries that the Fed might have to respond to energy-driven inflation with hikes, gold is on the back burner for most investors at the moment,” says Greg Shearer, head of Base & Precious Metals at J.P. Morgan.

What Could Still Work in Gold’s Favour?

Despite the near-term headwinds, J.P. Morgan’s researchers see several longer-term tailwinds that could drive gold higher. Since the geopolitical conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US may remain a headwind, the researchers are focusing on factors that may still work as tailwinds for the yellow metal.

Those themes include longer-term risks around higher inflation and purchasing power erosion, US fiscal and budgetary concerns, geopolitical fracturing, and concerns around US policy unpredictability.

The Iran Peace Deal — A Potential Game Changer

The most immediate catalyst for gold, however, may be closer than expected. Gold prices have risen above $4,300 an ounce for three consecutive days, attributed to a US-Iran peace agreement set to be signed on June 19, which includes plans to lift blockades, provide sanctions relief for Iran, and dismantle its nuclear program.

The potential end of the Iran war could positively impact gold prices through a chain reaction. As oil prices and the dollar decline, gold becomes more attractive. The dollar index has already dropped to approximately 99.67 — its lowest in over a week — making gold cheaper for non-dollar holders. Oil prices have fallen over 4%, with Brent reaching a two-month low below $83 a barrel.

However, these trends may reverse quickly if the agreement in Switzerland on June 19 does not hold.

Investors need to be cautious at this point. In an interview with Kitco News, Michele Schneider, Chief Market Strategist at MarketGauge says, “The sharp correction in gold prices could present a compelling buying opportunity, but investors should resist the urge to bottom-pick and instead wait for technical confirmation before re-entering the market.”

The Road Ahead

The report acknowledges that the future of gold prices remains uncertain and may stay that way through the year ahead. In 2027, J.P. Morgan expects gold to deliver a more modest 5% return from its projected year-end 2026 levels.

The big move, if it comes, is expected in the second half of 2026, driven by a combination of a potential Iran peace deal, central bank buying, and the longer-term structural forces that have been building for years.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Gold price forecasts cited are based on J.P. Morgan Global Research projections and are subject to revision. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making any gold-related investment decisions.