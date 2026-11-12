Gold Price Today: Gold and silver are under pressure as prices fall below key levels in both the Indian and international markets. A stronger US dollar and expectations for further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes are putting pressure on bullion, following Tuesday’s hotter-than-expected inflation report.

Gold Price in India and in US dollars

Gold price in India fell 1.6% on Thursday, November 12. The spot price for gold in India opened at Rs 1,37,720, after closing at Rs 1,39,963 on Wednesday. Silver is down at Rs 1,81,534 per kg, falling 2.37% from Wednesday’s close of Rs 1,85,949. On MCX, gold futures trade lower by 1.4% at Rs 1,37,755 per 10 grams, while silver futures trade at Rs 1,81,400 per kg, down by nearly 1.69%.

Gold and silver prices in India (November 12)

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Metric Gold Silver MCX futures (Thursday) Rs 1,37,755 per 10 grams, lower by 1.4% Rs 1,81,400 per kg, lower by 1.69% Spot (Thursday) Opened at Rs 1,37,720, down 1.6% Rs 1,81,534 per kg, down 2.37% Wednesday close Rs 1,39,963 Rs 1,85,949

Source: MCX India

In the international market, gold held below $4,000 an ounce at $4,961, after sliding for two straight sessions, and silver traded below $52 an ounce, at $51.3 an ounce, on Thursday.

Gold and silver prices in India are influenced by the global market, where the metals are traded in US dollars. On top of that, the landed cost in India also includes taxes and import duty.

International prices (November 12)

Metal Level Gold Below $4,000 per ounce, after two straight sessions of falls Silver Below $52 per ounce

Source: Trading Economics

Is the rupee a cushion for Indian buyers?

Currency movements are crucial for Indian investors, as a weaker rupee may protect domestic bullion from global price drops, whereas a stronger rupee could deepen the declines.

As of November 12, the Indian rupee has depreciated by 5.5% against the dollar but has strengthened in the recent past. Over the last 3 months, INR has strengthened by 1.75% against the dollar, to trade at Rs 93.8075 to a dollar on Thursday.

Why is the dollar hurting gold?

The strengthening of the US dollar is weighing on the precious metals. The US dollar index briefly crossed 103 on Thursday after gaining more than 1% over the previous two sessions, reaching its highest level since April 2025 amid growing expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

What is behind the dollar’s surge? The dollar gained support from hotter-than-expected US inflation figures for October released by the BLS on November 10. US CPI data showed headline inflation increasing 0.4% in October, exceeding expectations for a 0.3% gain, while core prices rose 0.3%, also above forecasts.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not publish the annual October inflation rates due to the unavailability of comparable data for October 2025, which resulted from the federal government shutdown.

Other market indicators (November 12)

Indicator Level or move US dollar index Briefly crossed 103, up over 1% in two sessions, highest since April 2025 10-year US Treasury yield Near 5% Brent crude Around $91 per barrel, over 20% below October peak Rupee against dollar Rs 93.8075, down 5.5% as of November 12, up 1.75% over 3 months

Source: Trading Economics

How big are the rate hike bets?

The CME FedWatch tool shows a 100% probability of a rate hike in December. Within that, markets are currently pricing in approximately a 91% probability of a 25bps rate hike next month, with further increases in January and potentially April also being factored in. Almost a 9.2% probability exists for a 50bps hike as of November 12.

The rate hike expectations were further fuelled after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated that a 50-basis-point hike in December may be necessary, while Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan supported at least two additional 25-basis-point increases to address persistent inflationary pressures. A resilient US economy may push the US fed for a 50bps rate hike as infaltion remains a priority for the fed officials.

Why do higher rates hurt gold and silver?

The outlook for US monetary policy is shifting due to rising inflation, increasing the likelihood of a December rate hike. This has bolstered the dollar and diminished the appeal of precious metals. Silver prices are also impacted by fluctuating industrial demand, leading to more volatile price movements.

In simple words, gold pays no interest. As gold and silver are non-yielding assets, a strengthening dollar increases the opportunity cost for investors, making them avoid the metals. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding assets such as gold, which do not generate interest income.

The rising Treasury yields, elevated carrying costs and renewed US dollar strength are creating significant obstacles for gold. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note hovered near 5% during Thursday’s post-holiday session, holding onto gains from earlier in the week amid growing expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Why is gold falling even with war worries?

Precious metals are falling even though the US-Iran confrontation continues and inflation persists, both of which would ordinarily support gold. For now, the market seems to be weighing the opportunity cost of holding gold and ignoring its safe haven appeal against geopolitical instability.

What is oil saying?

Meanwhile, the oil prices that sit at the center of all the pricing of the financial assets remain subdued. Brent crude prices declined to around $91 per barrel on Thursday, continuing this week’s downward trend amid stalled negotiations between the US and Iran.

An Iranian security official declared the nation would not relinquish “a single atom” of its enriched nuclear material, dismissing a crucial condition set by Washington for resuming peace talks.

So far, the good news is that international oil benchmark prices are over 20% lower than their October peak due to recovering crude supply from the Middle East. Saudi Arabia reported a 26% increase in crude output for October, achieving one of its highest production levels in recent years.

Can gold see deeper correction?

Going forward, the precious metal may experience increasing selling pressure due to persistent inflation compelling the Federal Reserve to uphold its tightening bias. Although gold has maintained support around $4,000 in the last few weeks, the latest selling could jeopardise the recovery. A sustained break below this critical pivot point could trigger another wave of liquidation.

The inflation data has ignited expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December, potentially by 25 basis points. The rise of the dollar index above 103 is also making precious metals lose ground.

Kitco reports that, in a note published Tuesday, Bark Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities, said he expects gold prices to retest support near $3,900 an ounce as higher interest rates and a stronger U.S. dollar continue to weigh on investment demand. TD Securities noted that markets are now pricing in at least a 25-basis-point hike next month and nearly 75 basis points of additional tightening overall.

What should investors watch next?

Investors are now turning their attention to upcoming US economic releases, including weekly jobless claims, existing home sales and producer inflation data, for further indications of the Fed’s monetary policy outlook. Keep a close watch on the dollar index, oil prices and bond yields. Unless these variables turn positive for gold, expect more downside in gold in the weeks ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Gold prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The views and recommendations expressed by experts in this article are their own and do not represent the views of Financial Express. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.